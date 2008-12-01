Star Tracks - Monday, December 1, 2008
NORTH FACE
Leaving the sun and scandal of 90210 behind, Shenae Grimes goes on a Starbucks run Monday in her hometown of Toronto, where the Degrassi: The Next Generation alum presented at the Gemini Awards (Canada's version of the Emmys).
HANDS ON
David Beckham and son Cruz, 3, deliver a round of applause courtside as the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Toronto Raptors 112-99 during a game Sunday at L.A.'s Staples Center.
TOY TIME
Angelina Jolie treats her oldest son, Maddox, 7, to some early Christmas presents Sunday, taking him on a trip to the Little Toy Shop in New Orleans.
ROLL WITH IT
Kingston Rossdale, 2, hitches a ride with 3-month-old brother Zuma during a family outing Saturday with mom Gwen Stefani and dad Gavin Rossdale in Los Angeles.
GOING TO THE DOGS
Life's a beach for Private Practice star Kate Walsh as she relaxes in the sand with some four-legged friends Sunday in Malibu.
STAR IN STRIPES
Looking radiant in a zebra-print dress (even after a guest stepped on her train!), Eva Longoria Parker makes a dramatic arrival to the Sunday wedding of Without a Trace star Roselyn Sanchez and actor Eric Winter in San Juan, Puerto Rico.
MAKING SCENTS
Paris Hilton promotes her newest fragrance, the floral-scented Fairy Dust, at the Woodbridge Center Mall in New Jersey on Sunday. Meanwhile, the heiress is set to pick a best friend when the finale of her MTV reality show, Paris Hilton's My New BFF, airs Tuesday.
Holiday Shopping
Lindsay Lohan, recently pelted with flour by an animal-rights activist for wearing fur, stepped out in leather without incident as she shopped Saturday at Chanel in Beverly Hills.
Squeaky Clean Fun
Keeping warm in mom-and-daughter knit caps, Nicole Richie and 11-month-old Harlow – knicknamed "The Mouse" by grandpa Lionel Richie – enjoy a holiday weekend playdate Friday in West Hollywood.
Comeback Kid
A beaming Britney Spears leaves a French television studio Friday after an impressive performance of "Womanizer," another step in her comeback from a string of personal and professional troubles.
A Real Swinger
But only on the golf course! Happily married Will Smith, who recently marked his 11th anniversary with Jada Pinkett Smith, celebrates Thanksgiving by working on his golf stroke in Hawaii.
A Holiday Tradition
Calling the work of the Los Angeles Mission "inspiring," the Ghost Whisperer's Jennifer Love Hewitt joins Cindy Crawford, Kirk Douglas and other celebrities in serving Thanksgiving meals to the homeless Wednesday.
PREMIERE ATTRACTION
Fresh off a flight to the U.K., Ashton Kutcher escorts his leading lady, wife Demi Moore, to the London premiere of her heist film Flawless on Wednesday.
EASY AS PIE
Gisele Bündchen serves up some hot apple pie during a Thanksgiving dinner at the Goodwill center in Boston on Wednesday. The supermodel's beau, Patriots' quarterback Tom Brady, also showed up at the NSTAR-sponsored event to serve food to 400 job trainees.
ON THE LOOKOUT
A scruffy Keanu Reeves takes a quick look back Wednesday while promoting his new film, The Day the Earth Stood Still, in Madrid, Spain, on Wednesday. The sci-fi thriller, which also stars Jennifer Connelly, opens Dec. 12.
SEEING RED
Naomi Campbell sports a stylish pair of shades Tuesday during the launch party for the new fashion line 284 – which will include a special collection designed by the supermodel herself! – at the Daslu store in Sao Paulo, Brazil.
DOUBLE SHOTS
As they await the arrival of baby no. 2, Liev Schreiber and Naomi Watts add a little warmth to their walk around New York City Tuesday, taking cups of hot coffee to go.
THE LION'S ROAR
Talk about a purr-fect picture! Chris Rock and Ben Stiller cozy up to a friendly feline while promoting their new animated film, Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa in Rome on Wednesday.
FEELING TOASTY
Ellen DeGeneres offers Mariah Carey a glass of champagne during a segment of her talk show Tuesday (which aired Wednesday). But the toast wasn't about spreading holiday cheer – but rather a test to see if rumors that the singer is pregnant are true. Although she insisted they're not, Carey refused to sip the bubbly, saying, "I only drink after 3 p.m."