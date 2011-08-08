Star Tracks: Monday, August 8, 2011
TOTE-ALLY CUTE
Things may be complicated on The Ringer, but real life is far sweeter for Sarah Michelle Gellar, who totes 22-month-old daughter Charlotte during an L.A. outing on Sunday.
KISS UP
Miley Cyrus can't contain her love for boyfriend Liam Hemsworth, whom she gives a sweet smooch during a PDA-filled stroll in L.A. on Sunday.
GO 'TIME'
A gun-toting Justin Timberlake and a wig-clad Amanda Seyfried get into character Sunday on the L.A. set of their upcoming futuristic thriller, In Time.
SWEET REUNION
Look, it's Taylor squared! Taylor Swift reunites with former flame Taylor Lautner at Sunday's Teen Choice Awards in Universal City, Calif., where the singer was awarded the Ultimate Choice Award.
BABY STEPS
Two weeks after welcoming son Arthur, Selma Blair and beau Jason Bleick go for a family stroll Sunday in L.A.
THREE'S COMPANY
Daniel Craig, Harrison Ford and Olivia Wilde take their sci-fi film Cowboys and Aliens to Switzerland Saturday for the 64th annual Locarno International Film Festival, where Ford was honored with a lifetime achievement award.
Big Easy Efron
Zac flashes a sly grin after dining at La Petite Grocery bar and restaurant in New Orleans on a Sunday break from shooting The Paperboy with Nicole Kidman and Matthew McConaughey.
Strolling Along
Katie Holmes and daughter Suri – sporting a little white handbag and stroller and doll combo – make for a lovely sight in Los Angeles on Saturday.
Maddox's Wicked Outing
After turning 10 on Friday, the eldest Jolie-Pitt child (left) spent his birthday weekend with his family seeing the musical Wicked in London's West End.
SCHOOL'S OUT
She's a pick-up artist! Halle Berry chauffeurs 3-year-old daughter Nahla from school in Los Angeles on Friday.
PARIS MATCH
They're ready for a romantic rendezvous! Eva Longoria and beau Eduardo Cruz make a beaming arrival at Charles de Gaulle airport in Paris on Friday.
BENCH WARMER
After surfing with his boys, David Beckham takes a breather Friday during a practice session with the L.A. Galaxy in Carson, Calif.
BREAKFAST CLUB
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner enjoy a low-key breakfast with daughters Seraphina, 2, and Violet, 5, (not pictured) in Pacific Palisades, Calif., on Friday.
GETTING WIGGY
Dakota Fanning takes a short cut Friday, donning a familiar blonde wig while on the London set of her new film, Now is Good.
GRAB BAG
True Blood hunk Alexander Skarsgard keeps a firm grip on his belongings Friday while enjoying another sunny outing in New York City.
SISTER, SISTER
They're inseparable! Nicky and Paris Hilton take their sister act on the road Friday, enjoying a little retail therapy in Saint-Tropez, France.