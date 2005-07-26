Star Tracks - Monday, August 1, 2005
HAZZARD-OUS MOMENT
Jessica Simpson makes her Canadian fans happy during an appearance to promote The Dukes of Hazzard at cable music network MuchMusic in Toronto on Sunday. The singer will be squeezing into her Daisy Duke shorts when the movie opens on Aug. 5.
HOME MOVIES
Jennifer Lopez turns her camera on the audience during a surprise appearance onstage at husband Marc Anthony's concert in Cali, Colombia, on Friday. Lopez is accompanying her man on his South American tour.
SUMMER STYLE
Liv Tyler and 7-month-old son Milo (Dad is rocker husband Royston Langdon) go barefoot at a playground in New York City's West Village neighborhood on Sunday.
LOVIN' IT
Beyoncé shakes her booty with the rest of Destiny's Child at the Today show on Friday. The trio, who'll disband after their tour ends in September, are nominated for two MTV Video Music Awards, including best group video for "Soldier" and best dance video for "Lose My Breath."
CHILD'S PLAY
A weary Jude Law – who admitted to cheating on fiancée Sienna Miller – takes a spin on a merry-go-round Thursday with kids Rafferty, 8, Iris, 4, and Rudy, 2, in London on his day off from filming Breaking and Entering.
WORKING GIRL
Meanwhile, also on Thursday, a solemn Sienna Miller arrives at London's Wyndham's Theatre, where she's starring in a production of As You Like It. PEOPLE reports that Miller has moved back to the Notting Hill apartment she lived in before moving in with fiancé Law.
POOL PARTY
Tara Reid takes the plunge in Saint-Tropez on Friday. The actress is being paid to party around the world as the host of E!'s globetrotting series Wild On!.
DOG DAY
The O.C. sweethearts Rachel Bilson and Adam Brody take a break from filming the new season of their show in Los Angeles on Thursday, grabbing some grub and walking Brody's pooch Penny.
IDOL MOMENT
Clay Aiken takes a breather during his Friday performance on Good Morning America. The American Idol (and UNICEF ambassador) is currently crisscrossing the country on his summer tour.