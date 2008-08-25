Star Tracks - Monday, August 25, 2008

Christina Aguilera (in a Julien MacDonald dress) makes an elegant arrival Saturday at a party celebrating the Trump Tower Dubai at a private residence in Bel Air, Calif. The singer, who performed four songs at the bash, told reporters that being a mom to son Max, born Jan. 12, has helped her sense of style. Said Aguilera: "He only enhanced my figure in a way and he just makes me laugh and smile every day."