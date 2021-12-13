Reese Witherspoon Steps Out with Her Family in L.A., Plus Ben and Jennifer, Lana Condor and More

By People Staff Updated December 13, 2021 12:48 PM

Family Affair

Credit: Alex J. Berliner/ABImages

Reese Witherspoon hits the red carpet premiere of Sing 2 with daughter Ava, sons Deacon and Tennessee and husband Jim Toth on Dec. 12 in L.A.

Dressed to the Nines

Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez get glammed up for the premiere of his film The Tender Bar on Dec. 12 in L.A.

Pretty in Pink

Credit: Michael Simon/StarTraks

Lana Condor joins PINK and Campus Pride to treat students to a surprise shopping spree this holiday season on Dec. 7 in L.A.

Game On

Credit: Michael Simon/StarTraks

Ben Stiller and Michael J. Fox sit courtside as the New York Knicks take on the Milwaukee Bucks at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 12.

Sing It

Credit: Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Also at the Sing 2 premiere: U2's The Edge and Bono, alongside Matthew McConaughey.

Honoring Heroes

Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty

Jon Batiste takes the stage to present an award during the 15th Annual CNN Heroes: All-Star Tribute on Dec. 12 in N.Y.C.

Street Style

Credit: MIchael Stewart

Chloe Flower and Shay Mitchell show off their style while out and about in N.Y.C. on Dec. 12.

Star Sign

Credit: Aurore Marechal/Abaca/Sipa USA

Noomi Rapace autographs her star on the Slop of Fame during the 13th Les Arcs Film Festival in Bourg Saint Maurice, France, on Dec. 11. 

Smiles for Miles 

Credit: JC Olivera/Getty

Dionne Warwick shares a hug with Mike Tyson at her Celebration of Smiles Event to benefit Operation Smile on Dec. 12 in Malibu. 

Dance Party

Credit: Scott Eisen/Getty

The Jonas Brothers rock out on stage alongside Joe's former DNCE bandmate JinJoo Lee during iHeartRadio KISS 108's Jingle Ball on Dec. 12 in Boston. 

Great Game

Credit: Kevork Djansezian/Getty

Chloë Grace Moretz looks on as the L.A. Lakers play Orlando Magic at Staples Center on Dec. 12 in L.A.

Grand Finale 

Credit: Ben Trivett

Bad Religion wrap up their 40th anniversary tour at the Masonic Auditorium in San Francisco on Dec. 12.

Hug It Out

Credit: AFF-USA/Shutterstock

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Simu Liu gets a sweet hug from Sandra Oh on the red carpet at the 19th Annual Unforgettable Gala in Los Angeles on Dec. 11.

Happy Holidays

Credit: Michael Kovac/Getty

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend couple up for the Baby2Baby Holiday Party at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on Dec. 11.

Good Days

Credit: RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

SZA flashes a huge smile for her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in Los Angeles on Dec. 10.

Jingle All the Way

Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Drew Barrymore and Nicky Hilton Rothschild pose together in front of Christmas trees at the iHeartRadio Z100 Jingle Ball in New York City on Dec. 10.

Round Table Talk

Credit: Hennessy V.S.O.P

Lil Rel Howery hosts a discussion with Dascha Polanco, Hailie Sahar, and Alok Vaid-Menon at the Hennessy V.S.O.P. "More is Made by the Many" virtual event on Dec. 9.

Holiday Cheer

Credit: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty

Andy Cohen, Chris Noth, and Amy Sedaris get festive for SiriusXM's Radio Andy Annual Holiday Hangout at The Cutting Room in New York City on Dec. 10.

Power Walk

Credit: BG004/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Jennifer Garner steps out for a stroll with a mug in her hand in Los Angeles on Dec. 10.

Sister Act

Credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Rumer, Scout and Tallulah Willis have a sisters' night out to celebrate Flip's grand launch, hosted by Halsey, in L.A. on Dec. 9.

