Star Tracks: Monday, August 15, 2011
SEA OF LOVE
Sealing their just married status with a kiss, Brooke Burke and David Charvet bask in newlywed bliss while vacationing in St. Barts on Saturday.
JUST 'DO' IT
Kim Kardashian and Tyra Banks highlight their charitable initiatives at Sunday's 2011 Do Something Awards at the Hollywood Palladium, where Banks picked up the Do Something Style Award. "It's a huge honor," raved the model host of her trophy.
'BU-TIFUL GIRL
This is what 45 looks like! A sexier-than-ever Halle Berry hits the Malibu surf on Sunday to celebrate her birthday with daughter Nahla, 3, and beau Olivier Martinez (not pictured).
CUDDLY CARRY-ON
After sharing the first photo of baby Bingham, Kate Hudson keeps her 5-week-old all wrapped up Saturday while catching a flight out of LAX with fiancé Matthew Bellamy and older son Ryder, 7 (not pictured).
FASHIONABLY FIT
Heidi Klum makes it work in a sexy peach gingham bikini while enjoying a beach day with her family in Sardinia, Italy, on Monday.
SHADY LANDING
With her son Henry, 4, in tow, Rachel Weisz and new husband Daniel Craig make a low-key touchdown at Newark Airport on Sunday.
SUNNY DAY
They've got plenty to celebrate! Hilary Duff and hubby Mike Comrie step out for a little shopping Saturday at the Malibu Country Mart – one day before their first wedding anniversary and Duff's big pregnancy announcement.
TAKE A DIP
That's hot! David Beckham catches some waves – and shows off that buff bod – while hanging out at the beach with his boys in Malibu, Calif., on Saturday.
IT TAKES TWO
They're hands-on parents! Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie take their twins Knox and Vivienne, 3, out to a puppet show Saturday in Surrey, England.
SHOP TO IT
PEOPLE's cover girl Sandra Bullock stays in the shade while stopping off for some retail therapy in Austin, Texas, on Friday.
ALL THAT GLITTERS
Move over, Kim! Little sis and budding model Kendall Jenner stuns in a sparkly French Connection dress while filming Keeping Up with the Kardashians in L.A. on Friday.
MOMMY STEPS
The Game star Tia Mowry and hubby Cory Hardrict take a fitness break from their 1-month-old son Cree for a healthy stroll Friday in L.A.
SMOOTH SAILING
Maria Shriver enjoys a Cape Cod vacation with son and up-and-coming model Patrick, daughter Katherine and brother Anthony Shriver on Friday.
LEARNER'S PERMIT
Beep, beep! Kendra Wilkinson rides shotgun Friday during an open-air drive with her little chauffeur, 20-month-old son Hank, through their L.A. neighborhood.
FLIGHT PATTERNS
A solo LeAnn Rimes shows off her country style after arriving on a Friday flight into LAX airport.
CLEAN SWEEP
After a dirty day on set with costar Zac Efron, Matthew McConaughey cleans up for another scene while filming The Paperboy Friday in New Orleans.