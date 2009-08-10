Star Tracks: Monday, August 10, 2009
SHOP GIRL
What's in the bag? A colorful Katy Perry grabs her multiple bags to go after shopping at the Wheels amp Dollbaby vintage boutique in Sydney on Monday. The pop star is in town for a handful of concert dates Down Under for her Hello Katy tour.
SISTER, SISTER
Beyoncé and kid sis Solange Knowles share a passion for fashion while promoting the Samantha Thavasa Disney Collection line of handbags at the Tokyo Disney Hotel in Japan on Monday.
GRAY MATTERS
Chace Crawford and Taylor Lautner make a dashing duo as they attend the 2009 Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson Amphitheatre in Universal City, Calif., on Sunday.
MEET THE PARENTS
Kate Hudson takes mom Goldie Hawn and her longtime partner Kurt Russell out to the ballgame in New York City on Saturday. The trio watched as the New York Yankees – led by Hudson's beau Alex Rodriguez – beat the Boston Red Sox 5-0.
A HAIR RAISER
Not the hair! Joe Jonas sits tight on the hot seat as boxer-turned-impromptu-stylist Mike Tyson gives him a snip at the Teen Choice Awards, filmed Sunday night at the Gibson Amphitheatre in Universal City, Calif. The awards air Monday at 8 p.m. on FOX.
ON THE DOUBLE
Dressed in their best velvet tuxedos – complete with matching initials – John Mayer and his skateboarder pal Rob Dyrdek make it a double date Saturday, visiting Hollywood hotspot My House – the same nightclub the guys staged a drunken prank in June.
WINNER'S CIRCLE
And the winner is…Twilight! Robert Pattinson speaks on behalf of his bloodthirsty castmates as they accept the Teen Choice Award for choice movie drama Sunday night. The vampire flick dominated the evening, taking home 11 trophies, including acting awards for Pattinson and Kristen Stewart.
BUSTLE & FLOW
Halle Berry goes with the flow in a breezy blue sundress while stepping out for a lunch date with pals at Craft restaurant in Century City, Calif., Friday.
PURPLE REIGN
Looking stunning as usual, Victoria Beckham arrives at a hotel in Denver, Colo., on Friday before filming her guest appearance on American Idol. The former Spice Girl is helping to critique the first-round auditions in the wake of Paula Abdul's departure from the hit show.
SPLENDOR IN THE GRASS
City girl Whitney Port gets lost in a sea of green Thursday, sunbathing with a friend while filming her MTV reality show in New York's Central Park.
DANCING QUEEN
And the winner is…Jeanine Mason! The newest So You Think You Can Dance champ steps out in style on Friday to enjoy some post-victory shopping in Hollywood.
THREE'S COMPANY
Life's a ritzy beach for Kate Moss, who escorts daughter Lila Grace, 6, and pal Lily Allen to Club 55 in Saint-Tropez on Friday.
MEET AND GREET
American Idol runner-up Adam Lambert and 2008 winner David Cook share a handshake in New York City's Central Park on Friday. The singers – along with this season's winner Kris Allen – were on hand to perform live on Good Morning America.
BABY FOOD
Who's hungry? Gwen Stefani makes a date with her baby boy Zuma Nesta – who will celebrate his first birthday on Aug. 21 – Thursday night, stepping out for a meal at P.F. Chang's in Las Vegas. The No Doubt singer is in town with her band for a show Friday night at The Joint in the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino.
THE EYES HAVE IT
Spotted: A smoldering Ed Westwick and Taylor Momsen filming Gossip Girl on Thursday in New York City. That same day, talk-show host Tyra Banks shot her guest appearance for the CW drama, which returns on Sept. 14.