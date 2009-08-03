Star Tracks: Monday, August 3, 2009

BEACH BABES

Hot mama alert! Jessica Alba and husband Cash Warren enjoy some couples' time together Saturday while cooling off in the Malibu surf.

DARK NIGHT

Mischa Barton's not just showing off her newly darkened tresses! The Beautiful Life actress bares some skin Sunday while stepping out in a black cut-out minidress to attend the Arizona Beverages amp Carrera Sunglasses All Points West bash at New York's Cooper Square Hotel.

ON THE SCENE

Jessica Simpson debuts a perfectly coiffed do while out with sister Ashlee Simpson-Wentz (not pictured) Saturday night. The newly single star and her sis hit Katsuya in West Hollywood for a late-night bite.

FAMILY REUNION

Blake Lively shares a happy reunion with her on-screen mom Kelly Rutherford during the Super Saturday 12 shopping bonanza in Bridgehampton, N.Y., on Saturday. The annual charity event benefits the Ovarian Cancer Research Fund.

BOTTLED BLONDE

She did it again! Britney Spears goes back to blonde, debuting her new look Saturday at the Grand Star Jazz Club in Los Angeles. The singer is taking a brief break from her Circus tour, but hits the road again on Aug. 20.

SIGN ON

A nattily dressed Channing Tatum makes a peaceful statement Sunday after a New York City press event for his movie G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra (which hits theaters on Aug. 7). The actor recently told PEOPLE that newlywed life with wife Jenna Dewan is .

MIAMI PEACH

A colorful Katy Perry works the stage Saturday during a private concert for 800 fans at the Fontainebleau Resort in Miami Beach. During her pool-party show, the lights at the resort's pool were all turned pink and beach balls with her name on them were being thrown around.

SAILOR GIRLS

The family vacation continues! After a parents' night out in Rome, Jennifer Lopez sets sail with 17-month-old daughter Emme along with son Max and husband Marc Anthony (not pictured) in Italy on Friday. The brood reportedly arrived in Lacco Ameno, a town on the northwest Italian island of Ischia.

HAT STUFF!

A black-clad Sarah Michelle Gellar lets her growing belly bask in the sunlight during an afternoon lunch date with a friend Friday in Thousand Oaks, Calif.

IN THE RED

After celebrating her 16th birthday over the weekend, Taylor Momsen makes her way back onto the red carpet to celebrate the opening of a new Sephora store in New York's Times Square on Friday.

GIMME A BREAK!

He never stops working! Taking a break from shooting his role in The Bounty, Gerard Butler is spotted chilling out in lower Manhattan on Friday.

FASHION FRENZY

Making her first public appearance since welcoming son Kenzo in May, Kimora Lee Simmons steps out at Friday's grand opening of JCPenney in New York City. The fashionista – whose Fabulosity junior line is sold at the department store – was on hand to help kids do their back-to-school shopping at the event.

VAMP IT UP

Can she be seen in daylight? Twilight star Ashley Greene stays connected to the human world while out in Los Angeles on Friday.

PUPPY LOVE

Who's ready for a dog day afternoon? Ashley Tisdale, who has been in town promoting her new album Guilty Pleasure, keeps her pet pooch close while leaving her hotel in New York City on Friday.

HAIR RAISER

Lady Gaga goes to great lengths showing off her daring purple do as she leaves her hotel Friday in Copenhagen, Denmark, where she was scheduled to perform later that night.

