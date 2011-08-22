Star Tracks: Monday, August 22, 2011

By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 01:04 PM

DINER'S CLUB

Credit: Nathanael Jones/Pacific Coast News

Everything is coming up Mel-roses for Heather Locklear and fiancé Jack Wagner, who enjoy a Saturday date night in L.A.

LIFE CYCLE

Credit: James Haynes/Splash News Online

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady break a sweat Saturday, cycling around Boston with sons Jack, 4, and Benjamin, 20 months, in tow.

RIDING HIGH

Credit: Flynet

Cowabunga! Reese Witherspoon, who has been soaking up the sun in Hawaii with her family, expertly catches a wave on Friday.

WORK OF ART

Credit: Jorg Carstensen/DPA/Landov

Hugh Jackman shows his support for Aussie photographer Russell James at his exhibition of indigenous art inside Berlin's Alte Münze event space. The actor Tweeted, "Amazing artists. Great cause."

GIFT BEARERS

Credit: Brooks/INF

Fergie and Josh Duhamel, who say they are ready to start a family, splurge on toys Sunday.

SAY CHEESE!

Credit: Spot/AKM

Funny runs in the family! Parks and Recreation star Amy Poehler enjoys 2½-year-old son Archie's goofy faces while running errands Sunday in L.A.

PEACH PERFECT

Credit: WENN

Pippa Middleton stays fashionable – even while grocery shopping! – in a flowing maxi dress and cropped blazer Monday in London.

Carried Away

Credit: Fame

Sporting a smile, Jennifer Lopez rests on the shoulders of a handsome crew member as she films her new video in downtown L.A. on Saturday.

Hot Pink

Credit: National Photo Group

Gwen Stefani stands out in a crowd when she attends this weekend's Sade amp John Legend concert at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Esteemed Visitor

Credit: AP

UN Goodwill Ambassador Angelina Jolie tours the the Adriatic island of Brijuni, Croatia, on Friday with Croatia's President Ivo Josipovic.

'HI' NOTES

Credit: Splash News Online

Rihanna ruffles a few feathers in an all-green ensemble during the launch of her Reb'l Fleur fragrance in London on Friday.

GALAXY QUEST

Credit: Lucy Nicholson/Reuters/Landov

David Beckham finds himself on the run alongside Irish footballer Robbie Keane – who recently signed a deal to join the L.A. Galaxy – during practice Friday in Carson, Calif.

JUICED UP

Credit: Flynet

Nicole Richie sticks to her healthy regimen, enjoying a post-workout refreshment in L.A. on Friday.

MOVIE NIGHT

Credit: Elder Ordonez/INF

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling channel their inner rebels Thursday for an evening shoot on the New York set of their film, The Place Beyond The Pines.

FACE TIME

Credit: Lisa Lake/WireImage

Selena Gomez enjoys a meet and greet with one lucky fan during an in-store appearance at a Kmart store in Philadelphia on Friday.

HAMMER TIME

Credit: Brian Prahl/Ryan Turgeon/Splash News Online

Muscle man Chris Hemsworth steps back into his superhero role as Thor Friday to fight crime alongside Captain America Chris Evans on the Cleveland set of their upcoming action ensemble, The Avengers.

MARKED WOMAN

Credit: GSI Media

Though L.A. Ink got cancelled, Kat Von D marches on in Los Angles on Friday – just a day after announcing her engagement to Jesse James is back on.

