Star Tracks - Monday, August 22, 2005

Nicole Kidman gives 6-year-old Dylan Hartung a squeeze in New York City on Saturday. The actress and her daughter, Isabella, 12, visited fellow Aussie Hartung, who has cancer, at the Ronald McDonald House. Hartung's mother, Melissa, told Australia's Herald Sun, "Nicole asked him what movies he liked, and he said War of the Worlds. ... I was worried that Dylan had put his foot in it, but Nicole told him, 'Tom Cruise is Bella's dad.' Dylan was really impressed."