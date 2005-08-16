Star Tracks - Monday, August 22, 2005
HEALING POWER
Even though she suffered a broken hand, clavicle and three cracked ribs from a horseback-riding accident that took place last week on her 47th birthday, Madonna musters up the energy to attend her weekly Kabbalah service in London on Saturday.
POWDER FRESH
On Thursday, a glowing Jennifer Garner showed off her burgeoning belly during a visit to see husband Ben Affleck, who was shooting a deodorant commercial in Hollywood. The couple, who were married on June 29, are expecting their first child in November.
FRIEND IN NEED
Nicole Kidman gives 6-year-old Dylan Hartung a squeeze in New York City on Saturday. The actress and her daughter, Isabella, 12, visited fellow Aussie Hartung, who has cancer, at the Ronald McDonald House. Hartung's mother, Melissa, told Australia's Herald Sun, "Nicole asked him what movies he liked, and he said War of the Worlds. ... I was worried that Dylan had put his foot in it, but Nicole told him, 'Tom Cruise is Bella's dad.' Dylan was really impressed."
MOB SCENE
With her bodyguard hovering protectively, Sienna Miller makes her way through a crowd of photographers after lunch with a pal in London's Notting Hill neighborhood on Friday. The previous day, after she was spotted crying outside estranged fiancé Jude Law's home, reps for Law said she was upset by the hoard of paparazzi.
DINNER DATE
Eva Longoria leaves Malibu's Nobu restaurant on Friday with a new dinner companion: longboard surfer Jimmy Gamboa. The Desperate Housewives star has been dating San Antonio Spurs basketball player Tony Parker, whom she visited at an NBA camp in Beijing earlier in the summer.
STREET STYLE
Lindsay Lohan steps out in Hollywood on Saturday. The actress – who's been spending her nights hitting clubs with pals including Nicole Richie and Mischa Barton – enjoyed a low-key day, stopping by her hairdresser and hip store Fred Segal.
FATHER'S DAY
Jessica Simpson and her manager dad, Joe, share some non-work-related together time – however brief – on Friday. After lunch at Café Med in West Hollywood, the duo headed to Warner Bros. Studios for a meeting.
SUMMER LOVIN'
Jerry O'Connell and Rebecca Romijn gets hands on during a stroll in Los Angeles on Sunday. Rumors are swirling that the couple, who've been together for a year, are on the verge of getting engaged.
A-OK
Eva Longoria signals that's she's doing fine on her way out of a Beverly Hills doctor's office on Thursday. The previous day, the actress was knocked on the head while shooting a Desperate Housewives episode. Asked by an onlooker if she had a bump on her noggin, she replied, "Yes, a very big one!"
MOMMY AND ME
Meanwhile, Longoria's costar Teri Hatcher enjoys some bonding time in Los Angeles on Thursday with Emerson, 7, her daughter with ex-husband Jon Tenney. The duo stopped by the burger joint Carney's Restaurant and then headed to an office-supply shop.
BYE-BYE, LOVE
A chipper-looking Courtney Love exits her probation hearing at the Los Angeles Criminal Court on Friday. But moments earlier it was an entirely different scene: The relapsed rocker broke down in tears as Judge Rand Rubin sentenced her to a mandatory rehab stint following her admission that she violated her parole and used drugs.
DRUMMER BOY
Entourage star Jeremy Piven displays his percussion skills at a Hamptons magazine party at New York City club Cain on Thursday. The native New Yorker will be a cover boy on an upcoming issue of the publication paying tribute to the tony Long Island beach resort area.