Michael B. Jordan Gets Sushi in Malibu, Plus Kaley & Pete, Naomi Osaka and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to 

By People Staff
August 16, 2021 06:00 AM

1 of 100

Exit Strategy

Credit: BACKGRID

Michael B. Jordan and some pals leave lunch at Nobu Malibu on Aug. 15.

2 of 100

Main Squeeze

Credit: SteveSands/NewYorkNewswire/MEGA

Kaley Cuoco and Pete Davidson snuggle up on Aug. 15 while breaking on the New York City set of their new film, Meet Cute.

3 of 100

Swing Town

Credit: Rob Prange/Shutterstock

Naomi Osaka has her eye on the ball on Aug. 15 during practice at the Western & Southern Open WTA 1000 tennis tournament outside of Cincinnati.

4 of 100

Sweet Talk

Credit: Paras Griffin/Getty

Lupita Nyong'o hosts a screening of Candyman at CineBistro Peachtree Corners on Aug. 15 in Georgia.

5 of 100

Capped Off

Credit: Michael Tullberg/Getty

Cedric The Entertainer attends his 8th annual golf classic Lexus VIP pairings party at Bogie's in Westlake Village, California, on Aug. 15. 

6 of 100

Friends First

Credit: ROMA / MEGA

Olivia Rodrigo and Iris Apatow link arms while leaving the Aug. 15 Jennifer Klein Day of
Indulgence event in Brentwood, California.

7 of 100

Summer Colors

Credit: ShotbyNYP / BACKGRID

Jhené Aiko leaves the Aug. 15 Lionne Garden fashion show in style in Los Angeles. 

8 of 100

Feeling Free

Credit: Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com

Shawn Levy and Rachel Zoe stick together at the Cinema Society screening of Free Guy in East Hampton, New York, on Aug. 15.

9 of 100

Hello Again

Credit: BrosNYC / BACKGRID

A casual Tim Meadows takes an Aug. 15 walk around New York City's Tribeca neighborhood.

10 of 100

Lady in Red

Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty

The Bachelor alumna Sarah Trott hosts a launch party for her new From Here to Where podcast on Aug. 12 in L.A.

11 of 100

Walk That Walk

Credit: NASH/BACKGRID

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas show sweet PDA while heading to a lunch date at the Beach Blanket Babylon restaurant in Notting Hill.

12 of 100

Fuller House

Credit: Gerardo Mora/Getty

Full House stars Dave Coulier, Bob Saget and John Stamos share a laugh onstage during a mini cast reunion at MegaCon Orlando 2021.

13 of 100

Pizza Delivery

Credit: TheImageDirect.com

Harrison Ford takes a casual stroll in London after picking up a pizza for lunch.

14 of 100

Rumors Have It

Credit: BACKGRID

Lizzo rides around in a convertible Bentley enjoying her new song "Rumors" on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills.

15 of 100

Model Behavior

Credit: London Entertainment/Shutterstock

Megan Fox stands out in a red Jacquemus jumper and matching skirt as she exits a Milk Studios photoshoot in Los Angeles.

16 of 100

Everybody's Talking

Credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty

Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson attend Outfest Los Angeles LGBTQ Film Festival's screening of "Everybody's Talking About Jamie" at Cinespia's Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Hollywood.

17 of 100

Snacks and Chill

Credit: LESE / BACKGRID

Ariana Grande arrives at a friend's place with a box of donuts on Aug. 13 in L.A. 

18 of 100

Saweet Summer

Credit: Rich Fury/Getty

Saweetie headlines Sprite's Live from the Label virtual concert series at the Hollywood Roosevelt on Aug. 12 in L.A.

19 of 100

Puppy Playdate

Credit: The Image Direct

Kaia Gerber enjoys a day at the dog park with a friend in L.A. on Aug. 12. 

20 of 100

Camera Ready

Credit: RB/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

Regina Hall has a glow while arriving to Jimmy Kimmel Live! in L.A. on Aug. 12.

