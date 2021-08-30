Kourtney and Travis Pack on the PDA in Venice, Plus Adam Sandler, Gabrielle and Dwyane, and More

Canal Cuddles

Credit: Ciao Pix/Shutterstock

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker get cozy on a gondola in Venice on August 30. 

Side 'Hustle'

Credit: Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

Adam Sandler is seen filming a scene for Netflix's film Hustle on August 27 in Philadelphia. 

Smiles for Miles

Credit: Spread Pictures / SplashNews.com

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade enjoy a night out at L'Opera Restaurant in Saint Tropez on August 29. 

Taking the 'Leed' 

Credit: Matthew Baker/Getty

Post Malone takes the stage during Day 3 of Leeds Festival 2021 on August 29 in Bramham Park, U.K. 

Get Out the Vote

Credit: Brynn Anderson/AP/Shutterstock

New dad Ludacris performs during a march advocating for voting rights in Atlanta on August 28. 

Mellow Yellow 

Credit: Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock

Kristin Cavallari and her skincare line Uncommon Beauty host a Wellness Day at Infinity House in Southampton on August 29.

Along for the Ride

Credit: Jacopo Raule/Getty

Helen Mirren looks glamorous as she arrives by boat to the Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda show on August 29 in Venice. 

Dancing with the Stars

Credit: Jenny Anderson/Getty

Darren Criss and Miss Piggy share a dance backstage during Elsie Fest 2021: Broadway's Outdoor Music Festival at Prospect Park in Brooklyn on August 29. Criss will guest star in the upcoming special Muppets Haunted Mansion, streaming exclusively on Disney+ this fall.

Roses for Rosie

Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley celebrates the launch of her beauty line, Rose Inc, at Westfield Century City on August 28 in L.A. 

Movie Magic

Credit: Steve Sands/New York Newswire

Sienna Miller sports a bump on Aug. 30 while filming her latest project in Queens, New York.

Weekend Warrior

Credit: The Image Direct

Suki Waterhouse steps out in Los Angeles with friends on Aug. 29.

Party Time

Credit: Shareif Ziyadat/Getty

JAY-Z is all smiles to celebrate the 40/40 Club's 18th anniversary on Aug. 28 in N.Y.C.

Lucky Girl

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Mila Kunis holds hands with Finn Wittrock while filming Luckiest Girl Alive in N.Y.C. on Aug. 28.

Sweet Smooch

Credit: Alberto Terenghi/IPA/Shutterstock

Zoe Saldana gives a kiss to the camera in Venice, Italy, while in town to attend the Dolce & Gabbana event with husband Marco Perego.

Carried Away

Credit: James Devaney/GC Images

Sarah Jessica Parker is seen on set filming the Sex and the City revival series, And Just Like That…, in New York City on Aug. 27.

Magical Moment

Credit: APEX/MEGA

Cinderella stars James Corden, Camila Cabello, Billy Porter and Idina Menzel dress up in costume for a street performance in Los Angeles on Aug. 27.

Star Power

Credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Kat Von D rocks the mic in all-black at her record release party in Los Angeles.

Happy Hour

Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Lauren Conrad enjoys a cocktail while posing with The Little Market co-founder Hannah Skvarla at the brand's summer event in Los Angeles on Aug. 27.

Blonde Ambition

Credit: Backgrid

Heidi Klum and model daughter Leni share a smooch on Aug. 27 while arriving in Venice, Italy, for a Dolce & Gabbana event ahead of the Venice Film Festival.

Heart and Soul

Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty

J Balvin sings from the heart on Aug. 27 during his performance on Today's Citi Concert Series in N.Y.C.'s Rockefeller Plaza. 

Two of a Kind

Credit: Mike Marsland/WireImage

Sarah, Duchess of York and Lawrence Chaney attend the British LGBT Awards 2021 at The Brewery in London on Aug. 27.

Fest Best

Credit: Matthew Baker/Getty

Yungblud reaches for the sky during day one of the Leeds Festival at Bramham Park in England on Aug. 27.

Under My Umbrella ...

Credit: MICHAL CIZEK/AFP/Getty

Ethan Hawke gets an escort on Aug. 27 at the screening of his film First Reformed at the 55th Karlovy Vary International Film Festival in the Czech Republic.

Hi There!

Credit: Ciao Pix/Shutterstock

Maria Bakalova waves to the cameras on Aug. 27 while arriving in Venice, Italy, for a Dolce & Gabbana event.

Black Top

Credit: Splash News Online

Scout Willis pounds the pavement in West Hollywood on Aug. 27.

Time Flies

Credit: Gotham/Getty

Naomi Osaka arrives at the TAG Heuer event celebrating her at Mr. Purple on August 26 in N.Y.C.

On the Move

Credit: The Image Direct

Harry Styles grabs a solo lunch to go on August 25 in Sherman Oaks, California. 

Hats Off

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Sarah Jessica Parker keeps a hold of her hat as she arrives on the set of And Just Like That... on August 26 in N.Y.C. 

Musical Interlude

Credit: Lloyd Bishop/NBC

Michael Shannon plays the guitar while guest starring on Late Night with Seth Meyers in N.Y.C. on August 26. 

Mad for Plaid

Credit: Beretta/Sims/Shutterstock

Dua Lipa shows off her street style while out and about in London on August 27.

Show Your Stripes

Credit: RB/Bauer-Griffin/Shutterstock

Thandiwe Newton is seen leaving Jimmy Kimmel Live! in a striped Chanel shirt on August 26 in L.A. 

