Michael B. Jordan Gets Sushi in Malibu, Plus Kaley & Pete, Naomi Osaka and More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
Exit Strategy
Michael B. Jordan and some pals leave lunch at Nobu Malibu on Aug. 15.
Main Squeeze
Kaley Cuoco and Pete Davidson snuggle up on Aug. 15 while breaking on the New York City set of their new film, Meet Cute.
Swing Town
Naomi Osaka has her eye on the ball on Aug. 15 during practice at the Western & Southern Open WTA 1000 tennis tournament outside of Cincinnati.
Sweet Talk
Lupita Nyong'o hosts a screening of Candyman at CineBistro Peachtree Corners on Aug. 15 in Georgia.
Capped Off
Cedric The Entertainer attends his 8th annual golf classic Lexus VIP pairings party at Bogie's in Westlake Village, California, on Aug. 15.
Friends First
Olivia Rodrigo and Iris Apatow link arms while leaving the Aug. 15 Jennifer Klein Day of
Indulgence event in Brentwood, California.
Summer Colors
Jhené Aiko leaves the Aug. 15 Lionne Garden fashion show in style in Los Angeles.
Feeling Free
Shawn Levy and Rachel Zoe stick together at the Cinema Society screening of Free Guy in East Hampton, New York, on Aug. 15.
Hello Again
A casual Tim Meadows takes an Aug. 15 walk around New York City's Tribeca neighborhood.
Lady in Red
The Bachelor alumna Sarah Trott hosts a launch party for her new From Here to Where podcast on Aug. 12 in L.A.
Walk That Walk
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas show sweet PDA while heading to a lunch date at the Beach Blanket Babylon restaurant in Notting Hill.
Fuller House
Full House stars Dave Coulier, Bob Saget and John Stamos share a laugh onstage during a mini cast reunion at MegaCon Orlando 2021.
Pizza Delivery
Harrison Ford takes a casual stroll in London after picking up a pizza for lunch.
Rumors Have It
Lizzo rides around in a convertible Bentley enjoying her new song "Rumors" on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills.
Model Behavior
Megan Fox stands out in a red Jacquemus jumper and matching skirt as she exits a Milk Studios photoshoot in Los Angeles.
Everybody's Talking
Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson attend Outfest Los Angeles LGBTQ Film Festival's screening of "Everybody's Talking About Jamie" at Cinespia's Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Hollywood.
Snacks and Chill
Ariana Grande arrives at a friend's place with a box of donuts on Aug. 13 in L.A.
Saweet Summer
Saweetie headlines Sprite's Live from the Label virtual concert series at the Hollywood Roosevelt on Aug. 12 in L.A.
Puppy Playdate
Kaia Gerber enjoys a day at the dog park with a friend in L.A. on Aug. 12.
Camera Ready
Regina Hall has a glow while arriving to Jimmy Kimmel Live! in L.A. on Aug. 12.
One Cute Couple
Sarah Hyland and fiancé Wells Adams have tongues wagging (their own!) at the Aug. 12 Bachelor in Paradise and The Ultimate Surfer premiere at the Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows in Santa Monica.
Funny Faces
Neil Patrick Harris has some fun with the cameras on Aug. 12 while hanging with friends in Nerano, Italy.
Piano Man
Kit Harington shows off his talents during the 'Kit Harington Straight Up Goes for It' segment on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Aug. 12 in N.Y.C.
Denim Daze
Rihanna continues her style streak while out for the night in N.Y.C. on Aug. 12.
'Free' for All
Taika Waititi is missing Ryan Reynolds at the Free Guy opening night fan event at El Capitan Theatre in L.A. on Aug. 12.
Dream Maker
Kevin Costner has his eye on the ball while making his way to the field during the "Field of Dreams" baseball game between the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees in Iowa on Aug. 12.
Lunch Bunch
Lil Nas X makes his way to a taco truck in L.A. for a bite on Aug. 12.
Up to Bat
Teresa Giudice and daughter Gia pucker up on Aug. 12 at the Battle for Brooklyn charity softball game to benefit Maimonides Medical Center at Maimonides Park in New York.
Sing Thing
Boy George hits all the right notes on Aug. 12 during a performance in Saffron Walden, England.
City Stroll
Peta Murgatroyd visits husband Maksim Chmerkovskiy on his Max and Val Tour on Aug. 12 in N.Y.C.
