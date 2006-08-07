Star Tracks - Monday, August 7, 2006
THE BUZZ
Britney Spears – who spent the previous weekend partying in Las Vegas with husband Kevin Federline – spends Sunday in the slow lane, stopping for coffee in Calabasas, Calif.
FULL CART
A couple of days earlier, a pregnant Spears stops for groceries in Westlake with a few helping hands: mom Lynne (left, holding grandson Sean Preston), sister Jamie Lynn and a pal, and "manny" Perry Taylor (right).
LUCKY DOG
Jennifer Aniston, who reportedly adopted another dog recently, shares some puppy love while stepping out in Malibu on Sunday.
SWINGING SINGLE
Carmen Electra, newly separated from her husband of 2-1/2 years, Dave Navarro, goes retro for a charity screening of Step Up on Saturday in Southampton, N.Y.
JOHN. SEAN JOHN
Diddy goes on a Bond-worthy mission Saturday in Saint-Tropez with a couple of model citizens – including Leonardo DiCaprio's main squeeze Bar Rafaeli (right) – to shoot an ad for his new Sean John fragrance Unforgivable. In the same waters last weekend, Diddy threw a bash to celebrate the fragrance.
A DAY AT THE BEACH
Denise Richards and Richie Sambora (who just wrapped up Bon Jovi's Have a Nice Day world tour) take a laid-back view of the Malibu shore on Saturday, where the couple spent the day with Richards's daughters Sam, 2, and 13-month-old Lola (not pictured).
HARBOR LIGHT
Christie Brinkley, who recently separated from husband Peter Cook after 10 years of marriage, flashes her cover girl smile while running errands Friday in Sag Harbor, N.Y.
THE PERFECT SETUP
Courteney Cox and Sheryl Crow make it a lounge act while vacationing together in Mexico on Sunday. The singer, who split from fiancé Lance Armstrong in February, has been dating an L.A.-based film director for the past few months, thanks to a setup by pal Cox.
MAKING WAVES
Beyoncé (carrying a Zac Posen bag) hands the Big Apple a shout-out while stepping out in New York City on Friday.
CAR JAM
Lindsay Lohan and a gal pal run into another of Los Angeles's notorious traffic jams – a snappy crowd – while exiting The Ivy in Los Angeles recently.
ABOUT FACE
Mary-Kate Olsen ditches her customary oversized shades for a smile while hanging out at West Hollywood's Chateau Marmont on Thursday.
CLUB TOUR
Tommy Lee (whose ex Pamela Anderson wed Kid Rock in a wild Saint-Tropez ceremony recently) gets revved up for his own rockin' good time at Hollywood’s Forty Deuce nightclub on Wednesday. The next night, Lee hit club Privilege to hang with his Rock Star: Supernova buddies at a Maxim magazine party.
READ HER LIPS
Shakira, who leads this year's MTV's Video Music Awards with seven nominations, gives a taste of what's in store during a press conference Thursday in Mexico City to announce her Oral Fixation tour dates.
X APPEAL
Porn star Jenna Jameson strikes a pose with her body double during the recent unveiling of her wax figure at Madame Tussauds in Las Vegas's Venetian Hotel and Casino.
PREP SCHOOL
Kanye West and Pharrell Williams rock the collar during their Friday concert performance on ABC's Good Morning, America in New York City.
ALL-STAR TRIBUTE
Benicio Del Toro and Mark Ruffalo get starstruck during a ceremony to honor legendary acting teacher Stella Adler (who died in 1992) on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Friday.