Beach Day

Credit: Robert O' Neil/Splash News Online

Mary J. Blige walks the beach in Miami to kick off the weekend on Dec. 10.

Sweat Sesh

Credit: The Image Direct

Olivia Wilde wears leggings and sneakers to go hit the gym on Dec. 10 in L.A. 

Out on the Town

Credit: The IMage Direct

Daisy Jones & The Six star Suki Waterhouse layers up while out in L.A. on Dec. 9.

A Passion for Fashion

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Charli XCX steps out in a stylish ensemble on Dec. 10 in the East Village neighborhood of N.Y.C. 

The Fab 6!

Credit: Courtesy Six on Broadway

Queer Eye's Jonathan Van Ness poses backstage with the cast of Six — Brittney Mack, Samantha Pauly, Adrianna Hicks, Abby Mueller, Anna Uzele, and Andrea Macasaet — on Broadway on Dec. 9 in N.Y.C.

Arty Night Out

Venus Williams wowed in Ferragamo as she joined celebrity chef, Marcus Samuelson, at his eatery Red Rooster Overtown in Miami for Art Basel Wednesday.

It's a Celebration!

Credit: BFA

Jasmine Sanders attends the Inaugural Bal Harbour Shops Emerging Fashion Photography Award luncheon celebration.

It's Electric

Credit: Burak Cingi/Redferns/Getty

Willow Smith performs at London's Electric Ballroom on Dec. 9.

MCU Crew

Credit: Cindy Ord/Getty

Jacob Batalon, Zendaya and Tom Holland chat about Spider-Man: No Way Home during SiriusXM's Town Hall on Dec. 10 in N.Y.C.

Need for Speed

Credit: Mario Renzi/Getty

Eva Longoria prepares for a Formula 1 Pirelli Hot Lap ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi at Yas Marina Circuit on Dec. 10.

Big Smiles

Michael B. Jordan and Denzel Washington reunite at the A Journal for Jordan world premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on Dec. 9 in N.Y.C.

Game On

Credit: Mike Coppola/NBC/Getty

Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson play a round of True Confessions with host Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show in N.Y.C. on Dec. 9.

Out & About

Credit: Backgrid

Justin Theroux and his dog Kuma run errands around N.Y.C. on Dec. 9.

In Good Company

Credit: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor attend the opening night of Broadway's Company on Dec. 9 in N.Y.C. 

Bumpin' Along

Credit: Santiago Felipe/WireImage

Lily Rabe, who is currently expecting her third baby with longtime partner Hamish Linklater, attends the Amazon Studios screening of The Tender Bar at the Museum of Modern Art on Dec. 9 in N.Y.C.

Star Power

Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty

Brittney Spencer and Lindsay Ell perform in Nashville at The Basement East on Dec. 9.

Raising the Bar

Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty

Honoree Patina Miller, star of Power Book III: Raising Kanan on STARZ, poses backstage at the Critics Choice Association's Celebration of Black Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on Dec. 6 in L.A.

Sheerios in the City

Credit: James Devaney/GC Images

Ed Sheeran performs to an excited crowd on NBC's Today show at Rockefeller Center on Dec. 9 in N.Y.C.

Peace Out

Credit: Shutterstock

While out in London, Common makes his way to the Dior Men's fall/winter 2022 show on Dec. 9.

Game Night

Credit: Courtesy

Sue Bird, Megan Rapinoe, Ali Krieger and Ashlyn Harris snap a photo while enjoying the New York Rangers vs. Colorado Avalanche game on Dec. 8 at Madison Square Garden in N.Y.C.

Keeping It 100

Credit: Michael Simon/Startraks

Congrats to the cast of Warner Bros. Television's Riverdale, who has celebrated their 100th episode on set with showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa. The milestone episode will air on Dec. 14 at 9 p.m. ET on The CW.