Top of the World
Olympic medalist Katie Ledecky wears her medals on the top of the Empire State Building on Aug. 12 in N.Y.C.
Iconic Costars
Sarah Jessica Parker and Cynthia Nixon film And Just Like That on the Upper West Side of N.Y.C. on Aug. 12.
Wine O'Clock
Jamie Chung and husband Bryan Greenberg host a putting party with Meiomi, the official wine of the PGA Tour.
Ready for a Meet Cute
Pete Davidson smiles behind a script while on set for Meet Cute in Brooklyn on Aug. 11.
Mother-Daughter Fun
Ciara and her daughter Sienna enjoy a backyard viewing party for Gabby's Dollhouse on Aug. 11.
Surf's Up!
Chris Hemsworth hits the beach in Byron Bay for a socially distanced birthday surf on Aug. 12.
On Bended Knee
Hugh Jackman takes a knee while attending the UK premiere of Reminiscence in London on Aug. 11.
Father-Daughter Acting Duo
Sean Penn and Dylan Penn attend a special screening of Flag Day in L.A. on Aug. 11.
Orange You Glad
Rebecca Hall attends the premiere of Nighthouse in N.Y.C. on Aug. 11.
Sun's Out, Top Gun's Out
Phil Dunster and Ellie Heydon attend a screening for Top Gun at Kensington Palace in London on Aug. 11.
Skirt Alert
Maggie Q rocks skirt that makes a statement while attending a special screening of The Protégé in L.A. on Aug. 11.
Strike a Pose
Laura Harrier attends the Audi Design Loft Opening Celebration on Aug. 11 in Malibu.
Peace Out
James McAvoy flashes a peace sign while heading to Jimmy Kimmel Live in L.A. on Aug. 11.
Rival Smiles
Announcers David Ortiz and Alex Rodriguez sport Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees uniforms while at the 'MLB at Field of Dreams' youth game in Iowa on Aug. 11.
Across the Pond
Rashida Jones and Paul Rudd are seen taking a stroll out in London together on Aug. 11.
Wave Rider
Leighton Meester hits the waves during a beach day in Malibu on Aug. 10.
New Beginnings
Lionel Messi poses with his jersey during a press conference at Parc des Princes in Paris on Aug. 11.
Good Vibes
Christina Milian and Matt Pokora leave Opa restaurant in Saint Tropez on Aug. 11.
LOL
Molly Shannon has a laugh while on her way to film Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Aug. 10.
Super Chic
Zoë Kravitz looks chic in an all-white outfit while strolling through N.Y.C. on Aug. 10.
He's on Fire
Pete Wentz tears up the stage with Fall Out Boy on Aug. 10 during their Hella Mega Tour in Detroit.
Green Machine
Heidi Klum smiles as she rocks an all-green look on her way to film America's Got Talent on Aug. 10.
Dog Days of Summer
Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes and their pup Tarzan go on a lunch date on Aug. 10 in Toronto.
Dinner Is Served
Nick Jonas leaves Casa Cruz restaurant in the Notting Hill neighborhood of London on Aug. 10.
We Salute You
Marlon Wayans gives a little salute to the audience while arriving at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Aug. 10.
(Onscreen) Brotherly Love
Alexander Ludwig and Stephen Amell attend the premiere of Heels in L.A.
Back to Work
Bradley Cooper totes his essentials while heading to his office in Santa Monica on Aug. 10.
Flower Child
Rose Leslie sports a pretty pattern on Aug. 10 on the New York City set of The Time Traveler's Wife.
Here to Help
Ronnie Wood, wife Sally and twin daughters Gracie and Alice cuddle up on Aug. 10 at the launch of the Tusk Lion Trail, a global art installation in support of African conservation, in London.
Up in Arms
Mia Isaac and Zoey Deutch get animated on the New York City set of their series Not Okay on Aug. 10.
Ride Along
Kristin Davis is seen smiling big from a car on the set of And Just Like That... in N.Y.C. on Aug. 9.
She's Lovin' It
Order up! Saweetie poses with her signature order at McDonalds on Aug. 9 in Lynwood, California.
Working It Out
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson heads off to the gym in L.A. on Aug. 9.
Out for a Stroll
Chloë Sevigny smiles as she takes a stroll in N.Y.C. on Aug. 9.
Standing Ovation
Josh Groban performs at the world premiere of The Show Must Go On in N.Y.C. on Aug. 9.