Joy Ride

Credit: SplashNews.com

Gal Gadot and husband Yaron Varsano go for a ride on a scooter together on August 26 in Tel Aviv. 

On the Mic

Credit: Isopix/Shutterstock

Audra McDonald attends the Séries Mania Festival in Lille, France on August 26. 

Sing It

Credit: PinPep/Shutterstock

Yungblud takes the stage during the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3 Launch in London on August 26.

Asian Excellence

Credit: Ian Gavan/Getty

Sandra Oh, Simu Liu and Michelle Yeoh attend the Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings U.K. Gala screening at Curzon Cinema Mayfair on Aug. 26 in London.

Throwback Vibes

Credit: The Image Direct

Drew Barrymore channels her younger self while filming a project in N.Y.C. on Aug. 25.

Back in the Big Apple

Credit: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com

Tony Hawk is seen out in N.Y.C. on Aug. 26.

Music Maker

Credit: Courtesy 1500 Sound Academy

Jordin Sparks sports a smile on Aug. 24 while celebrating the re-opening of 1500 Sound Academy in Inglewood, California. 

All Smiles

Credit: Kristen Hurlock-Jones/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Molly Shannon guest stars on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in N.Y.C. on Aug. 25.

Darling Duo

Credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty

Rachael Leigh Cook and Matthew Lillard attend the He's All That special screening at NeueHouse Los Angeles on Aug. 25 in Hollywood.

Outdoor Adventures

Credit: The Image Direct

Jamie Chung takes her dog Ewok along for a hike in L.A. on Aug. 24.

Benz Buddies

Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Tunde Oyeneyin and Mercedes-Benz ambassador Sloane Stephens arrive at Mercedes-Benz Manhattan to celebrate the new All-Electric EQS Sedan ahead of the U.S. Open on Aug. 25 in N.Y.C.

City Stroll

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Emily Ratajkowski enjoys a coffee while out in Tribeca on Aug. 25 in N.Y.C.

Hello Handsome

Credit: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com

Kit Harington steps out in N.Y.C. with a fresh new haircut and a shaven face on Aug 25. 

Vacation Mode

Credit: Cobra Team / BACKGRID

Kendall Jenner soaks up the sun while on vacation with boyfriend Devin Booker on Aug. 25 in Nerano, Italy.

On the Go

Credit: ENT / SplashNews.com

Busy Philipps chats on the phone while out and about in L.A. on Aug. 25.

High Honors

Credit: Erika Goldring/Getty

Keith Urban and Ross Copperman take the stage during the 14th Annual Academy of Country Music Honors at Ryman Auditorium on Aug. 25 in Nashville.

Cameras Rolling

Credit: MEGA

Mariska Hargitay prepares to shoot scenes for Law and Order: Special Victims Unit in Hudson River Park in N.Y.C. on Aug. 25.

Set Smiles

Credit: The Image Direct

Jeremy Renner is in great spirits filming on the set of his new TV series Mayor of Kingstown in Toronto on Aug. 24. 

Summer Sips

Credit: Blue Point Brewing

Madison Beer returns to her hometown and celebrates with a beer at Blue Point Brewing in Patchogue, Long Island.

Back in the City

Credit: Neil Mockford/GC Images

Dua Lipa arrives back at a hotel in London on Aug. 25.

3 Queens

Credit: Rich Fury/Getty

Bebe Rexha, Kirby Howell-Baptiste and Kristen Bell attend STX's Queenpins photocall at the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on Aug. 25 in L.A.

Show Stoppers

Credit: Christopher Polk

Sleepy Brown and Big Boi perform during the MLS All-Star Concert, presented by Heineken, at The Torch L.A. Coliseum on Aug. 24.

Simply Wonderful

Credit: Mark Doyle / SplashNews.com

Florence Pugh films The Wonder in Wicklow, Ireland, on Aug. 25. 

Sing Out

Credit: Mickey Bernal/FilmMagic

Mickey Guyton performs onstage at the 2021 ACM Party for a Cause in Nashville on Aug. 24. 

Shopping Spree

Credit: BACKGRID

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez hold hands as they head to the mall on Aug. 24 in L.A. 

Strike a Pose

Credit: Todd Williamson/January Images/Shutterstock

Justice Smith and Sydney Sweeney attend a screening for The Voyeurs on Aug. 24 in L.A. 

Night Shoot

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Pete Davidson and Kaley Cuoco film Meet Cute in N.Y.C. on Aug. 24.

Pink Princess

Credit: DIGGZY/Shutterstock

Normani steps out in an all-pink outfit in L.A. on Aug. 24. 

Mirror, Mirror

Credit: Marc Patrick/BFA.com

Lily Collins poses at the Cartier Clash [Un]limited Launch Event on Aug. 24 in L.A. 

Gal Pals

Credit: The Image Direct

Kelly Clarkson and Kristin Chenoweth film a music video in N.Y.C. on Aug. 24. 

Football is Life

Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Ted Lasso's Cristo Fernández smiles as he heads to Jimmy Kimmel Live on Aug. 24. 

Surf's Up

Credit: Media-Mode / SplashNews.com

Chris Hemsworth hits the beach to catch some waves in New South Wales, Australia, on Aug. 25. 

Take Me Out to the Ball Game

Credit: Kevin D. Liles/Atlanta Braves

Bryan Cranston cheers on the Braves at Truist Park in Atlanta on Aug. 23. 

Total Ace

Credit: Bryan Bedder/Getty

Coco Gauff attends the opening of the American Express Courts in N.Y.C. on Aug. 24 ahead of the US Open. 