Star Sighting

Credit: Raymond Hall/GC Images

Michael B. Jordan makes his way to Good Morning America in N.Y.C.'s Times Square on Dec. 9.

'And Just Like ...' Old Times

Credit: Dave Allocca/StarPix/InstarImages.com

Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis, Chris Noth and Sarah Jessica Parker have a ball on Dec. 8 at the And Just Like That ...  premiere afterparty in N.Y.C.

Mellow Yellow

Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Olivia Wilde gets all dressed up on Dec. 8 for a sustainable dinner celebration with Audi in Venice, California.

Photo Frenzy

Credit: MEGA

Selena Gomez, Martin Short and Steve Martin film a scene for Only Murders in the Building season 2 in N.Y.C. on Dec. 8.

'X' Marks the Spot

Credit: Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

The members of MONSTA X — Joohoney, Hyungwon, I.M, Minhyuk and Kihyun — attend a screening of their film MONSTA X: The Dreaming in Los Angeles on Dec. 8.

Shades of Grey

Credit: Dave Benett/Getty

Dakota Johnson heads to a performance of Cabaret in the Kit Kat Club at The Playhouse Theatre in London on Dec. 8.

Meet Cute

Credit: The Image Direct

Zendaya and Tom Holland blend in with the crowds while out in New York City on Dec. 8. 

In Living Color

Credit: C Brandon/Redferns/Getty

Ashnikko performs on stage at the O2 Forum Kentish Town in London on Dec. 8.

Toast to the Host

Credit: Randy Shropshire/Getty

Jimmy Kimmel celebrates with Johnnie Walker at a private afterparty for ABC's Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear's Diff'rent Strokes and Facts of Life at Wheelhouse in L.A. on Dec. 7.

Christmas Cheer

Credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage

Kate Middleton dresses in Christmas red for the Together at Christmas community carol service on Dec. 8 in London.

A-List Arrivals

Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty

Selma Blair and Michelle Pfeiffer match in suits at The Hollywood Reporter's 2021 Women in Entertainment Power 100 event, presented by Lifetime and FIJI Water, at Fairmont Century Plaza on Dec. 8 in L.A.

Major Milestone

Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Steve Carell presents The Sherry Lansing Leadership Award to honoree Jennifer Aniston at The Hollywood Reporter's 2021 Women in Entertainment Power 100 event at Fairmont Century Plaza on Dec. 8 in L.A.

Style Mavens

Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty

Ruth Negga and Tessa Thompson bring the fashion to The Hollywood Reporter's 2021 Women in Entertainment Power 100 event on Dec. 8 in L.A.

Chill Days

Credit: Backgrid

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse hold hands as they brave the cold in N.Y.C. on Dec. 8.

Around Town

Credit: The Image Direct

Stepping out in a baseball cap and sunglasses, Anna Faris makes her way through L.A. on Dec. 7.  

Making Waves

Credit: MEGA

Luke Evans takes a dip in the ocean in Miami on Dec. 8.

Heading to Set

Credit: MEGA

Chrissy Teigen greets fans as she heads to Jimmy Kimmel Live! in L.A. on Dec. 7. 

Lizzo Live

Credit: Bryan Bedder/Getty

Lizzo performs live from Miami Beach at the Platinum Studio for American Express UNSTAGED Final 2021 on Dec. 4.

Courtside Kisses

Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are loved-up on Dec. 7 while watching the Los Angeles Lakers take on the Boston Celtics at the Staples Center in L.A. 

It's a Tie

Credit: Raymond Hall/GC Images

Meryl Streep shows off her street style game on Dec. 7 during a visit to the Today studios in N.Y.C.

Award Worthy

Credit: Alberto Rodriguez/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Leading man Simu Liu accepts the action movie of 2021 award for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings during the 2021 People's Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, on Dec. 7.

Sweet Selfie

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson obliges some lucky fans with a photo on the red carpet at the 2021 People's Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, on Dec. 7.

At Arm's Length