Star Tracks: Monday, August 15, 2011

By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 01:04 PM

SEA OF LOVE

Credit: Michelle Bruck/Startraks

Sealing their just married status with a kiss, Brooke Burke and David Charvet bask in newlywed bliss while vacationing in St. Barts on Saturday.

JUST 'DO' IT

Credit: Frank Micelotta/PictureGrou

Kim Kardashian and Tyra Banks highlight their charitable initiatives at Sunday's 2011 Do Something Awards at the Hollywood Palladium, where Banks picked up the Do Something Style Award. "It's a huge honor," raved the model host of her trophy.

'BU-TIFUL GIRL

Credit: MAP/Splash News Online

This is what 45 looks like! A sexier-than-ever Halle Berry hits the Malibu surf on Sunday to celebrate her birthday with daughter Nahla, 3, and beau Olivier Martinez (not pictured).

CUDDLY CARRY-ON

Credit: X17

After sharing the first photo of baby Bingham, Kate Hudson keeps her 5-week-old all wrapped up Saturday while catching a flight out of LAX with fiancé Matthew Bellamy and older son Ryder, 7 (not pictured).

FASHIONABLY FIT

Credit: INF

Heidi Klum makes it work in a sexy peach gingham bikini while enjoying a beach day with her family in Sardinia, Italy, on Monday.

SHADY LANDING

Credit: Jackson Lee/Splash News Online

With her son Henry, 4, in tow, Rachel Weisz and new husband Daniel Craig make a low-key touchdown at Newark Airport on Sunday.

SUNNY DAY

Credit: Alex Passos/Broadimage

They've got plenty to celebrate! Hilary Duff and hubby Mike Comrie step out for a little shopping Saturday at the Malibu Country Mart – one day before their first wedding anniversary and Duff's big pregnancy announcement.

TAKE A DIP

Credit: IXOLA/Splash News Online

That's hot! David Beckham catches some waves – and shows off that buff bod – while hanging out at the beach with his boys in Malibu, Calif., on Saturday.

IT TAKES TWO

Credit: XPosure

They're hands-on parents! Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie take their twins Knox and Vivienne, 3, out to a puppet show Saturday in Surrey, England.

SHOP TO IT

Credit: Sinky/Butters/Splash News Onine

PEOPLE's cover girl Sandra Bullock stays in the shade while stopping off for some retail therapy in Austin, Texas, on Friday.

ALL THAT GLITTERS

Credit: Albert Michael/Startraks

Move over, Kim! Little sis and budding model Kendall Jenner stuns in a sparkly French Connection dress while filming Keeping Up with the Kardashians in L.A. on Friday.

MOMMY STEPS

Credit: Aguilar/S Sharma/Pacific Coast News

The Game star Tia Mowry and hubby Cory Hardrict take a fitness break from their 1-month-old son Cree for a healthy stroll Friday in L.A.

SMOOTH SAILING

Credit: Splash News Online

Maria Shriver enjoys a Cape Cod vacation with son and up-and-coming model Patrick, daughter Katherine and brother Anthony Shriver on Friday.

LEARNER'S PERMIT

Credit: Splash News Online

Beep, beep! Kendra Wilkinson rides shotgun Friday during an open-air drive with her little chauffeur, 20-month-old son Hank, through their L.A. neighborhood.

FLIGHT PATTERNS

Credit: Flynet

A solo LeAnn Rimes shows off her country style after arriving on a Friday flight into LAX airport.

CLEAN SWEEP

Credit: Sinky/Butters/Splash News Online

After a dirty day on set with costar Zac Efron, Matthew McConaughey cleans up for another scene while filming The Paperboy Friday in New Orleans.

By People Staff