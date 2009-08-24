Star Tracks: Monday, August 24, 2009
MAN HUNT
Look who's on the prowl! Zac Efron gets ready to make his move – and bares his ripped abs! – while on the Burnaby, British Columbia, set of The Death and Life of Charlie St. Cloud on Friday.
OUT AND ABOUT
Fresh from her first public outing with Eddie Cibrian, LeAnn Rimes gets her heart racing with a jog in Brentwood, Calif., on Sunday. Meanwhile, Cibrian's estranged wife Brandi Glanville, spoke out about the pair's public outing, telling PEOPLE, "He's just somebody I don't know."
GINGER MIXER
Laura Leighton and Ashlee Simpson-Wentz strike a glamorous pose on the red carpet Saturday night at the Melrose Place premiere party in Los Angeles. The latest incarnation of the show – which premieres on the CW Sept. 8 – features a new roster of sexy young stars, plus original cast members Leighton, Daphne Zuniga and Josie Bissett.
BUTTONED UP
In Boston for a match-up against the Red Sox, New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez takes a stroll down Newbury Street on Sunday with gal pal Kate Hudson and her son Ryder, 5½. Later that evening, Rodriguez hit a home run to help the Yankees beat the Red Sox 8-4.
THEATER BUFFS
Britney Spears and son Jayden James, 2½, go under the sea Sunday night while taking in a Broadway performance of The Little Mermaid in New York City. The singer is in the Big Apple for the second leg of her Circus tour, which comes to Madison Square Garden Monday night.
Perry-licious
She may be throwing up one digit, but Katy Perry rocked for the second day of the V Festival at Hylands Park in England Sunday!
From L.A. To Renée?
Bradley Cooper is all smiles at LAX Saturday as he jumps on a Virgin Airways flight to N.Y.C. Could he be looking forward to linking back up with René Zellweger, who he recently spent some time with in Spain?
BIRTHDAY BOY!
Zuma Rossdale, who turned 1 on Friday, accompanies mom Gwen Stefani on a grocery trip to Bristol Farms in Beverly Hills on Saturday.
PIZZA DELIVERY
Taylor Swift treated fans waiting in front of her London hotel to an impromptu pizza dinner Friday.
JENNY FROM THE 'BLOCK'
Jenny McCarthy offers a stadium-sized greeting as she arrives at Rachael's Big Block Party, a special episode of the Rachael Ray Show, taping Friday at Chicago's Wrigley Field.
'MEN' AT WALK
It's a dressed-down day for Don Draper as Mad Men star Jon Hamm goes for a casual stroll Friday in Santa Monica. The second episode of the critically acclaimed AMC show's third season airs Sunday.
BROWN BAG IT
Julia Roberts is suited up for business – and well-accessorized with her exotic-skin clutch – as she continues to film Eat, Pray, Love Friday in New York.
HERE'S LOOKING AT YOU
Fergie makes a point – with some seriously fluorescent nails! – and a stylish statement in a khaki Gap Design Edition Vena Cava dress while going through security Friday at Los Angeles International Airport.
See more stars turning the jetway into the runway!
VIEW FROM THE TOP
From the trunk to the rooftop, Jennifer Aniston goes to great lengths (and heights!) while filming The Bounty in New York on Friday.
MOVIE NIGHT
Hollywood comes to Nashville as Sheryl Crow steps out at the city's premiere of Inglourious Basterds on Thursday. Next up for the singer: She'll perform with Sarah McLachlan and Neil Young at a benefit concert for McLachlan's youth foundation on Sept. 12 in Vancouver, Canada.