21 of 100

One Cute Couple

Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty

Sarah Hyland and fiancé Wells Adams have tongues wagging (their own!) at the Aug. 12 Bachelor in Paradise and The Ultimate Surfer premiere at the Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows in Santa Monica. 

22 of 100

Funny Faces

Credit: Cobra Team / BACKGRID

Neil Patrick Harris has some fun with the cameras on Aug. 12 while hanging with friends in Nerano, Italy.

23 of 100

Piano Man

Credit: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Kit Harington shows off his talents during the 'Kit Harington Straight Up Goes for It' segment on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Aug. 12 in N.Y.C.

24 of 100

Denim Daze

Credit: DIGGZY/Shutterstock

Rihanna continues her style streak while out for the night in N.Y.C. on Aug. 12.

25 of 100

'Free' for All

Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Taika Waititi is missing Ryan Reynolds at the Free Guy opening night fan event at El Capitan Theatre in L.A. on Aug. 12.

26 of 100

Dream Maker

Credit: Frank Micelotta/Fox Sports/Picturegroup/Shutterstock

Kevin Costner has his eye on the ball while making his way to the field during the "Field of Dreams" baseball game between the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees in Iowa on Aug. 12.

27 of 100

Lunch Bunch

Credit: SplashNews.com

Lil Nas X makes his way to a taco truck in L.A. for a bite on Aug. 12.

28 of 100

Up to Bat

Credit: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Teresa Giudice and daughter Gia pucker up on Aug. 12 at the Battle for Brooklyn charity softball game to benefit Maimonides Medical Center at Maimonides Park in New York. 

29 of 100

Sing Thing

Credit: Gus Stewart/Redferns

Boy George hits all the right notes on Aug. 12 during a performance in Saffron Walden, England.

30 of 100

City Stroll

Credit: Jose Perez / SplashNews.com

Peta Murgatroyd visits husband Maksim Chmerkovskiy on his Max and Val Tour on Aug. 12 in N.Y.C.

31 of 100

Top of the World

Credit: Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

Olympic medalist Katie Ledecky wears her medals on the top of the Empire State Building on Aug. 12 in N.Y.C.

32 of 100

Iconic Costars

Credit: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Sarah Jessica Parker and Cynthia Nixon film And Just Like That on the Upper West Side of N.Y.C. on Aug. 12.

33 of 100

Wine O'Clock

Credit: Courtesy of Meiomi Wines / Bill Davila

Jamie Chung and husband Bryan Greenberg host a putting party with Meiomi, the official wine of the PGA Tour.

34 of 100

Ready for a Meet Cute

Credit: AbacaPress / SplashNews.com

Pete Davidson smiles behind a script while on set for Meet Cute in Brooklyn on Aug. 11. 

35 of 100

Mother-Daughter Fun

Credit: NBCUniversal/DreamWorks

Ciara and her daughter Sienna enjoy a backyard viewing party for Gabby's Dollhouse on Aug. 11. 

36 of 100

Surf's Up!

Credit: Media-Mode / SplashNews.com

Chris Hemsworth hits the beach in Byron Bay for a socially distanced birthday surf on Aug. 12. 

37 of 100

On Bended Knee

Credit: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty

Hugh Jackman takes a knee while attending the UK premiere of  Reminiscence in London on Aug. 11. 

38 of 100

Father-Daughter Acting Duo

Credit: Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

Sean Penn and Dylan Penn attend a special screening of Flag Day in L.A. on Aug. 11. 

39 of 100

Orange You Glad

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Rebecca Hall attends the premiere of Nighthouse in N.Y.C. on Aug. 11. 

40 of 100

Sun's Out, Top Gun's Out

Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com

Phil Dunster and Ellie Heydon attend a screening for Top Gun at Kensington Palace in London on Aug. 11. 

41 of 100

Skirt Alert

Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Maggie Q rocks skirt that makes a statement while attending a special screening of The Protégé in L.A. on Aug. 11.

42 of 100

Strike a Pose

Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Laura Harrier attends the Audi Design Loft Opening Celebration on Aug. 11 in Malibu. 

