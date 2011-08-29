Star Tracks: Monday, August 29, 2011

By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 01:04 PM

1 of 16

'WET' & WILD

Credit: INF

Kendra Wilkinson, who recently spoke out about battling post-partum depression, shows off her sexy side while hosting a pool party at Las Vegas’s Wet Republic on Saturday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 16

SUPPER CLUB

Credit: National Photo Group

Showing off her post-baby bod, Jessica Alba leaves her newest addition, two-week-old daughter Haven, to grab a bite with hubby Cash Warren in Beverly Hills on Saturday.

3 of 16

SWEATER SET

Credit: INF

Family man Brad Pitt keeps 3-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox close on Monday during a trip to a London cinema.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 16

FAMILY FUN

Credit: Splash News Online

Life's a beach for Gavin Rossdale and Gwen Stefani, who show off their sand castle skills with son Kingston, 5, at a Malibu beach on Sunday.

Advertisement

5 of 16

MISSION TO MOSCOW

Credit: Starface.ru/Splash News

Yowza! Sarah Jessica Parker puts out a red alert Sunday while promoting her new film I Don't Know How She Does It in Russia.

6 of 16

DOG RUN

Credit: Epa/AKM Images

Gerard Butler enlists a furry workout buddy – his pug Lolita – in Malibu on Sunday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 16

TEE-LIGHTED!

Credit: National Photo Group

Bride-to-be Amber Tamblyn sports a t-shirt with a familiar face – fiancé David Cross! – while catching a flight out of LAX on Sunday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 16

STRIPES & SPOTS

Credit: Flynet

Miranda Kerr and son Flynn Christopher, 7 months, mix and match playful patterns after landing in Melbourne Friday – minus proud papa Orlando Bloom.

Advertisement

9 of 16

Birthday Bisou

Credit: GSI Media

Sealed with a kiss! LeAnn Rimes prepares to lay one on hubby Eddie Cibrian during a birthday weekend at the beach Saturday in Malibu. She turns 29 Sunday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 16

WORLD TRAVELER

Credit: Xposure

Angelina Jolie, who recently tested her taste buds with a traditional Scottish meal, leaves her brood behind for a sleek and chic appearance in London on Friday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 16

FLIGHT PATTERN

Credit: Eliot Press/Bauer-Griffin

After spending some alone time along Italy's Amalfi Coast, newlyweds Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries are on the move Friday as they arrive at Naples Airport.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 16

ROMAN HOLIDAY

Credit: Xposure

Paris Hilton indulges in a little retail therapy Friday alongside fellow fashionista Fergie and sister Nicky in Rome, Italy, where the trio are reportedly on hand to celebrate British heiress Petra Ecclestone's upcoming nuptials.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 16

THE FABULISTS

Credit: Fame

Leopard print, maxis and feathers, oh my! Jennifer Saunders (left) and Joanna Lumley of Brit comedy sensation Absolutely Fabulous rock some of summer's bold trends while shooting a new season Friday in London.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 16

GOOD JEANS

Credit: X17

Look who loves looking ripped! Halle Berry sports a fashionable pair of distressed denim jeans while visiting a friend Friday in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 16

TRUFFLE TIME!

Credit: Albert Michael/Startraks

Self-admitted chocolate lover Brooke Shields surveys an array of treats Thursday at a Godiva boutique in New York City.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 16

CRUISING ALTITUDE

Credit: Deano/Splash News Online

She knows how to make an entrance: LeAnn Rimes, who turns 29 on Aug. 28, shows off her sky-high attitude in platform sandals as she prepares for takeoff from LAX on Friday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By People Staff