Star Tracks: Monday, August 31, 2009
DOUBLE CROSS
Jake Gyllenhaal and Reese Witherspoon take their romance in stride, enjoying a leisurely stroll Sunday in Venice, Calif.
UNITED FRONT
Avril Lavigne and husband Deryck Whibley, who haven't been seen together publicly in recent months, are spotted doing a grocery run in Beverly Hills on Saturday.
PUT A RING ON IT?
Her Emmy wasn't the only shiny hardware grabbing the spotlight! TV personality Tyra Banks effusively accepts a statuette for best informative talk show at the Daytime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday. Her Emmy wasn't the only shiny, new hardware grabbing the spotlight: The talk show host was wearing a sparkler on her ring finger that was quite the showstopper.
GUEST OF HONOR
Mom-to-be Ellen Pompeo is a vision in white as she arrives for her star-studded baby shower Saturday at pal Katherine Heigl's home in Los Feliz, Calif. Pompeo's costars Sandra Oh, Kate Walsh and pal Rebecca Gayheart were among the guests to fete her.
SEEING DOUBLE
Will Ferrell wins some laughs Saturday, donning a bald cap to impersonate American tennis pro James Blake during an exhibition match at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City. Ferrell was on hand for Arthur Ashe Kids' Day, the kickoff to the U.S. Open, which begins Monday.
On the Rocks
Gwen Stefani and younger son Zuma enjoy a sunny day in Malibu while Zuma's older brother Kingston and their dad Gavin Rossdale are off getting their feet wet.
SHOW TIME!
Rihanna feels the love on Broadway, where she checks out Disney's The Lion King with younger brothers Rorrey and Rajad Fenty.
PARTY GUYS
Gossip Girl father and son Matthew Settle and Penn Badgley at the Heineken-hosted USTA U.S. Open Official Player Party, held at Skyline Studios in Manhattan.
PUDDLE JUMPER
An upbeat Mischa Barton doesn't let the weather put a damper on her spirits Friday as she heads to the set of The Beautiful Life in N.Y.C. The actress opened up this week about her recent hospitalization, calling the situation "a perfect storm."
LIL' BEACH BUM
Levi McConaughey, 1, plays in dad Matthew's favorite sandbox – the beach! – in Malibu on Friday. The actor and model girlfriend Camila Alves expect their second child this winter.
BRASS ACT
Carrie Underwood horns in on the action Friday at her alma mater Checotah High School, where the Oklahoma native surprised music students with 31 new instruments – and a performance: The singer dueted with fifth grader Kenedee Rittenhouse on her hit "So Small" at the assembly.
LES JOLIES FILLES
Bonjour! Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 3, gets some one-on-one time with mom Angelina Jolie during a shopping trip to the French seaside town of Ajaccio on Friday.
LOUD & CLEAR
A day after shopping for baby gear with sister Kourtney, Kim Kardashian leaves the gym in Los Angeles on Friday sporting a strong message: "No Paparazzi"!
CARRIED AWAY
Forget leftovers, Jessica Alba takes her adorable 14-month-old daughter Honor Marie to-go after lunching together at Beverly Hills's Urth Caffé on Friday.
TO THE MAXI!
Audrina Patridge looks cool and casual in a white maxidress and aviator shades as she leaves a shoot in Venice, Calif., on Friday.