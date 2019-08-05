Amy Poehler and Queer Eye Stars Become the Fab Six in L.A., Plus Jason Momoa, Barbra Streisand & More
Fab Six
Queer Eye‘s Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Jonathan Van Ness, Antoni Porowski and Tan France meet Amy Poehler at the TCA Awards in Los Angeles.
I Wheelie Love You
Jason Momoa and wife Lisa Bonet enjoyed a motorcycle ride in Hawaii.
Legendary Lady
Barbra Streisand performed at Madison Square Garden in New York where Bill and Hillary Clinton were also in attendance.
Donna and Kelly Forever
Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth attended the Beverly Hills 90210 Peach Pit Pop-Up in Los Angeles, wearing dressed with their characters’ names painted on.
Get the Party Started
Pink put on a showstopping concert in Stockholm, Sweden.
Three's Company
Joshua Jackson and his girlfriend, Jodie Turner-Smith, were joined by his mother Fiona Jackson for an outing in Los Angeles.
Fit Mom
Whitney Port attended a Punch Pedal class at the Montauk Beach House in New York.
Once Upon a Time in Rome
Leonardo Di Caprio, Margot Robbie and Quentin Tarantino attended the photocall of their film Once Upon a time in Hollywood at Hotel De La Ville in Rome.
Art of Being Friends
Milo Ventimiglia and Amanda Seyfried celebrated their film The Art of Racing in the Rain at The Grove in Los Angeles.
Enjoy the Big Apple
Emily Ratajkowski stepped out in New York with husband Sebastian Bear-McClard and their dog.
Bump in the Road
Mom-to-be Christina Milian goes for a Friday walk in Los Angeles.
Summer Fun
Pitbull hits the stage on Friday for a performance on Good Morning America‘s summer concert series in New York City’s Central Park.
Keep It Casual
Rita Ora keeps comfy on Friday while out in Ibiza, Spain.
Kid Stuff
Jim Carrey meets the press on Friday to talk about his Showtime series Kidding during the TCA Summer Press Tour in L.A.
Friday Feels
Newly minted co-host Keke Palmer greets fans on Friday outside the N.Y.C. studio of Strahan & Sara.
Face Smush
Bentley the Pom and Vanessa Hudgens attend Weedmaps Museum of Weed exclusive preview event in L.A. on Thursday.
Hair Raiser
Jennifer Lopez has the moves during her It’s My Party tour stop at Yarkon Park in Tel Aviv, Israel, on Thursday.
Take a Sip
Janelle Monáe is the epitome of cool at the Belvedere Vodka x Janelle Monáe celebration of the A Beautiful Future limited-edition bottle in Chicago on Thursday.
Make It Rain
Milo Ventimiglia and costar Kevin Costner have a moment on Thursday at the L.A. premiere of The Art of Racing in the Rain.
Snuggle Puppy
Amanda Seyfried and furry costar Enzo also have a moment at the Art of Racing in the Rain premiere, presented by JustFoodForDogs, in L.A. on Thursday.
Moves Like Jagger
A healthy Mick Jagger performs onstage during The Rolling Stones’ No Filter tour stop in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Thursday night.
Dressed to Kill
Lucy Liu cracks a smile at the Why Women Kill panel during the TCA Summer Press Tour in L.A. on Thursday.
You Make Me Smile
Idris Elba is his Sexiest Man Alive self on Thursday night at a press event for the play Tree in London.
Mega Milan
Kaia Gerber goes big with her hair and ensemble while walking in the Moschino show in Milan on Thursday.
Guitar Hero
Ireland Baldwin rocks out at the MADE Rodarte event presented by Mastercard at Milk Studios Los Angeles on Thursday.
Just for Laughs
Comedian Hasan Minhaj jokes around during the “Storytime” segment on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in N.Y.C.
At the Red-y
A red-clad Julianne Hough has a spring in her step on Thursday after a visit to Nine Zero One salon in L.A.
Peanut Gallery
Actors Shia LaBeouf and Zack Gottsagen attend an L.A. screening of The Peanut Butter Falcon at ArcLight Hollywood on Thursday.
Playing Favorites
Julio Torres and Fred Armisen visit 92nd Street Y to discuss Torres’ HBO special My Favorite Shapes on Thursday in N.Y.C.
Dinner à Deux
Christie Brinkley and Rachel Zoe cozy up at a dinner for Zoe’s collection, presented by FIJI Water, at Moby’s in East Hampton, New York, on Thursday.
Berlin Beauty
Margot Robbie signs autographs as she arrives for the German premiere of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood in Berlin on Thursday.
Cracking Wise
Maggie Gyllenhaal and The Cut’s Beauty Editor-at-Large Jane Larkworthy share a laugh on Wednesday night during a chat about vision care hosted by LensCrafters in N.Y.C.
