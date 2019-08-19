Katie Holmes Steps Out in N.Y.C., Plus Jada Pinkett Smith, Ariana Grande, Kate Hudson & More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
Uptown Gal
Katie Holmes stepped out for dinner with a friend in New York City.
All Star Cast
Nick Nolte, Jada Pinkett Smith, Gerard Butler, Morgan Freeman, Piper Perabo and Ric Roman Waugh were all smiles at an event for their film Angel Has Fallen.
Sweet Return
Ariana Grande performed on stage during her Sweetener World Tour at The O2 Arena in London.
Casual Kate
Kate Hudson was dressed in a white jumpsuit while enjoying a summer day in Manhattan.
Bye Bye
Mariah Carey showed off a bright smile while leaving a venue in New York City.
Newlyweds
Joe Jonas kissed his wife Sophie Turner’s hand during a romantic stroll in New York City, where he celebrated his 30th birthday with a James Bond-themed party.
Marvelous on the Road
Rachel Brosnahan and Alex Borstein were seen filming a scene from season 3 of The Marvelous Mrs Maisel in New York City.
Resting Dollface
Pregnant Shay Mitchell showed off her growing baby bump in a white dress outside a foot spa in Hollywood.
Queen of Gold
Mary J. Blige performed at The Joint inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.
A Hint of Absinthe
Vince Vaughn was spotted at the Absinthe show inside Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.
History Tellers
Evan Rachel Wood and Jack McBrayer performed at the Drunk History live reading at The Montalban in Hollywood.
Green with Envy
Another day, another major moment for Kylie Jenner, whose yacht vacation to Italy and France carries on on Thursday.
Thinking Pink
Miranda Lambert and husband Brendan McLoughlin coordinate in denim and shades of pink on Thursday while headed to dinner in N.Y.C.
Family & Frames
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend bring their daughter Luna to the Quay x Chrissy Teigen launch event at The London West Hollywood on Thursday.
Outfit Check
Gerard Butler gleefully fixes his suit ahead of his guest appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in L.A. on Thursday.
Cake Contest
Nailed It star Nicole Byer and Michael Douglas judge cakes created to look like host James Corden during the Thursday night taping of The Late Late Show in L.A.
Star-Studded Celebration
Julianna Margulies, Samantha Mathis and Carla Gugino arrive at the Off-Broadway opening night party of Make Believe at The Ribbon in N.Y.C. on Thursday.
Summer Style
Natalie Portman walks the streets of L.A. on Thursday wearing a gray T-shirt, denim shorts and sneakers.
Lady in Red
Natalie Morales stuns at the premiere of Amazon Studios’ Brittany Runs a Marathon on Thursday at the Regal L.A. Live.
Good Greet
Hugh Jackman greets photographers on Thursday while arriving to the Melbourne Airport in Australia.
Deep Discussions
Barry actress Sarah Goldberg speaks on stage at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation to discuss her show on Thursday at The Robin Williams Center in N.Y.C.
Hawaii Five-Whoa
Lea Michele shows off her toned figure on Thursday while hanging poolside on the North Shore of Hawaii.
Rewriting History
Evan Rachel Wood and Jack McBrayer speak onstage during the Drunk History Live Reading Event at The Montalban in Hollywood on Thursday.
Night School
Anya Taylor Joy hits the London set of Last Night in Soho on Thursday.
Triple Threats
Bachelorette alumna Andi Dorfman (center) joins Glee alumni Kevin McHale and Jenna Ushkowitz for a TodayTix-hosted recording of their podcast, Showmance with Kevin McHale and Jenna Ushkowitz, on Thursday at WeWork Now in New York City.
Gray Day
A smiling Chris Pratt leaves a gym in Los Angeles on Thursday, following a workout.
Total Prints-ess
Kirsten Dunst pops by Build Series to discuss On Becoming a God in Central Florida at Build Studio in N.Y.C. on Thursday.
Action Shot
A dressed-down Tom Hiddleston takes his dog for a walk around N.Y.C. on Thursday.
Shirt the Issue
Lee Pace attends the Build Series to talk up Driven on Thursday at N.Y.C.’s Build Studio.
Pavement Pounder
Rumer Willis dons a black crop top for a Thursday shopping trip in Beverly Hills.
In Demand
Taron Egerton attends the Rocketman Japan premiere at TOHO Cinemas Hibiya in Tokyo on Thursday.
Shoulder On
Mary J. Blige and Nas strike a pose during their 2019 Royalty tour stop at Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California, on Wednesday.
Behind the Scenes
Tina Fey arrives in her home state of Pennsylvania to discuss her Broadway adaptation of Mean Girls on Wednesday.
Blonde Ambition
Julianne Hough and a radiant Olivia Newton-John arrive to the Industry Dance Awards & Cancer Benefit Show at Avalon Hollywood & Bardot on Wednesday night.
That's the Ticket
On Wednesday, Tom Hiddleston greets fans and signs autographs after the first public preview of his Broadway play Betrayal at The Bernard B Jacobs Theatre in N.Y.C.
Catwalk Killer
Cardi B struts her stuff in a white, deep-cut crop top, matching boots and cow-print skirt on Wednesday in West Hollywood.
Motorcycle Man
Ewan McGregor keeps it moving during a motorcycle ride through Brentwood, California, on Wednesday.
Check, Mate
A stylish Lily Collins films Emily in Paris in the French city on Wednesday.
Premiere Pack
Brady Noon, Jacob Tremblay and Keith L. Williams suit up for the premiere of Universal Pictures’ Good Boys on Wednesday at the Regency Village Theatre in Westwood, California.
Workout Warrior
Zachary Levi is seen leaving the gym in downtown Manhattan after a workout on Wednesday in N.Y.C.
Radio Reveals
Retta visits SiriusXM studios on Wednesday in N.Y.C. to discuss her new film Good Boys and the possibility of a Parks and Recreation reunion.
Euphoric Energy
Euphoria actress Sydney Sweeney beams in her camel-colored jumpsuit and matching sneakers as she strikes a pose at a Gucci and Nordstrom event at Barboza in Seattle on Wednesday.
Three of a Kind
On Wednesday, Danny McBride, Adam DeVine and Edi Patterson pose at SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations: The Righteous Gemstones at The Robin Williams Center in N.Y.C.
Comfy Cute
Ashley Tisdale goes for a coffee run in L.A. on Wednesday wearing a black top and matching slides.
Main Squeeze
Jillian Bell and Michaela Watkins share a hug at the Film Independent presents a special screening of Brittany Runs a Marathon at ArcLight Hollywood on Wednesday.
Mellow Yellow
Alison Brie glows on Wednesday while leaving the New York City set of Strahan and Sara.
Dog Days
An incognito Justin Th