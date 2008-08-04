Star Tracks - Monday, August 4, 2008
FEELING BOARD
Is Matthew McConaughey starting a new surfing trend – the one-shouldered wetsuit look? The new dad showed off some skin Sunday afternoon while hanging ten at his home away from home – the Malibu shore.
MAMA'S BOY
Kate Hudson – who has reportedly split with boyfriend Lance Armstrong – follows 4-year-old son Ryder's marching orders while going out to lunch Sunday in New York City.
THE RIGHT 'CHOICE'
Miley Cyrus uses her pull to get Fergie on stage at the Teen Choice Awards on Sunday at Universal City's Gibson Amphitheater. The teen star, who doubled as the evening's host, rocked out to her hit "7 Things," and delivered a rose to Fergie, who excitedly cheered from the audience
'HOUSE' PARTY
It's a Full House reunion! John Stamos, new mom Jodie Sweetin, Lori Loughlin and Dave Coulier gather to put Danny Tanner himself in the hot seat at The Comedy Central Roast of Bob Saget Sunday in Burbank, Calif. Though onscreen daughters Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen and Candace Cameron couldn't make it, Stamos served as roast master at the comedy event, airing Aug. 17 on the cable channel.
PET CAUSE
If being around farm animals got her goat, Christie Brinkley isn't letting on! The model bonded with a menagerie of animals at the Diamond Ranch petting zoo Sunday while hosting the 19th annual Wild Wild West Family Day Carnival (benefiting the Albert Einstein College of Medicine) in Water Mill, N.Y.
'ROCK' STEADIES
Another day, another club gig! Lindsay Lohan accompanies girlfriend Samantha Ronson to Chicago, where the star deejay spun tunes Saturday at Rock The Vote Nights, a party held at Chicago's Hard Rock Hotel. At one point, Ronson was joined on stage by her producer brother Mark Ronson.
Sea George Cook
George Clooney, who'll be joining new dad (again) Brad Pitt at the Venice Film Festival, hosts lunch on his yacht Sunday for celebrities including Bono and Cindy Crawford in Saint-Tropez, France.
MADE IN THE SHADES
Getting in some traveling before baby arrives, Ashlee Simpson-Wentz and husband Pete Wentz soak up the rays at the Lollapalooza music festival in Chicago the day after taping FNMTV in Hollywood with Miley Cyrus.
MODEL BEHAVIOR
She knows a pose! Allure's August cover girl Victoria Beckham makes the rounds and mingles with a fleet of famous faces (Kate Beckinsale! Jamie Foxx!) on the roof of the Thompson Beverly Hills hotel during a soiree, thrown by editor-in-chief Linda Wells on Thursday.
WET 'N' WILD
Sheryl Crow keeps the fun times coming for son Wyatt, 15 months, during a stop – and photo opp! – Friday at the Bleecker Playground in New York City.
TRAVEL COMPANIONS
Talk about logging frequent-flier miles! Lindsay Lohan and girlfriend Samantha Ronson arrive Friday at Los Angeles International Airport for yet another trip. The pair just returned Tuesday from New York City, where they spent a romantic day together.
STAR IN STRIPES
Katie Holmes, who recently stopped to chat with some of New York's bravest, keeps her cool – despite the following photographers – during a stroll through New York City on Friday.
KINGS CROSSING
In clothes fit for a king, Jonathan Rhys Meyers is ready for his close-up as Henry VIII Friday, filming the third season of his Showtime series The Tudors Thursday in Dublin.
UNITED FRONT
Liv Tyler heads to a music studio Thursday with estranged husband Royston Langdon and their 3-year-old son Milo. In May, the couple confirmed they were separating after five years of marriage but "remain good friends," her rep said in a statement to PEOPLE.
THE 'MANE' ATTRACTION
Denise Richards gets carried away Friday while filming a scene on location in Southern California for Kambakkht Ishq, a romantic comedy about an Indian stuntman who finds success in Hollywood.
COLORFUL NIGHT
Playing an unofficial Lollapalooza kick-off show, "I Kissed a Girl" singer Katy Perry is ready to let loose Thursday, making the rounds at the MOTOROKR Lounge at The Underground in Chicago.