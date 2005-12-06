Star Tracks - Monday, December 12, 2005
THE HAPPY COUPLE
Newlyweds Matt Damon and Luciana Bozan are all smiles Saturday in New York City, a day after tying the knot at City Hall. But his wedding day was also a working day: After the ceremony, Damon headed to the Yonkers set of The Good Shepherd. As for a honeymoon, he's hoping to squeeze in some time as the production moves to London.
HANDS ON
Angelina Jolie keeps 10-month-old daughter Zahara close while running errands in Los Angeles on Friday. The mom rounded out the weekend with a family activity, though: picking out a Christmas tree with beau Brad Pitt in Malibu.
GIRL'S BEST FRIEND
First rule of the breakup handbook? Get a new do! Jessica Simpson – who announced her split from husband Nick Lachey almost three weeks ago – stops in to see her stylist Ken Paves in Beverly Hills on Sunday.
STAYING CLOSE
Julia Roberts gets a grip on husband Danny Moder near their home in Venice, Calif., on Saturday. In the spring, the actress will make her Broadway debut in the drama Three Days of Rain, her first big job since the birth of her 1-year-old twins, Hazel and Phinnaeus.
BEACH BOD
Looking ultra-fit six months after giving birth to Lola, Denise Richards stays in touch Sunday while strolling in the Caribbean. "I'm not going to lie and say, 'The pounds just came off,' " the actress recently told PEOPLE about her intense post-baby workouts.
KISS, KISS
Christina Aguilera shares a tender moment with her husband of almost a month, music exec Jordan Bratman, at a launch party for jeweler Stephen Webster's new Femme Fatale diamond collection Friday at the Chateau Marmont in Hollywood.
STYLISH NIGHT OUT
Jude Law accompanies fiancée Sienna Miller to a party at the Metropolitan Club in New York City following the premiere of her film Casanova on Sunday. The actress costars with new dad Heath Ledger in the comedy about the fabled romantic.
LADIES' CHOICE
Scarlett Johansson glows in Oscar de la Renta at the Los Angeles premiere of her Woody Allen film, Match Point, on Thursday. And despite telling the New York Times that she'd let the director dress her, she chose this one on her own.
COVER GIRLS
Garcelle Beauvais-Nilon and Eva Longoria get chummy at the "As Seen in Harper's Bazaar" Ovarian Cancer Research Fund benefit hosted by L'Oréal Paris in L.A. on Thursday.
THE DR. IS IN!
George Clooney hasn't rejoined the cast of E.R. – the Syriana star is just paying a house call to an ailing Jay Leno on Thursday's Tonight Show.
THE WILD LIFE
King Kong castmates Adrien Brody, Naomi Watts and Jack Black have a good time aping for fans at the London opening of their film on Thursday. But the evening wasn't all monkey business – the charity premiere raised money for the International Gorilla Welfare Fund.
TIME OUT
Kevin Federline – who made a point to show his wedding ring – takes a day off from wife Britney Spears and baby Sean to play a round of golf Wednesday in Malibu. Late last month the two spent some time apart after a blowout.
FUN WITH JIM & TéA
Téa Leoni and Jim Carey ham it up at a Berlin photo call for Fun with Dick and Jane on Friday. "We liked it when there's comedy and banana peels involved," Leoni said of working with the rubber-faced comedian.a "So it was really fun."
NEUTRAL TONE
Charlize Theron stays warm in a comfy shawl while taking a stroll Thursday in Beverly Hills.
WHO'S A PEPPER?
Paris Hilton shows brand loyalty – or, at the very least, commitment to the color pink – while running errands Wednesday in Los Angeles.