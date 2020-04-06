Chris Hemsworth Hits the Beach in Australia, Plus Ryan Phillippe, Michelle Pfeiffer and More
Beach Blues
Chris Hemsworth and wife Elsa Pataky (not pictured) have the beach all to themselves on Sunday in Byron Bay, Australia.
Sweat Sesh
Ryan Phillippe keeps up with his workout routine on Sunday, going for a run in L.A.
Sunday Drive
Michelle Pfeiffer and husband David E. Kelley (not pictured) take a stroll around their Los Angeles neighborhood on Sunday.
Caffeine Boost
Lucy Hale heads to a Starbucks drive-through in Los Angeles on Sunday.
Home Base
Ryan Seacrest sports a smile on Sunday before going for a bike ride in L.A.
Dad Duty
Ben Affleck pops by ex Jennifer Garner's home in L.A. on Sunday for a visit.
Pack on the PDA
Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus share a kiss in Malibu, California, on Saturday, during a walk near the beach.
Skateboard Star
Jonah Hill rides his skateboard in Santa Monica, California, on Saturday.
Moto-Terminator
Arnold Schwarzenegger puffs on a cigar while riding around Santa Monica, California, on his motorcycle on Saturday.
Walk Around the Block
Katie Couric gets some fresh air during a Saturday walk in her Hamptons, New York, neighborhood.
Guess Who?
Rita Moreno walks her dog in Berkeley, California, on Friday.
Staying Sanitary
Dax Shepard heads to a store while wearing an arm cast, glove and carrying disinfecting wipes in Los Angeles on Friday.
Borat Bikes
Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher enjoy a couples' bike ride in Los Angeles on Friday.
Stylish Self-Isolation
Sophia Bush looks chic for her walk in Los Angeles on Friday, wearing a striped shirt, high-waisted jeans and blue shoes.
Puppy Love
Henry Golding and wife Liv Lo have a family walk in West Hollywood on Friday with their new foster dog, Stella.
9021-On the Go
Jason Priestley and wife Naomi Lowde-Priestley stock up on food in Los Angeles during a Friday outing.
What's the Spin?
Anderson Cooper makes his way through New York City by bike on Friday.
Arm-y of One
Cole Sprouse hangs out near home on Friday in Los Angeles.
Star Turn
Nina Dobrev gets dressed up for a quick outing in L.A. on Friday.
Take a Walk
Laura Dern takes a walk through the neighborhood in Santa Monica on Thursday.
Apart, Together
Amy Schumer and her husband, Chris Fischer, take a walk together in N.Y.C. on Thursday
Bundled Up
Megan Fox looks cozy as she goes grocery shopping in L.A. on Thursday.
Social Distance Date
Patrick Schwarzenegger and girlfriend Abby Champion grab a drink and go for a walk together in L.A. on Thursday.
Furry Friend
Olivia Wilde steps out in athleisure to walk her dog on Thursday in L.A.
Street Stylin'
Another day, another workout for Reese Witherspoon, who goes for a walk in L.A. on Thursday.
Coffee Klatch
Lucy Hale and her dog take a break on Thursday after grabbing coffee in Los Angeles.
Scratch & Sniff
Hugh Jackman and his French bulldog go for a stroll in New York City on Wednesday.
Staying Sanitary
A smiling Emmy Rossum practices good hand hygiene while walking her dog in Los Angeles on Wednesday.
Calm, Cool & Collected
Pierce Brosnan meditates on a beach in Hawaii on Wednesday.
Red Hot
Kate Bosworth steps out in red leggings and matching sunglasses for a walk with husband Michael Polish and their dog on Wednesday in Los Angeles.
Fresh Faced
Sara Sampaio goes for a makeup-free grocery run at celebrity-loved organic grocer Erewhon in L.A. on Wednesday.
New Beau?
Irina Shayk takes a late-night walk with art dealer and rumored new love interest Vito Schnabel in New York City on Wednesday.
Green Screen
Lily Collins and boyfriend Charlie McDowell soak up some sunshine on a leafy street while walking their dog in L.A. on Wednesday.
Kiss for His Miss
Another day, another romantic stroll for Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas, who walk dogs in Los Angeles on Wednesday.
Run Along
Ryan Phillippe goes for a solo jog in Santa Monica, California, on Wednesday.
Dog Days
Lucy Hale and her pup keep it moving on Wednesday in West Hollywood.
Positive Vibes
Reese Witherspoon beams like a bright ray of sunshine while on a bike ride in L.A. on Tuesday.