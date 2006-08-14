Star Tracks - Monday, August 14, 2006
CLUB TOUR
After performing at The Factory in West Hollywood, Jessica Simpson winds down her night at Hollywood hot spot Hyde on Saturday, where she got a hand in clubbing from BFF Ken Paves's longtime beau Freddy Geiger.
READ HER LIPS
Britney Spears sticks out like a famous mom as she keeps 11-month-old son Sean entertained while out shopping with his Aunt Jamie Lynn in Agoura Hills, Calif., on Saturday. Sean will be welcoming a new baby brother or sister this fall.
UPWARD DOG
Cameron Diaz takes her dog for a leg stretch after arriving in Las Vegas on Saturday aboard boyfriend Justin Timberlake's tour bus. Just the day before she was spotted rocking out at his packed House of Blues show in L.A.
BIRTHDAY GIRL
Halle Berry and Gabriel Aubry are made in matching shades as they head out in Hollywood on Saturday. The X-Men star is celebrating the big 4-0 today.
BOY AT WORK
Boy George begins his five days of community service (for reporting a false burglary last March) with a clean sweep in New York City's Chinatown on Monday.
LADIES NIGHT
Paris Hilton and porn star Jenna Jameson – who's been hanging out with Dave Navarro – team up Thursday for a night of clubbing at Hollywood hot spot Hyde.
OUT & ABOUT
Lance Bass and boyfriend Reichen Lehmkuhl make the scene at Jaime Pressly and Hill Harper's Adopt-a-School Initiative in Los Angeles on Saturday – one of their first official outings as a couple since PEOPLE's cover story on Bass.
PENELOPE'S CRUISE
Penelope Cruz, who was a high-profile guest at Diddy's yacht bash in Saint-Tropez recently, continues her Mediterranean vacation with pals Sunday aboard a chartered boat off the Spanish island of Ibiza. The actress, who split from beau Matthew McConaughey in May, will soon hit the road with director Pedro Almodovar to promote their film Volver.
ORANGE CRUSH
Give the girl a hand: Kelly Osbourne walks away with quite a haul during a shopping spree at Malibu's Madison boutique on Friday.
HELLO, BIG APPLE!
Liv Tyler shows her 20-month-old tyke Milo the art of the wave while dining al fresco Saturday in their West Village neighborhood in New York City.
JUSTIFY THEIR LOVE
Justin Timberlake thrills the ladies at an in-store listening party for his upcoming album, Futuresex/Lovesounds at a Costa Mesa, Calif., Best Buy on Thursday.
TEENY YELLOW BIKINI
Before leaving Australia on Friday, Mischa Barton strips down to film a commercial for Famous magazine at a private mansion in Sydney's Potts Point.
BASIC TRAINING
Ryan Phillippe dons camo and ammo on the San Antonio set of his latest untitled war film. The actor also stars in Clint Eastwood's World War II drama, Flag of Our Fathers, opening in October.
IN THE ARMY NOW
Ryan Phillippe, who stars as a soldier who refuses orders to return to Iraq after being sent home to Texas, takes a group snap with his comrades, including Channing Tatum (left).
ICE CAPADES
Guy Ritchie and Madonna leave Queens Ice and Bowl in London on Friday where the couple celebrated their son Rocco's 6th birthday. The venue offers kids' bowling and ice skating parties that start at $20 per person – as well as kosher menus for their Kabbalah practicing parents.
BACK TO THE GRIND
Following a very bad week, which started with him filing for divorce from wife Shanna Moakler, Travis Barker takes to the streets outside his Los Angeles hotel Thursday for an easy ride.