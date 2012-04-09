Star Tracks: Monday, April 9, 2012

Berry makes a run for it on the beaches of Malibu. Plus: Zac Efron, Beyoncé & Blue, Seal and more
By People Staff Updated January 21, 2022 06:32 PM

THE AMAZING RACE

Race ya! Halle Berry and daughter Nahla work up a sweat on the sand at a Malibu beach on Saturday.

TEE TIME

In town to promote The Lucky One, Zac Efron gets in a few swings Saturday during a golf match in Sydney, Australia.

BABY ON BOARD!

After revealing her new website and sharing personal photos online, new mom Beyoncé keeps 3-month-old daughter Blue Ivy under cover while taking a family vacation in the Caribbean on Saturday.

SPRING BLOOMS

Preparing for a fun Easter afternoon, Gwen Stefani grabs a few last-minute essentials before joining her family Sunday in Los Angeles.

ROMANCING WITH THE STARS?

Maria Menounos get cheeky with Dancing with the Stars partner Derek Hough following a lunch date in Hollywood.

SHADES OF GRAY

Two days after his soon-to-be ex Heidi Klum filed for divorce in Los Angeles, a solo Seal is spotted arriving in Melbourne, Australia, on Sunday.

SUNDAY BEST

Reese Witherspoon and her kids Ava and Deacon (not pictured) leave church on Easter Sunday in L.A. The actress is expecting a baby with husband Jim Toth.

Mama Klum

Heidi Klum takes sons Henry, 6, and Johan, 5, to karate class in Los Angeles Saturday – the day after she filed for divorce from Seal.

TAKING FLIGHT

After a whirlwind few days in New York with possible new beau Kanye West, a beaming Kim Kardashian arrives at JFK Airport Friday for a departing flight out of the Big Apple.

FRENCH DRESSING

With a big summer wedding in the works, Jessica Biel is spotted shopping (for a wedding dress, perhaps?) in Paris on Friday.

WALK & ROLL

After hitting the talk show circuit to promote American Reunion, a very pregnant Alyson Hannigan enjoys family time with hubby Alexis Denisof and 3-year-old daughter Satyana Friday in New York City.

Click here to see what the rest of Alyson's castmates are up to 10 years later!

FITNESS MOM

New mom Hilary Duff, who recently Tweeted a photo of 2-week-old son Luca, heads to a workout Thursday in Toluca Lake, Calif.

HIP TO IT!

Who wears short-shorts? Why, Jason Sudeikis and Andy Samberg, who show off their bright, snug hip-huggers while filming a sketch for Saturday Night Live in New York on Friday.

HAVE BABY, WILL CARRY

Hands-on mom Jessica Alba does a little heavy lifting Friday, toting 7-month-old daughter Haven in her carrier during an outing in Santa Monica, Calif.

YOU HAUL

Ashley Tisdale proves traveling light isn't her style while returning to her Toluca Lake, Calif., home on Friday afternoon.

By People Staff