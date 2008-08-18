Star Tracks - Monday, August 18, 2008
WHEEL FUN
Where's her little dog? Looking like Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz, Miley Cyrus peddles off after a family breakfast Sunday at Patys Restaurant in Toluca Lake, Calif
LET'S GET PHYSICAL
Jennifer Lopez shows off her flex appeal Monday while filming a segment for Good Morning America in New York City's Central Park. The new mom talked about training for the Malibu triathlon, which she's doing to benefit the Children's Hospital Los Angeles on Sept. 14. "If I have to crawl across that finish line, I'll crawl across the finish line," she joked.
AT FIRST BLUSH
Just two months after giving birth to daughter Honor Marie, Jessica Alba shows off her stunning figure
in a petal-pink Narciso Rodriguez gown at the 2008 ALMA Awards Sunday at the
Pasadena Civic Auditorium. At the event, which honors Latino achievement in the arts,
Alba presented the designer with the first ever award for Special
Achievement in Fashion.
A BEAUTIFUL NIGHT
The cast of Ugly Betty – (from left) Tony Plana, America Ferrera, Ana Ortiz and Mark Indelicato – revel in their win for Outstanding Latin Led Ensemble at the ALMA Awards Sunday. Ferrera, who also won Chevy Entertainer of the Year, told PEOPLE of her character, "I think that Betty Suarez is one of the most beautiful characters that has ever been on television."
THE BIG 5-0
She's 50 years old – and living it up! Madonna celebrates her milestone birthday Saturday with a party organized by husband Guy Ritchie at London club Volstead. During the low-key bash, the Material Mom danced to her greatest hits with kids Lourdes, Rocco and David.
ON THE RECORD
Britney Spears gets back to work Sunday, heading to a recording studio in Los Angeles's Silver Lake neighborhood. The singer has been hard at work on the album all summer – and "having some fun" with the recording, according to manager Larry Rudolph.
SUNNY DELIGHT
A sun-kissed Katherine Heigl (in curve-hugging Diane von Furstenberg) steps out Saturday to support her Grey's Anatomy pal T.R. Knight, who was set to perform at the 3rd annual Hot in Hollywood fund-raiser at Hollywood hot spot Avalon. When asked how she got so tan, Heigl laughed, telling PEOPLE, "I have a lot of free time."
DINNER PARTY
Reservation for four! While Katie Holmes carries Suri, dad Tom Cruise holds onto his 2-year-old daughter's Cabbage Patch Kid as the family heads to Nobu restaurant in New York on Friday.
STREET SCENE
Michelle Williams (who's been spotted getting cozy with director Spike Jonze recently) enjoys a low-key Friday with 2-year-old daughter Matilda in their Brooklyn, N.Y., neighborhood. Among their reported stops: meeting friends for breakfast at a local café.
HIGH STYLE
Lauren Conrad dresses up an afternoon errand Friday, leading her pet pooch Chloe into a Beverly Hills Petco for a glamorous grooming session of her own.
STAR EXIT
Disney star Demi Lovato, who turns 16 on Aug. 20, keeps her cool in a purple top and skinny jeans as she leaves her New York City hotel on Thursday.
LATINA PRIDE
A radiant Eva Longoria Parker flashes her winning smile at the "Hispanics and Television: A Celebration of Leadership" event Thursday at the Beverly Hills Hotel. The Desperate Housewives actress returns to the small screen when she hosts the Alma Awards (highlighting the work of Latino actors in film and television) on Sept. 12 on ABC.
TWO-WHEELIN' IT
Guy Ritchie makes sure to look both ways as he and a mate take a bike ride through London on Friday, the day before wife Madonna's 50th birthday.
PARTY BOY
Macaulay Culkin enjoys a casual afternoon walk Thursday through West Hollywood, where he joined girlfriend Mila Kunis to celebrate her 25th birthday.
DINER'S CLUB
Megan Fox enjoys a casual stroll after lunching with her beau Brian Austin Green on Saturday. The pair hit up Le Pain Quotidien in Studio City, Calif., before returning to their car.
ROOM SERVICE
Blake Lively, who admitted she's only kissed three people in her life, is on desk duty Wednesday, checking out new gear at the Microsoft Windows Digital Dorm Room in New York City.