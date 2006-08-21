Star Tracks - Monday, August 21, 2006
DINNER A DEUX
With 4-month-old Suri still tucked away at home, Tom Cruise and fiancée Katie Holmes make it a date night at Mastro's Steakhouse in Beverly Hills recently.
STAND BY HER MAN
A pregnant Britney Spears (who's expecting her second child in September) makes a surprise appearance at Sunday's Teen Choice Awards to help husband Kevin Federline close out the night. "This show has been very good to me and my career over the years. And I'm hoping that it will be as good to our next performer," Spears told the screaming crowd before the rapping Federline performed his single "Lose Control."
SITTING PRETTY
Jessica Alba has plenty to smile about at the Teen Choice Awards, where she took home the trophy for Choice hottie along with her male counterpart Orlando Bloom. The duo beat out exes Jessica Simpson and Nick Lachey for the honors.
TEEN QUEEN
Jessica Simpson is the hostess with the mostest Sunday in L.A. as she heads in to the Teen Choice Awards, where she shared emcee duties with Employee of the Month costar Dane Cook – and stood onstage before ex-husband Nick Lachey.
SHOP GIRL
Before her hosting gig – and before taking an award for Choice breakout movie star – Teen Choice star Simpson squeezes in some retail therapy in Hollywood on Thursday.
WRISTY BUSINESS
Kristin Cavallari, a presenter at Sunday's Teen Choice Awards, gets her shopping spree off to a flying start at Victoria's Secret Pink in Los Angeles on Thursday.
FLIGHT PLAN
New mom Angelina Jolie leaves 2-month-old daughter Shiloh at home and gets back in the pilot's seat to resume flying lessons in Burbank, Calif., on Sunday.
UNITED FRONT
After announcing their separation last week, Kate Hudson and Chris Robinson have their first public outing together with their 2-year-old son Ryder in Los Angeles on Sunday.
POUR MOI?
Job well done! A touched Boy George gets a bouquet from a fan on Friday, the last day of his five-day court-ordered community service (for reporting a false burglary to police) in New York City's Chinatown.
FUN IN THE SUN
Heather Locklear and good pal David Spade get wrapped up in some friendly frolicking during their day at the Malibu beach on Saturday.
BOUNCING BACK
Mom Gwyneth Paltrow (to 4-month-old Moses and Apple, 2), who recently told Harper's Bazaar that she, too, worries about post-pregnancy weight, shows off her post-baby body after finishing a Pilates session in London on Friday.
STEPPING DOWN
Kirsten Dunst winds down her lunch at Fred Segal's rooftop café – one step at a time – in West Hollywood on Thursday. The 24-year-old actress recently dressed up as queen for a day (as Marie Antoinette, the French royal she plays in Sofia Coppola's upcoming film) as Vogue's September cover girl.
FLIGHT RISKS
Keira Knightley and her mom Sharman get grounded Thursday at the airport in New York City, where the actress's outbound flight was delayed several hours because of new airport security measures.
MICKEY'S MOUSEKETEERS
A group hug with Mickey gets a smile out of Christie Brinkley and her kids, son Jack, 11, and Sailor, 8, during their family vacation (without estranged husband Peter Cook) to Disney World's Magic Kingdom in Orlando on Friday.
BOOTY CALL
Kylie Minogue's trendy white ankle boots are made for walking as she heads out for a meeting in London on Friday. The singer is taking it easy until she resumes her postponed Showgirl tour in her native Australia in November.
TOP DRAW
Charlize Theron touches down at the Edinburgh Film Festival on Thursday, where the Oscar winner joined fellow Hollywood A-listers Sir Sean Connery and Sigourney Weaver (who was on hand to receive a lifetime achievement award) in taking part in the event’s 60th anniversary celebrations.
LONDON CALLING
In town promoting John Tucker Must Die, Jesse Metcalfe and his Irish singer girlfriend Nadine Coyle grab hold of dinner and a show in London's West End recently.