Billie Eilish Celebrates Her No. 1 Song in the U.K., Plus Orlando Bloom, Scott Disick & More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
By Sophie Dodd, Diane J. Cho, Kate Hogan and Karen Mizoguchi
August 26, 2019 06:00 AM

1 of 105

Nice Gal

BACKGRID

Billie Eilish performs live at the Reading Festival in the U.K.

2 of 105

Bloom-ing Smile

Mike Smith/NBC

Orlando Bloom was all smiles in New York City.

3 of 105

Milestone Year

Denise Truscello/Getty Images

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie celebrated her 21st birthday at Encore Beach Club in Las Vegas.

4 of 105

Wheel Be Back

SplashNews.com

Arnold Schwarzenegger was spotted biking back from the gym in Santa Monica, California.

5 of 105

Beautiful Person

Paul Morigi/Getty Images

Khalid performed at Apple Music’s “Up Next Live” with Khalid at the Apple Carnegie Library in Washington, DC.

6 of 105

No. 1 Belieber

TheMegaAgency.com

Hailey Baldwin was out and about in Los Angeles, dressed in a yellow oversized blazer and high-waisted jeans.

7 of 105

Wheel-y Happy

SplashNews.com

Pharrell Williams enjoyed the streets of Miami with his wife Helen Lasichanh during a bike ride.

8 of 105

Date Night

Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images

Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O’Connell attended the premiere of Satanic Panic at the Egyptian Theatre in Hollywood.

9 of 105

Furry Carpet

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The leading dogs of Lady and the Tramp were at the D23 Disney + event in Anaheim, California.

10 of 105

Bubble Party

SplashNews.com

Model Iskra Lawrence visited the Color Factory Pop Up Museum in Soho.

11 of 105

May the Force Be with You

Frazer Harrison/Getty

R2-D2 and BB-8 rolled down the carpet at the D23 Expo 2019.

12 of 105

Pucker Up

Frazer Harrison/Getty

Christina Aguilera and Mickey Mouse attend the D23 Disney Legends event on Friday in Anaheim, California.

13 of 105

TGIF

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Katherine Schwarzenegger kicks off the weekend with a smile while in L.A. on Friday.

14 of 105

Meet & Greet

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Shawn Mendes surprises fans at This Is Shawn presented by Verizon on Friday in N.Y.C.

15 of 105

Morning Mates

Splash News Online

Tom Hiddleston heads out to Central Park to walk his dog in N.Y.C. on Friday morning.

16 of 105

Friday Footsies

Rick Kern/Getty

Matthew McConaughey and wife Camila Alves pass a soccer ball back and forth following the Austin FC Major League Soccer club announcement of four new investors, including McConaughey, at 3TEN ACL Live on Friday in Austin, Texas.

17 of 105

Film Break

The Image Direct

Olivia Munn hangs out on the set of her upcoming film Violet on Thursday in L.A.

18 of 105

Live at 30 Rock

John Lamparski/Getty

Lizzo performs on NBC’s Today in front of a crowd of screaming fans at Rockefeller Plaza on Friday in N.Y.C.

19 of 105

Switching it Up 

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Ahead of the U.S. Open, sisters Serena and Venus Williams ditch their tennis racquets for a round of badminton during the Lotte New York Palace’s annual Palace Invitational on Thursday in N.Y.C. 

20 of 105

Picture Purr-fect

Jackson Lee/SplashNews.com

Kaia Gerber crouches down to pet a friendly feline while flowering shopping with mom Cindy Crawford on Thursday in New York City. 

21 of 105

Comedian Collab 

Jason Mendez/Getty

Jillian Bell and Kate McKinnon pose together ahead of their talk and screening of Bell’s new film Brittany Runs a Marathon on Thursday at the 92nd Street Y in N.Y.C.

22 of 105

A ‘Swift’ Session 

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Taylor Swift chats about her new album Lover on Elvis Duran and the Z100 Morning Show on Thursday in N.Y.C. 

23 of 105

Ready to Chat 

RW/MediaPunch

Samara Weaving waves to fans as she arrives at Build Studios to discuss her new movie Ready or Not on Thursday in N.Y.C. 

24 of 105

Star in Stripes 

Noel Vasquez/Getty

Sarah Hyland stops by Extra at Universal Studios Hollywood in an adorable striped two-piece set on Thursday in Universal City, California. 

