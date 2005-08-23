Star Tracks - Monday, August 29, 2005
ROCK STAR
British soul sensation Joss Stone sports a huge diamond ring on her left hand during a performance on the Today show Friday. Despite rumors to the contrary, the 18-year-old singer's rep tells PEOPLE that reports of an engagement to songwriter Beau Dozier, her boyfriend of almost a year, are untrue.
BEL AIR BABY
A pretty-in-pink Jennifer Garner, who is reportedly due to have a girl this winter, stops by the Bel Air Hotel on Saturday.
SUMMER RELIEF
Angelina Jolie parties in New York's Hamptons on Saturday at a benefit for Wyclef Jean's foundation Yéle Haiti. Wyclef, who chided Jolie about leaving Brad Pitt behind, serenaded the Oscar winner during his two-hour set at the event, which was also attended by Meryl Streep and Lindsay Lohan.
GETTING SERVED
Singer Jesse McCartney keeps the ball in his court Saturday during Arthur Ashe Kids’ Day in Flushing, N.Y., where he performed with the Click Five and Rihanna to celebrate the start of the U.S. Open. But he lost his balance when he turned his attention to blonde tennis hottie Anna Kournikova. "I went up to her and was at a loss for words,” he says.
SIP CITY
A sunburnt Britney Spears has a Coke (but no smile) while going to meet friends in Malibu on Thursday. The pregnant pop diva has been taking it easy while waiting for the birth of her first child with husband Kevin Federline, due next month.
REBEL YELL
Who's that punk girl with the mohawk? It's Natalie Portman, hitting a Madrid club with her costar Javier Bardem. The actress, who will share the screen with the Spanish actor in Goya's Ghosts, first shaved her head for her role in the upcoming drama V for Vendetta.
IT'S A STRETCH
Tom Cruise limbers up before filming an action scene on the L.A. set of Mission: Impossible 3 on Thursday. This fall his ladylove, Katie Holmes, who's a frequent visitor to the soundstage, will travel with her fiancé when the movie picks up production in Shanghai.
City KIDS
Sin City star Rosario Dawson cuddles up to her actor beau Jason Lewis (Sex and the City) at an afterparty for the Central Park production of Shakespeare's Two Gentlemen of Verona in New York City on Thursday. The actress, who's a native of the Big Apple, is starring in the musical adaptation of the classic play until Sept. 11.
STREET SCENE
Halle Berry is the picture of boho-chic in a tunic and frayed jeans in Vancouver on Thursday. The Oscar winner (who's nominated for an Emmy for her role in the ABC miniseries Their Eyes Were Watching God) is in the Great White North to film the third installment of X-Men.
NIGHT MOVES
Paris Hilton has a rainbow connection during an evening out at Hollywood's hip Cabana Club on Thursday. The Simple Life star (who's back to sporting extensions after flirting with a short bob) will head to Greece in September to star in a horror film produced by her fiancé, Paris Latsis.
HOLLA, GIRL
Gwen Stefani and husband Gavin Rossdale enjoy the scene at a Vogue magazine party at New York City restaurant Pastis to celebrate the U.S. Open on Wednesday (the tennis event starts Monday).
TAKE FIVE
Lucy Liu is a lady in waiting on the Vancouver set of The Cleaner on Thursday. The Charlie's Angels star is a spy in the comedy about an amnesiac janitor (played by Cedric the Entertainer) who thinks he's an undercover agent.