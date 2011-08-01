Star Tracks: Monday, August 1, 2011
FLOATING THE BOAT
SPITTING IMAGE
A newly single Jennifer Lopez puts family first, taking 3-year-old twins Emme and Max (not pictured) to a local park Sunday in Atlanta, Ga., where she is filming What to Expect When You're Expecting.
'LEI' OVER
Now that Jennifer Aniston has unloaded her Beverly Hills home, she and beau Justin Theroux enjoy a couple's getaway in Hawaii on Sunday.
MATERNITY WEAR
What a sweet scent-sation! Jessica Alba takes her growing belly to the L.A. premiere of her latest movie, Spy Kids: All The Time in the World In 4D, on Sunday. The sequel, opening Aug. 19, will step it up a notch by letting audiences smell the action.
BREAKING BREAD
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Camille Grammer steps out with a pal and new housewife Brandi Glanville (Eddie Cibrian's ex-wife) after a Greek feast at Malibu's Taverna Tony on Sunday. The second season of the Bravo reality show returns Sept. 5.
A SWEET DEAL
Anna Kendrick is feted with a birthday cake Saturday at Vanity nightclub inside the Hard Rock Hotel amp Casino in Las Vegas, where she blew out the candles for her 26th birthday (which falls on Aug. 9).
PRESENT TENSE
Taking time out of wedding planning, Kim Kardashian bears gifts as she arrives at Spice Girl Mel B's baby shower in Los Angeles on Sunday. "She looks radiant!!! I'm so happy for them! What a fun day!" the bride-to-be Tweeted during the shower.
SWING STATE
Emma Roberts and Chord Overstreet go for a cozy ride at the annual Super Saturday charity shopping event in Water Mill, New York.
MUSCLE BEACH
A trim and very toned Hugh Jackman takes a dip in St. Tropez Sunday.
DOING THE WAVE
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt left London for the Sarajevo Film Festival Saturday, but Jolie told reporters they'd be "back to the kids tonight."
STAR BRIGHT
Olivia Wilde is tickled pink – and blue – Friday on the L.A. set of her next project, Free Hugs, which she wrote and directed.
BERLIN BABES
Another day, another premiere à deux! Justin Timberlake and Mila Kunis stick close together while debuting Friends with Benefits Friday in Berlin.
CURVES AHEAD
A windswept Renée Zellweger keeps it moving Thursday while running errands in Santa Monica, Calif.
COIF DROP
Dianna Agron shows off her brand new bangs on Friday during a shopping trip in L.A.
PREGNANT PAWS
Mom-to-be January Jones takes her cuddly pooch for a spin – and takes a phone call – Friday in Loz Feliz, Calif.
WHITE HEAT
Talk about a celebrity fit club! Cameron Diaz and boyfriend Alex Rodriguez flaunt their toned figures while taking a boat trip during their Miami vacation.
DRESSED DOWN
Blushing bride-to-be Zara Phillips and fiancé Mike Tindall share a laid-back wedding rehearsal in Edinburgh, Scotland, on Friday.