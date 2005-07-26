Star Tracks - Monday, August 1, 2005

By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 06:44 PM

1 of 9

HAZZARD-OUS MOMENT

Credit: George Pimentel/WireImage

Jessica Simpson makes her Canadian fans happy during an appearance to promote The Dukes of Hazzard at cable music network MuchMusic in Toronto on Sunday. The singer will be squeezing into her Daisy Duke shorts when the movie opens on Aug. 5.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 9

HOME MOVIES

Credit: CARLOS DURAN ARAUJO/EPA/Landov

Jennifer Lopez turns her camera on the audience during a surprise appearance onstage at husband Marc Anthony's concert in Cali, Colombia, on Friday. Lopez is accompanying her man on his South American tour.

3 of 9

SUMMER STYLE

Credit: Charles Guerin/ABACA

Liv Tyler and 7-month-old son Milo (Dad is rocker husband Royston Langdon) go barefoot at a playground in New York City's West Village neighborhood on Sunday.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 9

LOVIN' IT

Credit: Albert Ferreira/Startraks

Beyoncé shakes her booty with the rest of Destiny's Child at the Today show on Friday. The trio, who'll disband after their tour ends in September, are nominated for two MTV Video Music Awards, including best group video for "Soldier" and best dance video for "Lose My Breath."

Advertisement

5 of 9

CHILD'S PLAY

Credit: Malibu Media

A weary Jude Law – who admitted to cheating on fiancée Sienna Miller – takes a spin on a merry-go-round Thursday with kids Rafferty, 8, Iris, 4, and Rudy, 2, in London on his day off from filming Breaking and Entering.

6 of 9

WORKING GIRL

Credit: Malibu Media

Meanwhile, also on Thursday, a solemn Sienna Miller arrives at London's Wyndham's Theatre, where she's starring in a production of As You Like It. PEOPLE reports that Miller has moved back to the Notting Hill apartment she lived in before moving in with fiancé Law.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 9

POOL PARTY

Credit: Fame

Tara Reid takes the plunge in Saint-Tropez on Friday. The actress is being paid to party around the world as the host of E!'s globetrotting series Wild On!.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 9

DOG DAY

Credit: Flynet

The O.C. sweethearts Rachel Bilson and Adam Brody take a break from filming the new season of their show in Los Angeles on Thursday, grabbing some grub and walking Brody's pooch Penny.

Advertisement

9 of 9

IDOL MOMENT

Credit: William Gratz/ABACA

Clay Aiken takes a breather during his Friday performance on Good Morning America. The American Idol (and UNICEF ambassador) is currently crisscrossing the country on his summer tour.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By People Staff