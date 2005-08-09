Star Tracks - Monday, August 15, 2005

By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 06:44 PM

1 of 15

OLD PRO

Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Ashton Kutcher hangs with girlfriend Demi Moore backstage at the 2005 Teen Choice Awards in Universal City, Calif., on Sunday. The duo, who were there to pick up Kutcher's three trophies – including favorite TV actor in a comedy (That '70s Show), giving him 11, the most ever for a star – stopped for pictures with fans.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 15

MARCHING GIRL

Credit: John Shearer/WireImage

Gwen Stefani kicks off the Teen Choice Awards with her hit "Hollaback Girl," then later took home two awards, including one for female breakout musician.

3 of 15

ON A WAVE

Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

Chad Michael Murray and Rachel Bilson meet onstage to pick up their Teen Choice awards – surfboards – for male and female hottie. Both stars were multiple winners this year: Murray for House of Wax and Bilson for The O.C.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 15

WINNERS' CIRCLE

Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Teen Choice winners Eva Longoria (for TV breakout) and Wilmer Valderrama (TV sidekick) give each other a pat on the back. Back in March, the pals had sparked rumors of a relationship when they were spotted having an intimate dinner together – but Longoria is now dating NBA star Tony Parker.

Advertisement

5 of 15

SPIN CITY

Credit: Lester Cohen/WireImage

At Hollywood's Cabana Club on Saturday, Lindsay Lohan takes a turn behind the deejay tables at a party for Teen People's Young Hollywood issue. At the bash, she avoided run-ins with ex-boyfriend Wilmer Valderamma and onetime rivals Hilary Duff and Ashlee Simpson.

6 of 15

DOWN, WITH LOVE

Credit: Ramey

Now that she's got another mouth to feed, Angelina Jolie's become a supermarket superstar. The actress, at a Whole Foods Market in New York City on Saturday with daughter Zahara, 6 months, and son Maddox, 4, is in town filming The Good Shepherd with Matt Damon.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 15

SHAPING UP

Credit: Splashnews

Jennifer Lopez hits the road after a workout with trainer Gunnar Peterson in Beverly Hills on Friday. The mulitasking star wrapped the indie Bordertown in New Mexico last month, and will open her first U.S. JLo apparel store in Chicago on Sept. 22.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 15

MIAMI NICE

Credit: Ramey

Paris Hilton towels off after a dip in the ocean in Miami on Thursday. The heiress is back in the States after vacationing in Greece, Saint-Tropez and London with fiancé Paris Latsis.

Advertisement

9 of 15

DARK SIDE

Credit: David Aguilera/London Entertainment/Splash

While Paris splashes around in Miami, sister Nicky Hilton goes goth while shopping in Beverly Hills on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 15

Minnillo IN THE MIDDLE

Credit: Michael Loccisano/FilmMagic

TRL host Vanessa Minnillo puts the squeeze on Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo stars Rob Schneider and Eddie Griffin at MTV's New York City studios on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 15

GOING SOFT

Credit: X17

What, no Starbucks? Ben Affleck heads to his Los Angeles office Thursday morning toting a can of Diet Coke with Lemon instead of his usual coffee. His wife, Jennifer Garner, is most likely cutting back on her caffeine as well: Their first child is due this winter.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 15

CAST PARTY

Credit: ANDREW SHAWAF/PACIFIC COAST NEWS

Catfight injury? Sporting some very feminine plaster on her left leg, Nicollette Sheridan heads to the Desperate Housewives set in L.A. on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 15

FIGHTING IRISH

Credit: Splash

Irishman Colin Farrell shows his true colors – in the form of his homeland's flag – outside his trailer on location in Miami on Thursday. The actor has been there filming Miami Vice since the beginning of the summer.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 15

URBAN COWBOY

Credit: BRYAN BEDDER/GAMMA

Australian country singer (and new Nicole Kidman pal) Keith Urban rocks out in New York City on Friday. His performance was part of Good Morning America's summer concert series. Urban will spend the rest of the summer touring the States.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 15

FLOWER GIRL

Credit: RAMEY

Lindsay Lohan finishes dinner with friends at Beverly Hills restaurant Mr. Chow on Thursday. The actress-singer, whose parents are divorcing, was back on the West Coast after spending some mother-daughter time in New York.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By People Staff