Phoebe Bridgers Rocks the Stage in Canada, Plus Diplo, Daddy Yankee, the Cast of 'Mo' and More

01 of 89 Rocking the Stage Andrew Chin/Getty Phoebe Bridgers performs on stage at Orpheum Theatre on Aug. 20 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

02 of 89 Cluck Cluck eff Kravitz/FilmMagic for Off The Menu Diplo attends Tenderfest Part ll at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on Aug. 20 in Los Angeles, California.

03 of 89 Music Man Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Daddy Yankee performs during the La Ultima Vuelta World Tour at T-Mobile Arena on Aug. 20 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

04 of 89 Onscreen Friends Charley Gallay/Getty for Netflix Teresa Ruiz, Ramy Youssef and Mohammed Amer attend the Netflix Mo Amer Panel at The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills on Aug. 20 in West Hollywood, California.

05 of 89 Sing Us a Song Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Alison Krauss and Robert Plant perform in support of their "Raise the Roof" release at Harvey's Lake Tahoe Outdoor Amphitheater on Aug. 20 in Stateline, Nevada.

06 of 89 Superstar Celebration Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Fat Joe, Mary J. Blige and Busta Rhymes attend Fat Joe Birthday Celebration at Brooklyn Chop House on Aug. 19 in New York City.

07 of 89 Sibling Love Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Paris Jackson and Prince Jackson attend the 2022 Harold and Carole Pump Foundation Gala at The Beverly Hilton on Aug. 19 in Beverly Hills, California.

08 of 89 His Prerogative Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Bobby Brown attends the 2022 Harold and Carole Pump Foundation Gala at The Beverly Hilton on Aug. 19 in Beverly Hills, California.

09 of 89 Working the Stage Medios y Media/Getty Rosalía performs during her Motomami tour at Auditorio Citibanamex on Aug. 12 in Monterrey, Mexico.

10 of 89 Rock On Patricia Schlein/Star Max/GC Images Demi Lovato has fun with the crowd on Aug. 19 during her performance on Good Morning America in N.Y.C.

11 of 89 Heart You Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Brad Pitt and Aaron Taylor-Johnson share the love at the Seoul, South Korea, premiere of Bullet Train on Aug. 19.

12 of 89 Leader of the Pack The Image Direct Aubrey Plaza and her dogs enjoy a walk around Los Angeles on Aug. 19.

13 of 89 In Your Eyes Courtesy Casamigos Katie Couric has a fangirl moment over cardboard cutouts of George Clooney and Rande Gerber while hosting a Casamigos mixology party at home in The Hamptons, New York, on Aug. 18.

14 of 89 Helping Hands Adam Bettcher/Getty Olympic Gymnast Sunisa Lee surprises students at Amazon's back-to-school donation event at her alma mater, Battle Creek Elementary School, in St. Paul, Minnesota.

15 of 89 Green Machine Vivien Killilea/Getty Ciara attends a celebration of Pronghorn's inaugural investment in her Ten To One Caribbean rum at The Gathering Spot in L.A. on Aug. 18.

16 of 89 City Slickers Felipe Ramales/Splash News Online Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson almost blend in with the crowds in New York City on Aug. 18.

17 of 89 Feeling Gr8 Kendall Jenner. Sophie Sahara Kendall Jenner celebrates the launch of her Eight Reserve by 818 tequila at her 8.18 party at Little Beach House in Malibu.

18 of 89 Don't Panic Jackie Brown/Splash News Online Panic! At the Disco's Brendon Urie performs on Aug. 19 during the Citi Concert Series on Today in N.Y.C.

19 of 89 Something Sweet Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Bullet Train costars Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Brad Pitt receive some elaborate cakes on Aug. 19 during a press conference for the film in Seoul, South Korea.

20 of 89 Party People Dave Benett/Getty Ted Lasso's Cristo Fernandez and Kola Bokinni kick back on Aug. 18 at the Bad Sisters post-premiere celebration at BFI Southbank in London.

