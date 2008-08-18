Star Tracks - Monday, August 18, 2008

WHEEL FUN

Credit: Anthony/ Pacific Coast News

Where's her little dog? Looking like Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz, Miley Cyrus peddles off after a family breakfast Sunday at Patys Restaurant in Toluca Lake, Calif

LET'S GET PHYSICAL

Credit: Anthony Dixon/WENN

Jennifer Lopez shows off her flex appeal Monday while filming a segment for Good Morning America in New York City's Central Park. The new mom talked about training for the Malibu triathlon, which she's doing to benefit the Children's Hospital Los Angeles on Sept. 14. "If I have to crawl across that finish line, I'll crawl across the finish line," she joked.

AT FIRST BLUSH

Credit: Juan Rico/Fame Pictures

Just two months after giving birth to daughter Honor Marie, Jessica Alba shows off her stunning figure

in a petal-pink Narciso Rodriguez gown at the 2008 ALMA Awards Sunday at the

Pasadena Civic Auditorium. At the event, which honors Latino achievement in the arts,

Alba presented the designer with the first ever award for Special

Achievement in Fashion.

A BEAUTIFUL NIGHT

Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

The cast of Ugly Betty – (from left) Tony Plana, America Ferrera, Ana Ortiz and Mark Indelicato – revel in their win for Outstanding Latin Led Ensemble at the ALMA Awards Sunday. Ferrera, who also won Chevy Entertainer of the Year, told PEOPLE of her character, "I think that Betty Suarez is one of the most beautiful characters that has ever been on television."

THE BIG 5-0

Credit: Flynet

She's 50 years old – and living it up! Madonna celebrates her milestone birthday Saturday with a party organized by husband Guy Ritchie at London club Volstead. During the low-key bash, the Material Mom danced to her greatest hits with kids Lourdes, Rocco and David.

Click here to find out more about Madonna's birthday weekend!

ON THE RECORD

Credit: Flynet

Britney Spears gets back to work Sunday, heading to a recording studio in Los Angeles's Silver Lake neighborhood. The singer has been hard at work on the album all summer – and "having some fun" with the recording, according to manager Larry Rudolph.

SUNNY DELIGHT

Credit: Landov

A sun-kissed Katherine Heigl (in curve-hugging Diane von Furstenberg) steps out Saturday to support her Grey's Anatomy pal T.R. Knight, who was set to perform at the 3rd annual Hot in Hollywood fund-raiser at Hollywood hot spot Avalon. When asked how she got so tan, Heigl laughed, telling PEOPLE, "I have a lot of free time."

DINNER PARTY

Credit: Most Wanted/Flynet

Reservation for four! While Katie Holmes carries Suri, dad Tom Cruise holds onto his 2-year-old daughter's Cabbage Patch Kid as the family heads to Nobu restaurant in New York on Friday.

STREET SCENE

Credit: Sebastian / Splash News Online

Michelle Williams (who's been spotted getting cozy with director Spike Jonze recently) enjoys a low-key Friday with 2-year-old daughter Matilda in their Brooklyn, N.Y., neighborhood. Among their reported stops: meeting friends for breakfast at a local café.

HIGH STYLE

Credit: Stefan/Aguilar/INF

Lauren Conrad dresses up an afternoon errand Friday, leading her pet pooch Chloe into a Beverly Hills Petco for a glamorous grooming session of her own.

STAR EXIT

Credit: Mathew Imaging/WireImage

Disney star Demi Lovato, who turns 16 on Aug. 20, keeps her cool in a purple top and skinny jeans as she leaves her New York City hotel on Thursday.

LATINA PRIDE

Credit: Mathew Imaging/WireImage

A radiant Eva Longoria Parker flashes her winning smile at the "Hispanics and Television: A Celebration of Leadership" event Thursday at the Beverly Hills Hotel. The Desperate Housewives actress returns to the small screen when she hosts the Alma Awards (highlighting the work of Latino actors in film and television) on Sept. 12 on ABC.

TWO-WHEELIN' IT

Credit: Flynet

Guy Ritchie makes sure to look both ways as he and a mate take a bike ride through London on Friday, the day before wife Madonna's 50th birthday.

PARTY BOY

Credit: OutOfSightMedia/BuzzFoto

Macaulay Culkin enjoys a casual afternoon walk Thursday through West Hollywood, where he joined girlfriend Mila Kunis to celebrate her 25th birthday.

DINER'S CLUB

Credit: INF

Megan Fox enjoys a casual stroll after lunching with her beau Brian Austin Green on Saturday. The pair hit up Le Pain Quotidien in Studio City, Calif., before returning to their car.

ROOM SERVICE

Credit: Albert Michael/Startraks

Blake Lively, who admitted she's only kissed three people in her life, is on desk duty Wednesday, checking out new gear at the Microsoft Windows Digital Dorm Room in New York City.

