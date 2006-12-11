Star Tracks - Monday, December 11, 2006
MAKING MUSIC
Britney Spears forms a cozy pair with music producer Jonathan "J.R." Rotem in Hollywood, where the two stepped out on Sunday. The L.A.-based producer, who has worked with Snoop Dogg, The Game and Spears's pal Paris Hilton, is reportedly working with the pop star on her new album.
BABE IN ARMS
Kate Hudson, who has been filming Fool's Gold in Australia, shows off newly shorn son Ryder, 2, as the two prepare to take flight from Sydney on Friday.
LEAN ON HER
A newly single Jennifer Aniston comes out to support pal Courteney Cox at the premiere of her new FX show Dirt in Hollywood on Saturday, where the two showed they remain as tight as ever.
SOCIAL WHIRL
Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes take in daughter Isabella's last soccer game of the season in Los Angeles on Saturday. Later that night, the Cruises hosted a post-wedding party in Beverly Hills that drew such pals as ex-girlfriend Penélope Cruz, J. Lo and Marc Anthony, Will and Jada Pinkett and Orlando Bloom.
HOLIDAY TRADITION
After a night of partying at Tom amp Katie's post-wedding bash, Brooke Shields gets a (little) hand from 7-month-old Grier in picking out a Christmas tree during a Sunday family outing in Los Angeles.
WOVEN TOGETHER
Dakota Fanning stays connected to Charlotte's Web costar Julia Roberts (who voices Charlotte) during the film's Hollywood premiere on Sunday, where she shared kind words about the film's animal cast. "It's a misconception about pigs that they're dirty or messy or smelly," she told Time. "I had a really great experience with them, and I'd like to do it again some day."
GOOD SPORT
Filming's long over but Matthew McConaughey still dresses the part of a coach while promoting his new film We Are Marshall in New York City on Sunday. Sure, he looks lean in green now, but PEOPLE's former Sexiest Man says he was 16 lbs. heavier while filming the movie: "I had a big caboose and a big belly."
'DO OVER
A brunette Britney Spears shows off a "new" her while stepping out Friday, where she and pals hit Hollywood hot spot Les Deux. Recently, the pop star wrote on her Web site that she's "(looking) forward to a new year, new music and a new me."
HOLDING COURT
Ellen Pompeo doesn't quite have her eyes on the ball as she and fiancé Chris Ivery take in the Los Angeles Lakers 106-99 win over the San Antonio Spurs at the Staples Center on Sunday, where Eva Longoria was also on hand rooting on her guy, Spurs point guard Tony Parker.
RUMOR HAS IT…
Meanwhile Pompeo's Grey's Anatomy costar, a newly engaged Katherine Heigl (to musician boyfriend Josh Kelley), is having a ball during her shopping trip Saturday along Los Angeles's Ventura Boulevard.
'ROQ' 'N' ROLL
It's a backstage meet and greet for Fall Out Boy bassist Pete Wentz and Lindsay Lohan at the KROQ 106.7-FM's Acoustic Christmas extravaganza in Universal City, Calif., on Saturday. Fall Out Boy jammed along with Incubus and 30 Second to Mars on the first of the two-day concert series.
SCENE STEALERS
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt – with a bundled up Maddox and Zahara in tow – stop traffic as they arrive in New York City on Friday to attend a press conference for Jolie's new film The Good Shepherd. The Jolie-Pitts, who were visiting Pennsylvania the day before, will be in the Big Apple through the weekend to attend the world premiere of the thriller on Monday.
A 'SEXY' SURPRISE
Justin Timberlake delights his fans with a special surprise guest performance Thursday at KIIS 102.7-FM's Jingle Ball concert in Anaheim, Calif. The "SexyBack" singer performed alongside Nelly Furtado, Bow Wow and teen sensation JoJo.
LET'S GO EUROPE
Meanwhile girlfriend Cameron Diaz spends the season on the road as she continues plugging her romantic comedy The Holiday in Hamburg, Germany, on Friday.
PEACE OUT-ING
Donning her favorite jeans and an Ed Hardy tee, Madonna grabs a cup to go before taking a meeting in London's Soho neighborhood on Wednesday.
WHAT A LIFE
Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bündchen makes work of playing in the sand during a photo shoot in Saint Barthelemy on Thursday. The busy catwalker recently took part in the Victoria's Secret fashion show.
WALKING AND TALKING
Factory Girl star Sienna Miller forges ahead with some holiday shopping in New York on Friday.