21 of 89 Support System Jesse Grant/Getty Kimora Lee Simmons is flanked by her kids — sons Kenzo, Gary and Wolfe and daughters Aoki and Ming — during a back-to-school giveaway with the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, Family Dollar and Crayola in Carson, California, on Aug. 18.

22 of 89 Beer Here Todd Owyoung/NBC/Getty Martin Short and Jimmy Fallon cheers on Aug. 18 during a sketch on The Tonight Show in N.Y.C.

23 of 89 Hands Full The Image Direct Hilary Duff makes an errand run in Los Angeles on Aug. 18.

24 of 89 Happy Couple Backgrid Damian Lewis and girlfriend Alison Mosshart have a laugh in New York City on Aug. 18.

25 of 89 Tied Up Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Rachel Brosnahan hits the set of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel in N.Y.C. on Aug. 18.

26 of 89 Squad Goals Matt Agudo/Splash News Online Hugh Jackman is a squad of one in The Hamptons, New York, on Aug. 18.

27 of 89 Bump in the Road Backgrid Mom-to-be Ashley Greene steps out after lunch in West Hollywood on Aug. 18.

28 of 89 Happy to Be Here The Image Direct JoJo Siwa sports a smile while arriving to a taping of America's Got Talent in Pasadena, California, on Aug. 16.

29 of 89 Cracking Wise Michael Simon/startraks T-Pain brings the laughs while celebrating Laffy Taffy's 'Your Jokes, Our (W)rapper' contest on National Tell a Joke Day, Aug. 15, at Zanies Comedy Club in Chicago.

30 of 89 Hot Date Backgrid Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas get glammed up for dinner at Catch Steak in West Hollywood on Aug. 17.

31 of 89 Barbie Girl The Image Direct Karlie Kloss is model-perfect on Aug. 17 in New York City.

32 of 89 One Cute Couple Kevin Winter/Getty Alison Brie and Dave Franco get all dressed up on Aug. 17 for the Los Angeles premiere of Spin Me Round at The London West Hollywood.

33 of 89 Going Green Backgrid Doja Cat totes her new purchase on Aug. 17 after a shopping trip in Calabasas, California.

34 of 89 In the Bag The IMage Direct Sarah Hyland has her hands full on Aug. 17 after a workout in Los Angeles.

35 of 89 Coming to a Head Todd Owyoung/NBC/Getty Demi Lovato cracks up as Kenan Thompson pops up during an episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Aug. 17 in N.Y.C.

36 of 89 Peace Out Gotham/GC Images John Boyega gives a sign on Aug. 17 while out on New York City's Upper West Side.

37 of 89 Driver's Seat The Image Direct Eiza Gonzalez makes a coffee run in Los Angeles on Aug. 17.

38 of 89 No Sweat Backgrid Tom Holland keeps it casual for a lunch outing in N.Y.C. on Aug. 17.

39 of 89 Happy Hour Courtesy Kendall Jenner celebrates the second annual 8.18 week with the 818 Tequila team at The Fleur Room in Los Angeles.

40 of 89 Star in Stripes Jamie McCarthy/Getty Macklemore visits SiriusXM Studios on Aug. 17 in N.Y.C.

41 of 89 Lunch Bunch Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online Yara Shahidi and her brother Sayeed stay close on Aug. 17 after grabbing lunch in N.Y.C.

42 of 89 So Pumped Jamie McCarthy/Getty Jax shows off her excitement on Aug. 17 while visiting SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C.

43 of 89 Happy Faces Robin L Marshall/Getty Director of Curatorial Affairs at the Smithsonian's National Portrait Gallery, Rhea L. Combs, joins Ava DuVernay at a preview for the Academy Museum of Motion Picture's new exhibit, Regeneration: Black Cinema 1898-1971, in L.A. on Aug. 17.

