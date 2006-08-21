Star Tracks - Monday, August 21, 2006

By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 06:52 PM

1 of 17

DINNER A DEUX

Credit: Final Pixx

With 4-month-old Suri still tucked away at home, Tom Cruise and fiancée Katie Holmes make it a date night at Mastro's Steakhouse in Beverly Hills recently.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 17

STAND BY HER MAN

Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage; Frank Micelotta/Getty

A pregnant Britney Spears (who's expecting her second child in September) makes a surprise appearance at Sunday's Teen Choice Awards to help husband Kevin Federline close out the night. "This show has been very good to me and my career over the years. And I'm hoping that it will be as good to our next performer," Spears told the screaming crowd before the rapping Federline performed his single "Lose Control."

3 of 17

SITTING PRETTY

Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Jessica Alba has plenty to smile about at the Teen Choice Awards, where she took home the trophy for Choice hottie along with her male counterpart Orlando Bloom. The duo beat out exes Jessica Simpson and Nick Lachey for the honors.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 17

TEEN QUEEN

Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Jessica Simpson is the hostess with the mostest Sunday in L.A. as she heads in to the Teen Choice Awards, where she shared emcee duties with Employee of the Month costar Dane Cook – and stood onstage before ex-husband Nick Lachey.

Advertisement

5 of 17

SHOP GIRL

Credit: MWD-MBF/X17

Before her hosting gig – and before taking an award for Choice breakout movie star – Teen Choice star Simpson squeezes in some retail therapy in Hollywood on Thursday.

6 of 17

WRISTY BUSINESS

Credit: Jeff Vespa/WireImage

Kristin Cavallari, a presenter at Sunday's Teen Choice Awards, gets her shopping spree off to a flying start at Victoria's Secret Pink in Los Angeles on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 17

FLIGHT PLAN

Credit: Zxing/Snap-Pix

New mom Angelina Jolie leaves 2-month-old daughter Shiloh at home and gets back in the pilot's seat to resume flying lessons in Burbank, Calif., on Sunday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 17

UNITED FRONT

Credit: Flynet

After announcing their separation last week, Kate Hudson and Chris Robinson have their first public outing together with their 2-year-old son Ryder in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Advertisement

9 of 17

POUR MOI?

Credit: Carmen Valdes / Photo Image Press

Job well done! A touched Boy George gets a bouquet from a fan on Friday, the last day of his five-day court-ordered community service (for reporting a false burglary to police) in New York City's Chinatown.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 17

FUN IN THE SUN

Credit: X17

Heather Locklear and good pal David Spade get wrapped up in some friendly frolicking during their day at the Malibu beach on Saturday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 17

BOUNCING BACK

Credit: Ian Lawrence/Splash

Mom Gwyneth Paltrow (to 4-month-old Moses and Apple, 2), who recently told Harper's Bazaar that she, too, worries about post-pregnancy weight, shows off her post-baby body after finishing a Pilates session in London on Friday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 17

STEPPING DOWN

Credit: BAUER-GRIFFIN

Kirsten Dunst winds down her lunch at Fred Segal's rooftop café – one step at a time – in West Hollywood on Thursday. The 24-year-old actress recently dressed up as queen for a day (as Marie Antoinette, the French royal she plays in Sofia Coppola's upcoming film) as Vogue's September cover girl.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 17

FLIGHT RISKS

Credit: MALIBU MEDIA

Keira Knightley and her mom Sharman get grounded Thursday at the airport in New York City, where the actress's outbound flight was delayed several hours because of new airport security measures.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 17

MICKEY'S MOUSEKETEERS

Credit: Garth Vaughan/

A group hug with Mickey gets a smile out of Christie Brinkley and her kids, son Jack, 11, and Sailor, 8, during their family vacation (without estranged husband Peter Cook) to Disney World's Magic Kingdom in Orlando on Friday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 17

BOOTY CALL

Credit: MALIBU MEDIA

Kylie Minogue's trendy white ankle boots are made for walking as she heads out for a meeting in London on Friday. The singer is taking it easy until she resumes her postponed Showgirl tour in her native Australia in November.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 17

TOP DRAW

Credit: Eddie Gallacher/Alphar/Globe

Charlize Theron touches down at the Edinburgh Film Festival on Thursday, where the Oscar winner joined fellow Hollywood A-listers Sir Sean Connery and Sigourney Weaver (who was on hand to receive a lifetime achievement award) in taking part in the event’s 60th anniversary celebrations.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 17

LONDON CALLING

Credit: MALIBU MEDIA

In town promoting John Tucker Must Die, Jesse Metcalfe and his Irish singer girlfriend Nadine Coyle grab hold of dinner and a show in London's West End recently.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By People Staff