43 of 100

Peace Out

Credit: RB/Bauer-Griffin/Shutterstock

James McAvoy flashes a peace sign while heading to Jimmy Kimmel Live in L.A. on Aug. 11. 

44 of 100

Rival Smiles

Credit: Frank Micelotta/Fox Sports/Picturegroup/Shutterstock

Announcers David Ortiz and Alex Rodriguez sport Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees uniforms while at the 'MLB at Field of Dreams' youth game in Iowa on Aug. 11. 

45 of 100

Across the Pond

Credit: BACKGRID

Rashida Jones and Paul Rudd are seen taking a stroll out in London together on Aug. 11.

46 of 100

Wave Rider

Credit: The Image Direct

Leighton Meester hits the waves during a beach day in Malibu on Aug. 10.

47 of 100

New Beginnings

Credit: Dave Winter/Shutterstock

Lionel Messi poses with his jersey during a press conference at Parc des Princes in Paris on Aug. 11.

48 of 100

Good Vibes

Credit: Spread Pictures / SplashNews.com

Christina Milian and Matt Pokora leave Opa restaurant in Saint Tropez on Aug. 11.

49 of 100

LOL

Credit: RB/Bauer-Griffin/Shutterstock

Molly Shannon has a laugh while on her way to film Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Aug. 10. 

50 of 100

Super Chic

Credit: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

Zoë Kravitz looks chic in an all-white outfit while strolling through N.Y.C. on Aug. 10. 

51 of 100

He's on Fire

Credit: Scott Legato/Getty

Pete Wentz tears up the stage with Fall Out Boy on Aug. 10 during their Hella Mega Tour in Detroit.

52 of 100

Green Machine

Credit: RB/Bauer-Griffin

Heidi Klum smiles as she rocks an all-green look on her way to film America's Got Talent on Aug. 10. 

53 of 100

Dog Days of Summer

Credit: The Image Direct

Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes and their pup Tarzan go on a lunch date on Aug. 10 in Toronto. 

54 of 100

Dinner Is Served

Credit: Will / Dan / MEGA

Nick Jonas leaves Casa Cruz restaurant in the Notting Hill neighborhood of London on Aug. 10. 

55 of 100

We Salute You

Credit: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Marlon Wayans gives a little salute to the audience while arriving at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Aug. 10. 

56 of 100

(Onscreen) Brotherly Love

Credit: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Alexander Ludwig and Stephen Amell attend the premiere of Heels in L.A. 

57 of 100

Back to Work

Credit: BACKGRID

Bradley Cooper totes his essentials while heading to his office in Santa Monica on Aug. 10.

58 of 100

Flower Child

Credit: The Image Direct

Rose Leslie sports a pretty pattern on Aug. 10 on the New York City set of The Time Traveler's Wife.

59 of 100

Here to Help

Credit: Jeff Spicer/Getty

Ronnie Wood, wife Sally and twin daughters Gracie and Alice cuddle up on Aug. 10 at the launch of the Tusk Lion Trail, a global art installation in support of African conservation, in London. 

60 of 100

Up in Arms

Credit: Jose Perez/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

Mia Isaac and Zoey Deutch get animated on the New York City set of their series Not Okay on Aug. 10.

61 of 100

Ride Along

Credit: James Devaney/GC Images

Kristin Davis is seen smiling big from a car on the set of And Just Like That... in N.Y.C. on Aug. 9. 

62 of 100

She's Lovin' It

Credit: Jerritt Clark/Getty

Order up! Saweetie poses with her signature order at McDonalds on Aug. 9 in Lynwood, California. 

63 of 100

Working It Out

Credit: Stoianov / BACKGRID

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson heads off to the gym in L.A. on Aug. 9. 

64 of 100

Out for a Stroll

Credit: The Image Direct

Chloë Sevigny smiles as she takes a stroll in N.Y.C. on Aug. 9. 

65 of 100

Standing Ovation

Credit: Bruce Glikas/Getty

Josh Groban performs at the world premiere of The Show Must Go On in N.Y.C. on Aug. 9. 

