Star Tracks: Monday, August 29, 2011
'WET' & WILD
Kendra Wilkinson, who recently spoke out about battling post-partum depression, shows off her sexy side while hosting a pool party at Las Vegas’s Wet Republic on Saturday.
SUPPER CLUB
Showing off her post-baby bod, Jessica Alba leaves her newest addition, two-week-old daughter Haven, to grab a bite with hubby Cash Warren in Beverly Hills on Saturday.
SWEATER SET
Family man Brad Pitt keeps 3-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox close on Monday during a trip to a London cinema.
FAMILY FUN
Life's a beach for Gavin Rossdale and Gwen Stefani, who show off their sand castle skills with son Kingston, 5, at a Malibu beach on Sunday.
MISSION TO MOSCOW
Yowza! Sarah Jessica Parker puts out a red alert Sunday while promoting her new film I Don't Know How She Does It in Russia.
DOG RUN
Gerard Butler enlists a furry workout buddy – his pug Lolita – in Malibu on Sunday.
TEE-LIGHTED!
Bride-to-be Amber Tamblyn sports a t-shirt with a familiar face – fiancé David Cross! – while catching a flight out of LAX on Sunday.
STRIPES & SPOTS
Miranda Kerr and son Flynn Christopher, 7 months, mix and match playful patterns after landing in Melbourne Friday – minus proud papa Orlando Bloom.
Birthday Bisou
Sealed with a kiss! LeAnn Rimes prepares to lay one on hubby Eddie Cibrian during a birthday weekend at the beach Saturday in Malibu. She turns 29 Sunday.
WORLD TRAVELER
Angelina Jolie, who recently tested her taste buds with a traditional Scottish meal, leaves her brood behind for a sleek and chic appearance in London on Friday.
FLIGHT PATTERN
After spending some alone time along Italy's Amalfi Coast, newlyweds Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries are on the move Friday as they arrive at Naples Airport.
ROMAN HOLIDAY
Paris Hilton indulges in a little retail therapy Friday alongside fellow fashionista Fergie and sister Nicky in Rome, Italy, where the trio are reportedly on hand to celebrate British heiress Petra Ecclestone's upcoming nuptials.
THE FABULISTS
Leopard print, maxis and feathers, oh my! Jennifer Saunders (left) and Joanna Lumley of Brit comedy sensation Absolutely Fabulous rock some of summer's bold trends while shooting a new season Friday in London.
GOOD JEANS
Look who loves looking ripped! Halle Berry sports a fashionable pair of distressed denim jeans while visiting a friend Friday in L.A.
TRUFFLE TIME!
Self-admitted chocolate lover Brooke Shields surveys an array of treats Thursday at a Godiva boutique in New York City.
CRUISING ALTITUDE
She knows how to make an entrance: LeAnn Rimes, who turns 29 on Aug. 28, shows off her sky-high attitude in platform sandals as she prepares for takeoff from LAX on Friday.