44 of 89 Guitar Hero Todd Owyoung/NBC/Getty Demi Lovato hits the stage during a visit to The Tonight Show in N.Y.C. on Aug. 16.

45 of 89 The National Bryan Bedder/Getty Benjamin McKenzie and Morena Baccarin attend National Geographic Documentary Films' premiere screening of The Territory at the CPC Summer Film Festival in N.Y.C. on Aug. 16.

46 of 89 Smooth Operator Anayancy Gonzalez Leon Bridges slows it down during the first of two shows on his Boundless tour on Aug. 16 at the Roadrunner Boston.

47 of 89 Puppy Love Courtesy Sydney Sweeney gets cuddles from a furry new friend during the second annual HCA TV Awards: Broadcast & Cable at the Beverly Hilton on Aug. 13 in Beverly Hills, California, in partnership with Petco Love

48 of 89 Shine On Aisha Dee and Lili Reinhart sparkle (literally!) at a screening of Netflix's Look Both Ways at TUDUM Theater in Hollywood on Aug. 16.

49 of 89 Raise a Glass Dave Kotinsky/Getty Giveon kicks off his Give or Take tour at the Metropolitan Opera House in Philadelphia on Aug. 16.

50 of 89 Fur Real Backgrid Aubrey Plaza takes her pups for a walk around L.A. on Aug. 16.

51 of 89 Mom & Me Amy Sussman/Getty Terri Seymour brings daughter Coco Seymour-Mallon to the America's Got Talent live show in Pasadena, California, on Aug. 16.

52 of 89 Get Down Frank Hoensch/Redferns/Getty Singer Aimee Interruptur of The Interrupters performs live on stage during a concert at the Huxleys in Berlin on Aug. 16.

53 of 89 Carry On Splash news online Jacob Batalon and girlfriend Brooke Reyna tote their pup through N.Y.C. on Aug. 16.

54 of 89 Here to Help Courtesy Darius Rucker performs at The Bottoms Up invitational concert on Aug. 14 in Newport, Connecticut, helping to raise $1.1 million for the national nonprofit Colorectal Cancer Alliance.

55 of 89 Right Turn Splash News Online A smiley Sofia Vergara arrives to an America's Got Talent taping in L.A. on Aug. 16.

56 of 89 Feel the Attraction The Image Direct Joshua Jackson and Lizzy Caplan shoot scenes for their new series, Fatal Attraction, on the beach in L.A. on Aug. 16.

57 of 89 Off Duty Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Kendall Jenner steps out in workout wear in Los Angeles on Aug. 16.

58 of 89 In the Middle The Image Direct Another day, another N.Y.C. outing for Kiernan Shipka on Aug. 16.

59 of 89 Well Suited Paula Lobo/NBC/Getty Sterling K. Brown looks spiffy on Aug. 15 while visiting The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in N.Y.C.

60 of 89 Dress to Impress Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Also at the She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Hollywood premiere on Aug. 15: a comic-clad Jameela Jamil.

61 of 89 Muscle Man Tatiana Maslany and Mark Ruffalo get together at the world premiere of Marvel Studios' upcoming new series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood on Aug. 15.

62 of 89 The Gray Man John Salangsang/Shutterstock Michael B. Jordan turns heads on Aug. 15 at the premiere of The Rings of Power in Los Angeles.

63 of 89 Shimmer and Shine Steve Granitz/FilmMagic Cynthia Erivo brings her usual flair to the red carpet at the premiere of The Rings of Power on Aug. 15 in L.A.

64 of 89 No Sweats Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Eva Longoria is casually cool in L.A. on Aug. 15.

65 of 89 Park Place Scott Eisen/Getty DJ D-Nice attends the EBONY Summer Soireé on Aug. 15 in Edgartown, Massachusetts.

66 of 89 Pound the Pavement The Image Direct Kiernan Shipka shows off her stellar street style in N.Y.C. on Aug. 14.

