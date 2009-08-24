Star Tracks: Monday, August 24, 2009

By People Staff Updated January 10, 2022 01:39 PM

1 of 15

MAN HUNT

Credit: Dean/National Photo Group

Look who's on the prowl! Zac Efron gets ready to make his move – and bares his ripped abs! – while on the Burnaby, British Columbia, set of The Death and Life of Charlie St. Cloud on Friday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 15

OUT AND ABOUT

Credit: WENN

Fresh from her first public outing with Eddie Cibrian, LeAnn Rimes gets her heart racing with a jog in Brentwood, Calif., on Sunday. Meanwhile, Cibrian's estranged wife Brandi Glanville, spoke out about the pair's public outing, telling PEOPLE, "He's just somebody I don't know."

3 of 15

GINGER MIXER

Credit: Gregg DeGuire/PictureGroup

Laura Leighton and Ashlee Simpson-Wentz strike a glamorous pose on the red carpet Saturday night at the Melrose Place premiere party in Los Angeles. The latest incarnation of the show – which premieres on the CW Sept. 8 – features a new roster of sexy young stars, plus original cast members Leighton, Daphne Zuniga and Josie Bissett.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 15

BUTTONED UP

Credit: Mark Edwards/Splash News Online

In Boston for a match-up against the Red Sox, New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez takes a stroll down Newbury Street on Sunday with gal pal Kate Hudson and her son Ryder, 5½. Later that evening, Rodriguez hit a home run to help the Yankees beat the Red Sox 8-4.

Advertisement

5 of 15

THEATER BUFFS

Credit: Ramey

Britney Spears and son Jayden James, 2½, go under the sea Sunday night while taking in a Broadway performance of The Little Mermaid in New York City. The singer is in the Big Apple for the second leg of her Circus tour, which comes to Madison Square Garden Monday night.

6 of 15

Perry-licious

Credit: Neil Mockford/WireImage

She may be throwing up one digit, but Katy Perry rocked for the second day of the V Festival at Hylands Park in England Sunday!

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 15

From L.A. To Renée?

Credit: GSI Media

Bradley Cooper is all smiles at LAX Saturday as he jumps on a Virgin Airways flight to N.Y.C. Could he be looking forward to linking back up with René Zellweger, who he recently spent some time with in Spain?

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 15

BIRTHDAY BOY!

Credit: GSI Media

Zuma Rossdale, who turned 1 on Friday, accompanies mom Gwen Stefani on a grocery trip to Bristol Farms in Beverly Hills on Saturday.

Advertisement

9 of 15

PIZZA DELIVERY

Credit: Simon Earl/Splash News Online

Taylor Swift treated fans waiting in front of her London hotel to an impromptu pizza dinner Friday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 15

JENNY FROM THE 'BLOCK'

Credit: Tasos Katopodis/Getty

Jenny McCarthy offers a stadium-sized greeting as she arrives at Rachael's Big Block Party, a special episode of the Rachael Ray Show, taping Friday at Chicago's Wrigley Field.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 15

'MEN' AT WALK

Credit: Fame Pictures

It's a dressed-down day for Don Draper as Mad Men star Jon Hamm goes for a casual stroll Friday in Santa Monica. The second episode of the critically acclaimed AMC show's third season airs Sunday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 15

BROWN BAG IT

Credit: Asadorian/Mejia/Splash News Online

Julia Roberts is suited up for business – and well-accessorized with her exotic-skin clutch – as she continues to film Eat, Pray, Love Friday in New York.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 15

HERE'S LOOKING AT YOU

Credit: TS/Splash News Online

Fergie makes a point – with some seriously fluorescent nails! – and a stylish statement in a khaki Gap Design Edition Vena Cava dress while going through security Friday at Los Angeles International Airport.

See more stars turning the jetway into the runway!

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 15

VIEW FROM THE TOP

Credit: Humberto Carreno/Startraks

From the trunk to the rooftop, Jennifer Aniston goes to great lengths (and heights!) while filming The Bounty in New York on Friday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 15

MOVIE NIGHT

Credit: Randi Radcliff/AdMedia

Hollywood comes to Nashville as Sheryl Crow steps out at the city's premiere of Inglourious Basterds on Thursday. Next up for the singer: She'll perform with Sarah McLachlan and Neil Young at a benefit concert for McLachlan's youth foundation on Sept. 12 in Vancouver, Canada.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By People Staff