Star Tracks: Monday, December 12, 2011

A beaming Cavallari steps out with pals in Malibu. Plus: Hilary Duff, Jessica Alba, George Clooney and more
By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 01:04 PM

MALIBU'S FINEST

Credit: Epa/Guedes/AKM Images

A beaming Kristin Cavallari proudly wears her engagement ring during an outing with friends in Malibu, Calif., on Sunday.

FAN SUPPORT

Credit: Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

Mom-to-be Hilary Duff poses with four adorable tiny dancers Saturday at the Danskin Skate for a Cause event in Santa Monica, Calif., where the actress helped raise money for her Blessings in a Backpack foundation.

'EYE' LOVE YOU

Credit: Milton Ventura/Broadimage

Jessica Alba can't keep her eyes off her bundle of joy, 3-month-old daughter Haven, while Christmas tree shopping with the family in West Hollywood, Calif., on Saturday.

HIGH FIVE!

Credit: James Morgan/AFP/Getty

George Clooney works on his ball skills with Sudan's Emmanuel Acouth from the South Stars Basketball Team, in Sydney, Australia, at the inaugural Global Leadership Forum on Monday.

HOLIDAY HIGH JINKS

Credit: Ramey

LeAnn Rimes makes shopping in Malibu a family affair with husband Eddie Cibrian and stepson Jake, 4, on Sunday.

BOYS' CLUB

Credit: Elisabetta A. Villa/Getty

Robert Downey Jr. and new dad Guy Ritchie bond on the red carpet at Sunday's Italian premiere of Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows in Rome.

HOT SHOT

Credit: Black/Startraks

Kelly Preston has plenty to smile about, flaunting her new slimmer look before making an appearance on Good Morning America in New York on Friday.

A Noble Cause

Credit: Brian Rasic/Rex-USA

Mariah Carey is honored in London at the Noble Gift Gala on Saturday.

A Dip with Dad

Credit: Grey Wasp/Splash News Online

Orlando Bloom takes baby Flynn out for a morning swim Friday in New Zealand.

Awards Ready

Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty

Miley Cyrus dazzles in a nude-colored Jenny Packham dress at Friday night's American Giving Awards in Los Angeles.

SPREADING CHEER

Credit: Headlinephoto/Splash News Online

Glowing mom-to-be Jennifer Garner enjoys a jolly stroll with daughter Seraphina, 2, in Santa Monica, Calif., on Friday.

HE'S HAT STUFF

Credit: GSI Media

Ryan Gosling continues to show off his slick on-set style while filming The Gangster Squad Thursday in L.A.

'APPLE' OF HER EYE

Credit: Paul Zimmerman/WireImage

Look who's a techie! Blake Lively keeps up with the latest in modern technology during the grand opening of Apple's latest store in New York's Grand Central Station on Friday.

A NIGHT TO SHINE

Credit: Andreas Rentz/Getty

Guten tag! Tom Cruise shares the spotlight with his stunning costar Paula Patton at the German premiere of Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol in Munich on Friday.

WALK THIS WAY

Credit: Doug Meszler/Splash News Online

Someone's in a hurry! Sarah Jessica Parker lets her adorable 2-year-old daughter Tabitha lead the way in New York City on Friday.

STRING THEORY

Credit: Mike Coppola/WireImage

Demi Lovato looks ready to rock and roll Friday, leaving her mark during a stop at the Z100 amp Coca-Cola All-Access Lounge in New York City.

MASTER OF DISGUISE

Credit: PPNY/GSNY/Splash News Online

Matt, is that you? Damon keeps wife Luciana Barroso (and fans) guessing Friday while filming a segment for Saturday Night Live in New York.

By People Staff