67 of 89 Good Catch MEGA Cameron Douglas enjoys a summer day in N.Y.C.'s Central Park on Aug. 15.

68 of 89 Model Behavior Elder Ordonez/Splash News Online Bella Hadid and boyfriend Marc Kalman walk hand-in-hand in N.Y.C. on Aug. 15.

69 of 89 Sweater Weather Media-Mode/Splash News Online Chris Hemsworth joins his brothers Luke and Liam (not pictured) for a coffee run in Byron Bay, Australia, on Aug. 15.

70 of 89 Sunny Day Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online Yara Shahidi is the picture of summer style on Aug. 15 while shopping with her mom (not pictured) in N.Y.C.

71 of 89 What's the Buzz? The image Direct Maya Hawke carries quite the coffee order in Woodstock, New York, on Aug. 15.

72 of 89 Gotta Have Heart Zuzana Gogova/Getty Mads Mikkelsen receives the Honorary Heart of Sarajevo Award during the 28th Sarajevo Film Festival on Aug. 14.

73 of 89 Club Kids Courtesy Devin Booker hangs with Diplo over the weekend during pal Chandler Parsons' bachelor party at XS nightclub inside the Wynn Las Vegas.

74 of 89 Magic Mic Joseph Okpako/WireImage Justin Bieber performs on day three of the Sziget Festival 2022 on Óbudai-sziget Island in Budapest on Aug. 12.

75 of 89 Having a Ball Winslow Townson/Getty Another day, another first pitch moment for Jennifer Hudson, who takes the mound on Aug. 12 at Fenway Park in Boston for a game between the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees.

76 of 89 Ted Talk Emma McIntyre/Getty Sam Richardson, Brett Goldstein and James Lance of Ted Lasso attend the Apple TV+'s Emmy FYC event at The Maybourne Beverly Hills on Aug. 13.

77 of 89 Swim Fan MEGA Larsa Pippen turns heads on Aug. 13 while hitting the beach in Miami.

78 of 89 Community Center Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Former Community costars Danny Pudi and Ken Jeong reunite at the HCA TV Awards: Streaming at the Beverly Hilton on Aug. 14 in Beverly Hills, California.

79 of 89 Night Owls Backgrid Simu Liu and girlfriend Jade Bender hold hands while leaving dinner at Catch in West Hollywood on Aug. 12.

80 of 89 Living It Up Paras Griffin/Getty Wiz Khalifa gets the crowd going during the Vinyl Verse Summer tour stop at Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood in Atlanta on Aug. 12.

81 of 89 Here to Indulge Backgrid Rebel Wilson and girlfriend Ramona Agruma hold hands while leaving the Day of Indulgence party in Brentwood, California, on Aug. 14.

82 of 89 Vegas, Baby! Denise Truscello/Getty Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart celebrate the grand opening of The Bedford by Martha Stewart restaurant at Paris Las Vegas on Aug. 12.

83 of 89 The In Crowd Kevin Mazur/Getty Alicia Keys is surrounded by admirers on Aug. 12 while performing at N.Y.C.'s Radio City Music Hall.

84 of 89 Two Cute Courtesy Kenny Chesney shares a sweet moment with a young fan during his weekend tour stop at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

85 of 89 Mama Ri Robert Kamau/GC New mom Rihanna is out and about on Aug. 13 in New York City.

86 of 89 All Smiles Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Mandy Moore smiles while attending the second annual HCA TV Awards: Broadcast & Cable at the Beverly Hilton on Aug. 13 in Beverly Hills, California.

87 of 89 Pretty in Pink Matt Winkelmeyer/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Quinta Brunson speaks onstage during the second annual HCA TV Awards: Broadcast & Cable at The Beverly Hilton on Aug. 13 in Beverly Hills, California.

88 of 89 Shorter 'Do Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Sarah Paulson poses with her award at the second annual HCA TV Awards: Broadcast & Cable at The Beverly Hilton on Aug. 13 in Beverly Hills, California.