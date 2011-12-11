Star Tracks: Monday, December 12, 2011
MALIBU'S FINEST
A beaming Kristin Cavallari proudly wears her engagement ring during an outing with friends in Malibu, Calif., on Sunday.
FAN SUPPORT
Mom-to-be Hilary Duff poses with four adorable tiny dancers Saturday at the Danskin Skate for a Cause event in Santa Monica, Calif., where the actress helped raise money for her Blessings in a Backpack foundation.
'EYE' LOVE YOU
Jessica Alba can't keep her eyes off her bundle of joy, 3-month-old daughter Haven, while Christmas tree shopping with the family in West Hollywood, Calif., on Saturday.
HIGH FIVE!
George Clooney works on his ball skills with Sudan's Emmanuel Acouth from the South Stars Basketball Team, in Sydney, Australia, at the inaugural Global Leadership Forum on Monday.
HOLIDAY HIGH JINKS
LeAnn Rimes makes shopping in Malibu a family affair with husband Eddie Cibrian and stepson Jake, 4, on Sunday.
BOYS' CLUB
Robert Downey Jr. and new dad Guy Ritchie bond on the red carpet at Sunday's Italian premiere of Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows in Rome.
HOT SHOT
Kelly Preston has plenty to smile about, flaunting her new slimmer look before making an appearance on Good Morning America in New York on Friday.
A Noble Cause
Mariah Carey is honored in London at the Noble Gift Gala on Saturday.
A Dip with Dad
Orlando Bloom takes baby Flynn out for a morning swim Friday in New Zealand.
Awards Ready
Miley Cyrus dazzles in a nude-colored Jenny Packham dress at Friday night's American Giving Awards in Los Angeles.
SPREADING CHEER
Glowing mom-to-be Jennifer Garner enjoys a jolly stroll with daughter Seraphina, 2, in Santa Monica, Calif., on Friday.
HE'S HAT STUFF
Ryan Gosling continues to show off his slick on-set style while filming The Gangster Squad Thursday in L.A.
'APPLE' OF HER EYE
Look who's a techie! Blake Lively keeps up with the latest in modern technology during the grand opening of Apple's latest store in New York's Grand Central Station on Friday.
A NIGHT TO SHINE
Guten tag! Tom Cruise shares the spotlight with his stunning costar Paula Patton at the German premiere of Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol in Munich on Friday.
WALK THIS WAY
Someone's in a hurry! Sarah Jessica Parker lets her adorable 2-year-old daughter Tabitha lead the way in New York City on Friday.
STRING THEORY
Demi Lovato looks ready to rock and roll Friday, leaving her mark during a stop at the Z100 amp Coca-Cola All-Access Lounge in New York City.
MASTER OF DISGUISE
Matt, is that you? Damon keeps wife Luciana Barroso (and fans) guessing Friday while filming a segment for Saturday Night Live in New York.