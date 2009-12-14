Star Tracks: Monday, December 14, 2009

By People Staff Updated January 10, 2022 01:38 PM

ROCK THE BOAT

Credit: Ralph Notaro/Splash News Online

Kim Kardashian plays guitar hero while testing her skills with a six string Saturday during an appearance at the Seminole Hard Rock Winterfest Boat Parade in Fort Lauderdale. The reality star served as a Grand Marshal for the parade alongside basketball legend Alonzo Mourning.

GAME BOY

Credit: Kevork Djansezian/Getty

A newly single Jake Gyllenhaal charms the crowd during Spike TV's Video Game Awards at L.A. Live's Nokia Event Deck in Los Angeles on Saturday. The actor was on hand to present two awards – and offered a first look at his upcoming film, Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time.

PRESIDENTIAL AIDES

Credit: Yuri Gripas/Reuters/Landov

Now that's a holiday portrait! President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle pose with four adorable elves Sunday at the Christmas in Washington Celebration at the National Building Museum in D.C.

RUSH HOUR

Credit: Raef/Ramirez/INF

Look who's on the move! A speedy Zac Efron hits the ground running during an afternoon out in L.A. with girlfriend Vanessa Hudgens (not pictured) on Sunday.

PAWS FOR A SNAPSHOT

Credit: Flynet

Who's doggone cute and knows it? Ashley Tisdale steps out with her camera-ready maltipoo Maui in Beverly Hills on Sunday.

BIG FISH

Credit: Gustavo Caballero/Getty

PEOPLE's reigning Sexiest Man Alive Johnny Depp receives a career achievement award (check out that fish!) – and a handsome painting – Sunday at the Bahamas International Film Festival in Nassau.

CLOSE KIN

Credit: Michael Williams/Startraks

Orlando Bloom get into the holiday spirit with his cousin, Sebastian Copeland, Saturday at the Cocodot.com Christmas Party in Los Angeles. The actor recently shot down reports claiming he proposed to girlfriend Miranda Kerr.

DARK STAR

Credit: Charley Gallay/WireImage

Do brunettes have more fun? Nicole Richie shows off a darker do at the launch of the House of Harlow 1960 Holiday Collection at Bloomingdale's in Costa Mesa, Calif., on Saturday. "Thanks to everyone who came out today in this terrible weather to hang out with me!" the designer tweeted. "I wouldn't have."

Tell us what you think of Nicole's new do right now!

HOLIDAY SPARKLE

Credit: Theo Wargo/WireImag

Taylor Swift makes her point during her performance at Z100's Jingle Ball at New York City's Madison Square Garden on Friday. The country sensation was one of several performers, including John Mayer and Kris Allen.

FRENCH PRESS

Credit: KCSPresse/Splash News

Is it amour? Miley Cyrus and her Last Song costar Liam Hemsworth explore Paris hand-in-hand Friday, visiting Notre Dame and the Eiffel Tower after sharing a smooch on the Champs-élysées the night before.

BUILT FOR TWO

Credit: Javier Barbancho/Reuters/Landov

Feeling confident after a recent practice run, Tom Cruise and Cameron Diaz burn some rubber in Seville, Spain, Friday while filming their new movie, Knight amp Day.

LAPPING IT UP

Credit: Flynet

Meanwhile, Katie Holmes enjoys a comfortable seat – and great view – along with daughter Suri as Cruise revs into action on the Knight amp Day set.

WHITE COLLAR

Credit: Xposure

After attending the British Fashion Awards, a stylish Victoria Beckham jets off to Paris Friday to do some shopping.

LOUNGE SINGER

Credit: Amy Sussman/WireImage

Let there be swag! Before he is set to take the stage at Z100's Jingle Ball, John Mayer rocks the mic from the backstage HampM sponsored gift lounge Friday at New York's Madison Square Garden.

IT'S A FACEOFF

Credit: RF/Startraks

They really want her autograph! Pink comes face to face with her likeness as she makes her way into London's Radio 1 Friday morning for an interview.

LINE 'EM UP

Credit: Humberto Carreno/Startraks

Look at that balance! The View's Elisabeth Hasselbeck shows off her smooth moves at Old Navy's Holiday Skating Celebration in New York's Bryant Park Thursday. The ice skating event, which benefits New York Cares, continues over the weekend.

