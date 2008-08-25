Star Tracks - Monday, August 25, 2008
IT'S HER BIRTHDAY!
Blake Lively celebrates her 21st birthday Monday by reporting for duty with her cuddly pooch on the New York City set of Gossip Girl, where she was serenaded with "Happy Birthday" by waiting paparazzi.
ROCK THE CRADLE
Ashlee Simpson-Wentz (alongside Entertainment Tonight Canada's Rick Campanelli) shows off a few rock-inspired baby onesies Saturday at the re-launch of the Request clothing line at Zellers, Square One, in Mississauga, Canada.
Check out Ashlee's maternity style here.
SUN BLOCK
Paris Hilton comes prepared for her day in the sun! The heiress keeps her cool while debuting her latest business venture – a hair extension headband called The Bandit – during a party Saturday at a private house in Malibu.
LOOKING SHARP
Christina Aguilera (in a Julien MacDonald dress) makes an elegant arrival Saturday at a party celebrating the Trump Tower Dubai at a private residence in Bel Air, Calif. The singer, who performed four songs at the bash, told reporters that being a mom to son Max, born Jan. 12, has helped her sense of style. Said Aguilera: "He only enhanced my figure in a way and he just makes me laugh and smile every day."
HOMECOMING QUEEN
Who says you can't go home again? Shannen Doherty, who will debut her scandalous return to Beverly Hills Sept. 2, makes a stunning arrival Saturday at the L.A. premiere party for 90210 in Malibu.
MEET THE MOMS
Lindsay Lohan shares dinner with mom Dina, girlfriend Samantha Ronson (not pictured) and her mom, Ann Dexter Jones, at Bar Pitti, in New York's West Village on Sunday night.
PEP SQUAD
On hand to show their high school spirit, Ashley Tisdale and Zac Efron share a hug before getting pumped up at Disney's High School Musical 3: Senior Year Ultimate Fan Pep Rally at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood on Saturday.
GOOD SPORTS
In town for the U.S. Open, tennis star – and John Mayer childhood pal – James Blake teams up with Maria Sharapova for a glamorous moment Friday at Heineken's Official USTA Player's party at New York's Empire Hotel.
SOLID GOLD
The Hills' Heidi Montag catches the dance fever while filming a video for her song "Overdosin'" in Los Angeles recently.
CANDY GIRL
Willy Wonka she's not: Madonna opens her Sticky amp Sweet world tour in Cardiff, Wales, on Saturday with a commanding pose in knee-high leather boots and top hat – just one of her high-end costumes.
RELATED GALLERY
Madonna: 50 Looks We Can't Forget
ON A STROLL
Tom Cruise joins Katie Holmes and daughter Suri, 2, for a family tour around New York on Friday. The mother-daughter pair are no stranger to the Big Apple sites: They've been spotted at playgrounds all over the city while Holmes is in town rehearsing for her Broadway debut.
THE GIRL NEXT DOOR
Modeling a vibrant summer ensemble, Vanessa Hudgnes gets flirty during a photo shoot Thursday at a private home in the Hollywood Hills.
THE SUIT LIFE
Joe Jonas, who tried to remain incognito at a recent Taylor Swift show, joins brothers Nick (left) and Kevin to donate their suits to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, Ohio. The clothes will be part of the Right Here, Right Now exhibit, which celebrates music's current stars.
TOUGH CALL
After a few good laughs in Beverly Hills, it's down to business for Lindsay Lohan, who gives a close inspection of a potential purchase Thursday while shopping at L.A. boutique Satine with girlfriend Samantha Ronson (not pictured).
GOLD STANDARD
Kid Rock's performance is off the chain! The singer joined Southern rockers Lynyrd Skynyrd on Good Morning America's summer concert series on Friday in New York City for a raucous run-through of the band's hit "Sweet Home Alabama."
DOUBLE SHOT
Tori Spelling and husband Dean McDermott emerge with their own cameras rolling to capture the media mayhem from their perspective while leaving Beverly Hills eatery La Scala on Thursday.
PICTURE IT!
Funnymen Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly stay in the picture (frame) during a photo call for their comedy Step Brothers on Friday in Berlin. The movie, already a hit in the U.S., opens in Germany on Sept. 11.