Water Boy
Antoni Porowski totes his Icelandic Glacial water during his press tour for the newest season of Queer Eye on Wednesday in N.Y.C.
Deep in Thought
Emily Ratajkowski takes her pup (not pictured) to a New York City dog park on Thursday.
Pink Lady
Julianne Moore pops in pink on Thursday while arriving at Good Morning America in N.Y.C.
Second Helping
Ashley Tisdale has a laugh on Thursday at the CBS Carol’s Second Act panel at the TCA Summer Press Tour in L.A.
Taste Test
Celebrity cook Steve Martorano shows Jimmy Kimmel and Guillermo Rodriguez how to make his favorite dish, linguine and clams, during Wednesday night’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! in L.A.
Forever Philly Fans
Pennsylvania native Miles Teller poses with the Phillie Phanatic at the San Francisco Giants vs. Philadelphia Phillies game on Wednesday at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia.
Getting Cheeky
Courtney B. Vance plants a kiss on wife Angela Bassett’s cheek at a photo call for Netflix’s Otherhood on Wednesday at The Egyptian Theatre in Hollywood.
Meet & Greet
Sarah Michelle Gellar slips backstage to meet Broadway’s Beetlejuice cast members Alex Brightman and Sophia Anne Caruso on Wednesday in N.Y.C.
Mendes Mania
Shawn Mendes performs his hits during the Atlanta stop on his world tour on Wednesday at the State Farm Arena.
Warm Welcome
Issa Rae waves to the audience as she arrives on Wednesday’s episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in N.Y.C.
Rain or Shine
Mariah Carey steps out with a smile on a rainy day in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.
Supporting the Arts
Filmmaker-actor Taika Waititi speaks during the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s annual Grants Banquet on Wednesday at the Regent Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills.
Pretty in Pink
Also at the HFPA event, Reneé Zellweger, who struts her stuff on the red carpet.
Hitting the 'High' Notes
The Highwomen’s Amanda Shires and Maren Morris perform together on SiriusXM’s The Highway Channel at SiriusXM Studios on Wednesday in N.Y.C.
Carb Heaven
Olivia Culpo spots herself feasting on pasta at Buca di Beppo as she hosts a pizza party in support of Best Buddies International in L.A. on Wednesday.
City Chic
Jennifer Garner sports a white tee with puffy sleeves and a black mini-skirt while out in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.
Filled with Pride
Melanie Chisholm of the Spice Girls breaks it down at the Stockholm Pride festival on Wednesday in Sweden.
Birthday Boy
Jason Momoa prepares to celebrate his 40th birthday by joining the protest against construction at Hawaii’s highest mountain, near the protest sight at the Mauna Kea volcano on Wednesday.
Sporty Screening
Costars Aldis Hodge and Greg Kinnear pose together at the Bleecker Street Los Angeles special screening of Brian Banks on Wednesday in Long Beach, California.
Caffeine Fix
New couple Garrett Hedlund and Emma Roberts go for a coffee date on Wednesday in L.A.
Late Night in London
Chloë Grace Moretz enjoys a night out at Annabel’s wearing a chic, all-black ensemble on Wednesday in London.
Drink Up
Ashley Benson quenches her thirst at the Eau de Juice fragrance served by Cosmopolitan launch on Wednesday at Westlight in Brooklyn.
Star in Stripes
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson shows off his toned physique on Wednesday while making his way to Good Morning America in N.Y.C.
Ring Thing
Also at GMA on Wednesday morning: Bachelorette Hannah Brown, who hangs out backstage with host Michael Strahan.
Made in the Shade
Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt sport coordinating looks on Wednesday during a Once Upon a Time in Hollywood photo call in London.
Bella Bella
On Wednesday, Bella Hadid hits the runway at the Alberta Ferretti fashion show in Milan.
Turn About
Former Real Housewives star Kelly Bensimon is the picture of summer style on Wednesday in N.Y.C.
Fame Game
Honoree Stacy Keach smiles on Wednesday as Man with a Plan costar Matt LeBlanc speaks at his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony.
Strut Your Stuff
Georgia Fowler, in head-to-toe white, has the moves on Wednesday in N.Y.C.
Two Faced
Michael Bublé gets goofy with a cutout of his face during his performance at the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Canada, on Tuesday night.
Biggest Fans
Bachelorette mega-fan Demi Lovato and Bachelor in Paradise star Demi Burnett hang out at The Bachelorette live aftershow in L.A. on Tuesday.
Belly Laughs
Sherri Shepherd hits the stage during the Brian Banks Atlanta screening at SCADshow on Tuesday.
Premiere Pals
Jackie Seiden, director Jason Winer, Leighton Meester and Adam Brody attend the premiere of Ode to Joy at The London West Hollywood on Tuesday.