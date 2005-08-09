Star Tracks - Monday, August 15, 2005
OLD PRO
Ashton Kutcher hangs with girlfriend Demi Moore backstage at the 2005 Teen Choice Awards in Universal City, Calif., on Sunday. The duo, who were there to pick up Kutcher's three trophies – including favorite TV actor in a comedy (That '70s Show), giving him 11, the most ever for a star – stopped for pictures with fans.
MARCHING GIRL
Gwen Stefani kicks off the Teen Choice Awards with her hit "Hollaback Girl," then later took home two awards, including one for female breakout musician.
ON A WAVE
Chad Michael Murray and Rachel Bilson meet onstage to pick up their Teen Choice awards – surfboards – for male and female hottie. Both stars were multiple winners this year: Murray for House of Wax and Bilson for The O.C.
WINNERS' CIRCLE
Teen Choice winners Eva Longoria (for TV breakout) and Wilmer Valderrama (TV sidekick) give each other a pat on the back. Back in March, the pals had sparked rumors of a relationship when they were spotted having an intimate dinner together – but Longoria is now dating NBA star Tony Parker.
SPIN CITY
At Hollywood's Cabana Club on Saturday, Lindsay Lohan takes a turn behind the deejay tables at a party for Teen People's Young Hollywood issue. At the bash, she avoided run-ins with ex-boyfriend Wilmer Valderamma and onetime rivals Hilary Duff and Ashlee Simpson.
DOWN, WITH LOVE
Now that she's got another mouth to feed, Angelina Jolie's become a supermarket superstar. The actress, at a Whole Foods Market in New York City on Saturday with daughter Zahara, 6 months, and son Maddox, 4, is in town filming The Good Shepherd with Matt Damon.
SHAPING UP
Jennifer Lopez hits the road after a workout with trainer Gunnar Peterson in Beverly Hills on Friday. The mulitasking star wrapped the indie Bordertown in New Mexico last month, and will open her first U.S. JLo apparel store in Chicago on Sept. 22.
MIAMI NICE
Paris Hilton towels off after a dip in the ocean in Miami on Thursday. The heiress is back in the States after vacationing in Greece, Saint-Tropez and London with fiancé Paris Latsis.
DARK SIDE
While Paris splashes around in Miami, sister Nicky Hilton goes goth while shopping in Beverly Hills on Thursday.
Minnillo IN THE MIDDLE
TRL host Vanessa Minnillo puts the squeeze on Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo stars Rob Schneider and Eddie Griffin at MTV's New York City studios on Thursday.
GOING SOFT
What, no Starbucks? Ben Affleck heads to his Los Angeles office Thursday morning toting a can of Diet Coke with Lemon instead of his usual coffee. His wife, Jennifer Garner, is most likely cutting back on her caffeine as well: Their first child is due this winter.
CAST PARTY
Catfight injury? Sporting some very feminine plaster on her left leg, Nicollette Sheridan heads to the Desperate Housewives set in L.A. on Thursday.
FIGHTING IRISH
Irishman Colin Farrell shows his true colors – in the form of his homeland's flag – outside his trailer on location in Miami on Thursday. The actor has been there filming Miami Vice since the beginning of the summer.
URBAN COWBOY
Australian country singer (and new Nicole Kidman pal) Keith Urban rocks out in New York City on Friday. His performance was part of Good Morning America's summer concert series. Urban will spend the rest of the summer touring the States.
FLOWER GIRL
Lindsay Lohan finishes dinner with friends at Beverly Hills restaurant Mr. Chow on Thursday. The actress-singer, whose parents are divorcing, was back on the West Coast after spending some mother-daughter time in New York.