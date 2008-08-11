Star Tracks - Monday, August 11, 2008
ONE FOR THE BOYS
Britney Spears spells out her love for sons Jayden, who turns 2 on Sept. 12, and Preston, who turns 3 on Sept. 14, during a brief shopping trip to L.A. boutique Lisa Kline on Saturday. The day before, the singer had some fun in the sun with her little guys in Bel Air, Calif.
STYLE MAVEN
Lauren Conrad lives it up Saturday at a party she hosted at Christian Audigier The Nightclub in Las Vegas. The Hills star – who will create red-carpet gowns for the trophy girls at the upcoming Emmy Awards – was in town to celebrate the success of her Lauren Conrad Collection.
MATCHMAKERS
In their first trip back to their native Australia with their daughter Sunday, new parents Nicole Kidman and hubby Keith Urban – in matching leather jackets and black caps – head out together Sunday in Sydney.
DINNER DATE
A casual Tony Romo and Jessica Simpson are a happy pair after dining Sunday at Japanese eatery Nobu in Malibu. The newly minted country singer's album, Do You Know, hits stores Sept. 9.
ALL REVVED UP
David Hasselhoff is off to the races at the Gumball 3000 10th anniversary 8-day car rally, which kicked off in front of San Francisco's Fairmont Hotel Saturday. The Hoff was supposed to make his way down to Los Angeles in the new Knight Rider car, but KITT broke down en route to the event.
FLYING PARTNERS
Rihanna – Paris Hilton's potential running mate – touches down in her homeland Barbados with her real mate, singer Chris Brown.
NEW World Record
Michael Phelps wins his first gold medal of the Beijing Olympics on Sunday at the National Aquatics Center in the 400-meter individual medley, with a record time of 4 minutes, 3.84 seconds.
STAGE MOM
Katie Holmes takes a break from the playground and arrives for rehearsals for the revival of Arthur Miller's All My Sons, which will mark her Broadway debut (curtain goes up Sept. 18).
WALKING TOUR
Audrina Patridge is one shady lady during a stroll through Beverly Hills on Friday. The Hills star and her roommates return to the small screen when the fourth season of the MTV show premieres Aug. 18.
BIRTHDAY GIRL
HOG WILD
George Clooney feels the need for speed after fueling up Friday during a motorcycle ride with friends around Lake Como, Italy. The actor recently cruised the Mediterranean with pals Cindy Crawford and her husband Rande Gerber.
BANDING TOGETHER
Thank you, good morning! The Jonas Brothers – (from left) Nick, Joe and Kevin – are a united front after their Good Morning America mini-concert Friday in New York City's Bryant Park. The trio performed songs from their new album, A Little Bit Longer, which hits stores Aug. 12.
SOLE SINGERS
It's all about the shoes! Rihanna and Welsh singer Duffy share a passion for footwear as the singers meet up Friday while shopping at Barneys in New York City.
HATS OFF
Making a proud entrance into the opening ceremony of the 2008 Olympic Games, Wimbledon champ Rafael Nadal offers a worldly salute as he represents his native Spain at Beijing's National Stadium on Friday.
DOING GOOD
American Idol winner Jordin Sparks settles into a hefty pile of giveaway bags Thursday during Do Something 101, a campaign to collect school supplies for those in need, at the Staples Center in L.A.