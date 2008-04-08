Star Tracks - Monday, April 7, 2008

By People Staff Updated January 21, 2022 06:49 PM

1 of 17

HOT DOG!

Credit: INF

Leighton Meester visits with a scruffy pup during some downtime Monday on the New York set of Gossip Girl.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 17

MAGIC WANDERER

Credit: Chris Bolin/Empics/PA Photos/Retna

Avril Lavigne stays on the right side of the law Sunday at the Juno Awards – Canada's equivalent of the Grammys – in Calgary. But the singer, who walked in with five nominations, left the ceremony empty handed.

3 of 17

BABY BOOTY

Credit: DS-ISM/VO/MP/Flynetonline

Jessica Alba is the center of attention Sunday during her star-studded baby shower at Ever After Teahouse in Studio City, Calif. The expectant actress was joined at the lunchtime event by friend Kim Kardashian (not pictured) and Rashida Jones – and, later, by fiancé Cash Warren.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 17

EMPTY HANDED

Credit: Bill Davila/Startraksphoto

Sarah Jessica Parker is an early riser Monday as she joins the crew of Today in New York to talk about the upcoming Sex and the City movie.

Advertisement

5 of 17

SUPERMARKET STRUT

Credit: Pedro Andrade/PacificCoastNews

The Hills stars Lauren Conrad and Lauren "Lo" Bosworth stock up on supplies at a Whole Foods Market in West Hollywood, Calif., on Sunday.

6 of 17

FLIPPING OUT

Credit: Mark J. Terrill/AP

Fergie flips for charity on the Idol stage during at a taping of Idol Gives Back in L.A. Sunday. The singer teamed up with Heart to bring down the house with their song "Barracuda."

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 17

LIGHT AS AIR

Credit: INF

Heidi Klum and son Henry, 2, make their Sunday out together in Los Angeles even better with a costume and a balloon.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 17

Phantom of the Wedding?

Credit: SC/JN/CJ/VO/DS-ISM/Flynet

Ashley Olsen goes from lovely bridesmaid (at stylist Estee Stanley's wedding Saturday in Los Angeles) to the Lady in the Mask, joining others in the bridal party in covering their faces to lend drama to the official wedding photos

Advertisement

9 of 17

PLAY DATE

Credit: Flynet

Gwen Stefani is one hands on mom! The expectant singer shows son Kingston, 23 months, a good time Saturday at Coldwater Canyon Park in Los Angeles.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 17

BIRTHDAY SHOPPING

Credit: Fame Pictures

After a birthday dinner at Ruby Tuesday, just-turned-17 Jamie Lynn Spears and fiancé Casey Aldridge go shopping at a Mississippi Wal-Mart. Their baby is due this summer.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 17

JUMP STREET

Credit: NM/Finalpixx

Someone needs to be grounded! Ashton Kutcher leaps into a new project while filming Friday on L.A.'s Robertson Blvd.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 17

DOUBLE BAGGING IT

Credit: Jackson Lee / Splash News

Leighton Meester is happy to show off two bags while shooting a fashionable scene Friday on the New York set of Gossip Girl.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 17

FRONT & CENTER

Credit: Joe Schildhorn/PatrickMcMullan/Sipa

Though he's branching out into the world of travel, Kanye West is a rapper at heart, thrilling the crowd Thursday during a performance in honor of artist and Louis Vuitton designer Takashi Murakami at New York's Brooklyn Museum.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 17

BURSTING THE BUBBLE

Credit: Aguilar/Larsen/INF

Although she's hard at work, bubbly Cameron Diaz has a ball Thursday on the set of her new movie, My Sister's Keeper, in Los Angeles. The film also stars Abigail Breslin and Alec Baldwin.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 17

THE REAL DEAL

Credit: Chris Wolf/FilmMagic

She may have no interest in returning to reality TV – but that doesn't mean Kristin Cavallari can't keep up with reality star Kourtney Kardashian while out Thursday in West Hollywood.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 17

TEA TIME!

Credit: Darren Banks / Splash News

Kate Moss enjoys a sweet spin with daughter Lila Grace, 5, and friends on the Mad Tea Party ride at Anaheim's Disneyland Park on Friday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 17

ANIMAL INSTINCT

Credit: INF

After arriving in Finland with boyfriend Benji Madden, Paris Hilton prepares for departure Friday, finding cover under her leopard-print hoodie at the Helsinki-Vantaa Airport.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By People Staff