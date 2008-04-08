Star Tracks - Monday, April 7, 2008
HOT DOG!
Leighton Meester visits with a scruffy pup during some downtime Monday on the New York set of Gossip Girl.
MAGIC WANDERER
Avril Lavigne stays on the right side of the law Sunday at the Juno Awards – Canada's equivalent of the Grammys – in Calgary. But the singer, who walked in with five nominations, left the ceremony empty handed.
BABY BOOTY
Jessica Alba is the center of attention Sunday during her star-studded baby shower at Ever After Teahouse in Studio City, Calif. The expectant actress was joined at the lunchtime event by friend Kim Kardashian (not pictured) and Rashida Jones – and, later, by fiancé Cash Warren.
EMPTY HANDED
Sarah Jessica Parker is an early riser Monday as she joins the crew of Today in New York to talk about the upcoming Sex and the City movie.
SUPERMARKET STRUT
The Hills stars Lauren Conrad and Lauren "Lo" Bosworth stock up on supplies at a Whole Foods Market in West Hollywood, Calif., on Sunday.
FLIPPING OUT
Fergie flips for charity on the Idol stage during at a taping of Idol Gives Back in L.A. Sunday. The singer teamed up with Heart to bring down the house with their song "Barracuda."
LIGHT AS AIR
Heidi Klum and son Henry, 2, make their Sunday out together in Los Angeles even better with a costume and a balloon.
Phantom of the Wedding?
Ashley Olsen goes from lovely bridesmaid (at stylist Estee Stanley's wedding Saturday in Los Angeles) to the Lady in the Mask, joining others in the bridal party in covering their faces to lend drama to the official wedding photos
PLAY DATE
Gwen Stefani is one hands on mom! The expectant singer shows son Kingston, 23 months, a good time Saturday at Coldwater Canyon Park in Los Angeles.
BIRTHDAY SHOPPING
After a birthday dinner at Ruby Tuesday, just-turned-17 Jamie Lynn Spears and fiancé Casey Aldridge go shopping at a Mississippi Wal-Mart. Their baby is due this summer.
JUMP STREET
Someone needs to be grounded! Ashton Kutcher leaps into a new project while filming Friday on L.A.'s Robertson Blvd.
DOUBLE BAGGING IT
Leighton Meester is happy to show off two bags while shooting a fashionable scene Friday on the New York set of Gossip Girl.
FRONT & CENTER
Though he's branching out into the world of travel, Kanye West is a rapper at heart, thrilling the crowd Thursday during a performance in honor of artist and Louis Vuitton designer Takashi Murakami at New York's Brooklyn Museum.
BURSTING THE BUBBLE
Although she's hard at work, bubbly Cameron Diaz has a ball Thursday on the set of her new movie, My Sister's Keeper, in Los Angeles. The film also stars Abigail Breslin and Alec Baldwin.
THE REAL DEAL
She may have no interest in returning to reality TV – but that doesn't mean Kristin Cavallari can't keep up with reality star Kourtney Kardashian while out Thursday in West Hollywood.
TEA TIME!
Kate Moss enjoys a sweet spin with daughter Lila Grace, 5, and friends on the Mad Tea Party ride at Anaheim's Disneyland Park on Friday.
ANIMAL INSTINCT
After arriving in Finland with boyfriend Benji Madden, Paris Hilton prepares for departure Friday, finding cover under her leopard-print hoodie at the Helsinki-Vantaa Airport.