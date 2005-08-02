Star Tracks - Monday, August 8, 2005
BABY STEPS
Britney Spears cuddles close to stepson Kaleb, 1 (husband Kevin Federline's child with ex Shar Jackson), at a baby shower thrown in her honor Saturday in Malibu. Joining the mommy-to-be were friends and family, including mother Lynne and sister Jamie-Lynn, and one unfortunate guest – a paparazzo who was shot in the leg by a lone BB gunman.
ABS FAB
Putting pregnancy rumors to rest – for now – Jennifer Lopez shows off her toned midsection while shopping in Beverly Hills on Friday. The actress is back from New Mexico, where she recently wrapped the indie film Bordertown.
CLONING AROUND
Ewan McGregor escorts a Marchesa-clad Scarlett Johansson down the red carpet in London on Sunday for the U.K. premiere of their science-fiction thriller The Island.
WELL DONE
A teased and grinning Pamela Anderson descends to the stage for her Comedy Central roast in Culver City, Calif., on Sunday (the show airs Aug. 14). But not so fun for the actress: The company that handles the Stacked star's perfume and clothing line is suing her for breach of contract.
FEVER PITCH
Jake Gyllenhaal takes a swing at America's favorite pastime during batting practice with pal Scott Caan in Hollywood on Saturday. The real home run? Gyllenhaal's girlfriend, Kirsten Dunst, was there cheering him on.
'SUMMER' LOVE
Kelly Ripa cozies up to her husband, 1-800-Missing actor Mark Consuelos, on Saturday at Southampton Hospital's Safari Summer party in New York's Hamptons. The couple own a 5,500-sq.-ft. French country-style home in the area.
BOOT-Y SHAKIN'
Jessica Simpson rocks her Daisy Dukes on Good Morning America in New York City on Friday. The Dukes of Hazzard star performed her cover of "These Boots Are Made for Walkin'" from the movie's soundtrack before walkin' over to another gig ...
POP TART
Simpson's next stop: Live with Regis and Kelly, where as guest co-host she downed a shot of something bitter as part of a cooking segment – and made one of her famous verbal blunders. "To play Daisy Duke, I mean, that's like an iconish – is that a word? – iconic figure," she said.
BLOW OUT
Sporting newly straight hair, Charlize Theron leaves a Beverly Hills hair salon on Wednesday. The Aeon Flux star, who suffered a herniated disc while doing back handsprings for that movie last year, then headed to her chiropractor's office.
GOOD WOMAN
Angelina Jolie gets in character on the New York City set of her new movie, The Good Shepherd, on Thursday. In the Robert De Niro-directed film, she plays the wife of a stressed-out CIA agent (Matt Damon).
PLAYING HOUSE
Kirsten Dunst and Jake Gyllenhaal, who reunited romantically in June after splitting a year ago, pick up groceries at a Hollywood Whole Foods recently.
HIPPIE CHICK
Bedecked in paisley patterns, Mary-Kate Olsen takes boho to a whole new level as she shops in Hollywood recently.
HOME STRETCH
A pregnant Heidi Klum, who is due this month, keeps hydrated while shopping for furniture in Hollywood on Wednesday. The model, who is married to singer Seal, also has a 1-year-old daughter, Leni.