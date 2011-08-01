Star Tracks: Monday, August 1, 2011

FLOATING THE BOAT

Rihanna gets into the hometown spirit Monday, donning an itty-bitty red bikini and headdress during the Kadoomant Day Parade in her native Barbados. "My home, my country, my people," she Tweeted of the celebration.

SPITTING IMAGE

A newly single Jennifer Lopez puts family first, taking 3-year-old twins Emme and Max (not pictured) to a local park Sunday in Atlanta, Ga., where she is filming What to Expect When You're Expecting.

'LEI' OVER

Now that Jennifer Aniston has unloaded her Beverly Hills home, she and beau Justin Theroux enjoy a couple's getaway in Hawaii on Sunday.

MATERNITY WEAR

What a sweet scent-sation! Jessica Alba takes her growing belly to the L.A. premiere of her latest movie, Spy Kids: All The Time in the World In 4D, on Sunday. The sequel, opening Aug. 19, will step it up a notch by letting audiences smell the action.

BREAKING BREAD

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Camille Grammer steps out with a pal and new housewife Brandi Glanville (Eddie Cibrian's ex-wife) after a Greek feast at Malibu's Taverna Tony on Sunday. The second season of the Bravo reality show returns Sept. 5.

A SWEET DEAL

Anna Kendrick is feted with a birthday cake Saturday at Vanity nightclub inside the Hard Rock Hotel amp Casino in Las Vegas, where she blew out the candles for her 26th birthday (which falls on Aug. 9).

PRESENT TENSE

Taking time out of wedding planning, Kim Kardashian bears gifts as she arrives at Spice Girl Mel B's baby shower in Los Angeles on Sunday. "She looks radiant!!! I'm so happy for them! What a fun day!" the bride-to-be Tweeted during the shower.

SWING STATE

Emma Roberts and Chord Overstreet go for a cozy ride at the annual Super Saturday charity shopping event in Water Mill, New York.

MUSCLE BEACH

A trim and very toned Hugh Jackman takes a dip in St. Tropez Sunday.

DOING THE WAVE

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt left London for the Sarajevo Film Festival Saturday, but Jolie told reporters they'd be "back to the kids tonight."

STAR BRIGHT

Olivia Wilde is tickled pink – and blue – Friday on the L.A. set of her next project, Free Hugs, which she wrote and directed.

BERLIN BABES

Another day, another premiere à deux! Justin Timberlake and Mila Kunis stick close together while debuting Friends with Benefits Friday in Berlin.

CURVES AHEAD

A windswept Renée Zellweger keeps it moving Thursday while running errands in Santa Monica, Calif.

COIF DROP

Dianna Agron shows off her brand new bangs on Friday during a shopping trip in L.A.

PREGNANT PAWS

Mom-to-be January Jones takes her cuddly pooch for a spin – and takes a phone call – Friday in Loz Feliz, Calif.

WHITE HEAT

Talk about a celebrity fit club! Cameron Diaz and boyfriend Alex Rodriguez flaunt their toned figures while taking a boat trip during their Miami vacation.

DRESSED DOWN

Blushing bride-to-be Zara Phillips and fiancé Mike Tindall share a laid-back wedding rehearsal in Edinburgh, Scotland, on Friday.

