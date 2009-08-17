Star Tracks: Monday, August 17, 2009

By People Staff Updated January 10, 2022 01:38 PM

FAMILY FIELD DAY

Credit: Photonews/Splash News Online

Is it nap time? Tom Cruise, wife Katie Holmes and their 3-year-old daughter Suri take a breather during a leisurely afternoon at the Botanical Gardens in Melbourne, Australia, on Saturday.

CRUISE CONTROL

Credit: Fame

Just a day after celebrating her 51st birthday, Madonna hits the high seas for a boat ride with pal Jesus Luz, daughter Mercy James, 4, and son David Banda, 3, in Portofino, Italy, on Monday.

WATER BABES

Credit: Ramey

Britney Spears and her newly buzz-cut cuties, sons Jayden James, 2, and Sean Preston, 3 (not pictured), cool off with a quick dip at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Marina del Rey, Calif., on Sunday.

THE AIR UP THERE

Credit: Luis Jr. & Rodrigo Guerra/Ramey

Who needs a hug? Doting dad Hugh Jackman gives his outstretched sweetie, 4-year-old daughter Ava, a lift Sunday during an afternoon stroll through New York City with wife Deborra-Lee Furness and son Oscar (not shown).

VEGAS, BABY!

Credit: Denise Truscello/WireImage

Rumer Willis celebrates her 21st birthday Sin City-style with – what else? – showgirls and an Elvis Presley impersonator Saturday at TAO Nightclub at the Venetian. Also joining her at the bash (the day before her actual b-day): mom Demi Moore, dad Bruce Willis, stepdad Ashton Kutcher, younger sisters Tallulah, 18, and Scout, 15, and her Sorority Row costar Audrina Patridge.

SEEING SPOTS

Credit: Freddie Baez/Startraks

Recently back from Japan, Beyoncé manages to look cool in a polka-dotted romper and Chanel belt despite the sweltering New York City heat after dining with husband Jay-Z (not pictured) Saturday at Bar Pitti in the West Village.

MOMMY AND ME

Credit: Frederico Allende/Broadimage

Tori Spelling keeps her eyes on the road as she transports some precious cargo – daughter Stella – to breakfast in Malibu on Saturday.

ROSE COLORED GLASSES

Credit: James Devaney/WireImage

Drew Barrymore looks like she's loving life while filming Going the Distance on the streets of Manhattan Friday.

CATCH OF THE DAY

Credit: Central Image Agency

What a catch! Paris Hilton tests out her sea legs and scores herself a shiny little swimmer during a fishing trip Thursday with on-again beau Doug Reinhardt in Fiji.

SAY SAYONARA

Credit: Edo Kat/Splash News Online

Who's that geisha girl? It's Jessica Simpson, decked out in traditional Japanese garb while shooting her VH1 show The Price of Beauty in Tokyo, Japan, with BFF CaCee Cobb on Wednesday. Earlier in the week, the singer experienced a groundbreaking experience – literally! – when she witnessed a 6.6 earthquake that hit the country.

ROCK THE BOAT

Credit: Whittle/Beetham/Splash News Online

Setting his sights on the open waters, Zac Efron goes shirtless while on the set of his latest film, The Death and Life of Charlie St. Cloud, which continues to shoot in Vancouver, Canada on Friday.

SUN-IN

Credit: Prisma/Splash News Online

Hot off the release of her big summer blockbuster, G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra star Sienna Miller cools off Thursday with a cruise aboard a yacht in Ibiza, Spain.

STRUMMING ALONG

Credit: Debra L. Rothenberg/Startraks

Hey there, cowboy! Country star Kenny Chesney takes center stage Friday during a performance for Good Morning America's Summer Concert Series in New York City. The singer performed his single, "Out Last Night," off his Greatest Hits II album.

HEY, JOE

Credit: INF

After a rough week, an incognito Kate Gosselin grabs a pick-me-up from a Dunkin' Donuts near her Wernersville, Pa., home on Friday. The previous day, the Jon amp Kate Plus 8 star reportedly called cops when she arrived at her house and couldn't enter the property because of her custody agreement with ex-husband Jon Gosselin.

A-OK

Credit: Roger Wong/INF

Things are looking up for Antonio Sabato Jr. as he arrives Thursday at The Wendy Williams Show studio in New York City. The former General Hospital star was on hand to promote his new VH1 dating show, My Antonio, which premieres Sunday.

By People Staff