25 of 105

Afternoon Stroll

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Ben Affleck is seen wearing mirrored aviator sunglasses while out and about in Los Angeles on Thursday. 

26 of 105

Time Warp 

INSTARimages.com

Andrew Rannells exits a vintage yellow cab while filming a scene for the upcoming film Boys in the Band on Thursday in N.Y.C.’s West Village. 

27 of 105

Friends Forever

Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/Shutterstock

Matt Bomer supports Judith Light at the N.Y.C. premiere of Before You Know It on Thursday.

28 of 105

Flower Power

John Phillips/Getty

Nathalie Emmanuel looks pretty in purple at The Dark Crystal Age of Resistance’s European premiere on Thursday at BFI Southbank in London.

29 of 105

Fashion Affair

Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

Stranger Things stars and real-life couple Charlie Heaton and Natalia Dyer attend Farfetch & NeueHouse Celebrate: Seersucker Season with Thom Browne on Thursday at NeueHouse in N.Y.C.

30 of 105

Hollywood Honchos

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Former Look Who’s Talking costars Kirstie Alley and John Travolta reunite at the premiere of Quiver Distribution’s The Fanatic on Thursday at the Egyptian Theatre in Hollywood.

31 of 105

Something to Smile About

GP Images/Getty

Newly-engaged couple P.K. Subban and Lindsey Vonn share laughs at the P.K. Subban Foundation fashion show and charity sale event during #PKSFWEEKMTL on Thursday at Holt Renfrew Ogilvy in Montreal, Canada.

32 of 105

Premiere Pals

Stewart Cook/Shutterstock

Jamie Foxx and Stevie Wonder snap a photo together at the Just Mercy L.A. film screening on Thursday.

33 of 105

On Set

BACKGRID

Julia Stiles is seen filming the TV series Riviera on Friday in Venice, Italy.

34 of 105

Country Crooners

John Shearer/Getty

Keith Urban and Miranda Lambert share the mic during their performance at the 13th annual ACM Honors on Wednesday at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville.

35 of 105

Dawson's Disco

Lou Rocco/Walt Disney Television via Getty

James Van Der Beek and new costars Karamo Brown, Ray Lewis and Lamar Odom get the crowd going during the live reveal of the 2019 cast of Dancing with the Stars on Wednesday’s episode of Good Morning America.

36 of 105

Perfect Pair

Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty

Katy Perry and fiancé Orlando Bloom heat up the red carpet at the L.A. premiere of Carnival Row at the TCL Chinese Theatre on Wednesday in Hollywood.

37 of 105

Market Morning

SplashNews.com

Queen Latifah laughs while chatting on the phone during a grocery run to Bristol Farms in L.A. on Thursday.

38 of 105

La Vie en Rose

SplashNews.com

Jim Parsons loads up with gift boxes and bouquets of red roses on the set of the upcoming Netflix movie, Boys in the Band, in N.Y.C. on Thursday. 

39 of 105

Blazer Blues

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty

John Travolta arrives at SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations with The Fanatic on Wednesday at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation screening room in L.A.

40 of 105

Morning Person

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Taylor Swift kick-starts her day with a performance on Good Morning America at Central Park’s Summer Stage on Thursday in N.Y.C.

41 of 105

Rain or Shine

Jackson Lee/SplashNews.com

Bachelorette runner-up Tyler Cameron gets caught in the rain as he’s seen leaving new flame Gigi Hadid’s apartment in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.

42 of 105

Press in Plaid

Roy Rochlin/Getty

Maya Hawke makes a guest appearance on the Larry Flick show on Wednesday at SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C.

43 of 105

Doggy Date

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Liev Schreiber walks his dog on Wednesday in N.Y.C.’s SoHo neighborhood in a comfy, casual outfit paired with sandals.

44 of 105

Flight Friend

SplashNews.com

Demi Moore touches down at London’s Heathrow Airport with a cozy stuffed animal on Thursday.

45 of 105

Happy on Holiday

Faith Moran/GC Images

Hugh Jackman goes for a walk around Cottesloe Beach on Thursday in Perth, Australia.

46 of 105

Play Ball

David J Phillip/AP/Shutterstock

Ric Flair takes the field to throw the ceremonial first pitch before the Detroit Tigers play the Houston Astros in Houston on Wednesday.

47 of 105

Cute & Cuddly