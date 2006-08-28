Star Tracks - Monday, August 28, 2006

By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 06:52 PM

SMOOTH LANDING

Credit: RAMEY

Brad Pitt catches up with his glamorous copilot Angelina Jolie after taking a flying lesson in Los Angeles on Saturday.

STEALING THE SPOTLIGHT

Credit: John Sciulli/WireImage

Is he jealous? That could explain Adrian Grenier's playful pout as he hugs it out with Emmy-winning Entourage costar Jeremy Piven at HBO's after-party at West Hollywood's Pacific Design Center on Sunday.

NO HARD FEELINGS

Credit: Vince Bucci/Getty

They're onscreen rivals for the love of Dr. McDreamy, but Grey's Anatomy's Ellen Pompeo and Kate Walsh greet each like old friends at Sunday night's Governor's Ball. Despite their show's Emmy shutout, Pompeo told PEOPLE, "Seeing all my friends so happy and so dressed up. It's such a nice moment for us."

HAVING A BALL

Credit: Vince Bucci/Getty

Her show Project Runway lost out to The Amazing Race at Sunday's Emmys, but Heidi Klum gets wrapped up in her biggest prize, husband Seal, at the Governor's Ball.

ON A MISSION

Credit: BEN/GABO/BAUER-GRIFFIN

Farrah Fawcett, Jaclyn Smith and Kate Jackson weren't the only Angels to reunite on Emmys Sunday: Drew Barrymore and her Charlie's Angels costar Cameron Diaz make a heavenly pair as they hook up in West Hollywood for a shopping excursion.

FALLING FOR A NEW MAN?

Credit: Pacific Coast News; (Inset)MWD/X17

Before taking an unintended stumble outside a friend's Hollywood home (inset), Nicole Richie finds some handy support in pal Brody Jenner as the two head out for breakfast in Pacific Palisades, Calif., on Friday.

UMPIRE STRIKES BACK

Credit: Evan Agostini/Getty(2)

Ellen DeGeneres warms up before sitting down to a breakfast of champions at Arthur Ashe Kid's Day at the USTA National Tennis Center on Saturday, where the TV host played umpire to a celebrity tennis match.

WAVE RUNNER

Credit: Malibu Media

The latest star to ride the surfing wave, Gwyneth Paltrow gets ready to make a splash Thursday in England's southwestern area of Cornwall, where average water temperatures rise to a balmy 60 degrees Fahrenheit at this time of year – brrr!

SWAG STYLE

Credit: Alexandra Wyman/WireImage; Adrian Varnedoe/ Pacific Coast News

While Britney Spears checks out the head gear at a Beverly Hills pre-Emmys gift suite Thursday, Lindsay Lohan saddles up after adding her signature to an auction-bound autographed scooter at the awards show gift bag preview in West Hollywood. The ladies better be selective about what they make off with, though! This week's PEOPLE reports that the IRS will start taxing the free goodies.

DADDY'S GIRL

Credit: Sunset Photo and News

Bruce Willis and the youngest of his three daughters, Tallulah, 12, share a family bond – and an uncanny smirk! – as they hit Los Angeles's Sunset Boulevard on Thursday for an afternoon of shopping.

MIXED MESSAGES

Credit: Finalpixx

She looks out of this world, but Mary-Kate Olsen seems to have a sunny destination in mind (check out her message tee) as she heads out of a Brentwood, Calif., pharmacy on Friday.

ROCK SOLID

Credit: Jeffrey Snyder/FilmMagic

The Rock extends a hand to our troops Thursday at Maryland's Andrews Air Force base, where the ex-wrestler held a special screening of his film Gridiron Gang.

ART APPRECIATION

Credit: Flynet

Johnny Depp is surprised by a special fan tribute (inset) in Redondo Beach on Thursday after a day of shooting the third installment of Pirates of the Caribbean. Depp has been thrilling his admirers by spending time signing autographs despite the long hours on set.

HEAD SHOP

Credit: Jesse Grant/WireImage

Planning that winter look already? Jack Osbourne and Elijah Wood model matching heavy-duty ski hats during a stop at the Emmy Style Lounge in Los Angeles on Thursday.

RADIO STAR

Credit: Thornton/Green/INF

Beyoncé beams a smile after going out on the airwaves Friday at a New York City radio station. The singer is out promoting her sophomore solo album, B'Day, due Sept. 5.

PATCHED IN

Credit: Michael Tran/FilmMagic

New dad Drew Lachey follows his paternal instincts into the Cabbage Patch, picking up a “newborn” doll (maybe for his baby Isabella?) Thursday at the Silver Spoon Buffet at Wattles Mansion in Hollywood.

By People Staff