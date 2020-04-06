Chris Hemsworth Hits the Beach in Australia, Plus Ryan Phillippe, Michelle Pfeiffer and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
By People Staff
April 06, 2020 06:00 AM

Beach Blues

Chris Hemsworth and wife Elsa Pataky (not pictured) have the beach all to themselves on Sunday in Byron Bay, Australia. 

Sweat Sesh

Ryan Phillippe keeps up with his workout routine on Sunday, going for a run in L.A.

Sunday Drive

Michelle Pfeiffer and husband David E. Kelley (not pictured) take a stroll around their Los Angeles neighborhood on Sunday.

Caffeine Boost

Lucy Hale heads to a Starbucks drive-through in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Home Base

Ryan Seacrest sports a smile on Sunday before going for a bike ride in L.A.

Dad Duty

Ben Affleck pops by ex Jennifer Garner's home in L.A. on Sunday for a visit.

Pack on the PDA 

Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus share a kiss in Malibu, California, on Saturday, during a walk near the beach.

Skateboard Star

Jonah Hill rides his skateboard in Santa Monica, California, on Saturday.

Moto-Terminator

Arnold Schwarzenegger puffs on a cigar while riding around Santa Monica, California, on his motorcycle on Saturday.

Walk Around the Block

Katie Couric gets some fresh air during a Saturday walk in her Hamptons, New York, neighborhood.

Guess Who?

Rita Moreno walks her dog in Berkeley, California, on Friday. 

Staying Sanitary

Dax Shepard heads to a store while wearing an arm cast, glove and carrying disinfecting wipes in Los Angeles on Friday.

Borat Bikes

Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher enjoy a couples' bike ride in Los Angeles on Friday.

Stylish Self-Isolation

Sophia Bush looks chic for her walk in Los Angeles on Friday, wearing a striped shirt, high-waisted jeans and blue shoes.

Puppy Love

Henry Golding and wife Liv Lo have a family walk in West Hollywood on Friday with their new foster dog, Stella.

9021-On the Go

Jason Priestley and wife Naomi Lowde-Priestley stock up on food in Los Angeles during a Friday outing.

What's the Spin?

Anderson Cooper makes his way through New York City by bike on Friday. 

Arm-y of One

Cole Sprouse hangs out near home on Friday in Los Angeles.

Star Turn

Nina Dobrev gets dressed up for a quick outing in L.A. on Friday.

Take a Walk

Laura Dern takes a walk through the neighborhood in Santa Monica on Thursday. 

Apart, Together

Amy Schumer and her husband, Chris Fischer, take a walk together in N.Y.C. on Thursday 

Bundled Up

Megan Fox looks cozy as she goes grocery shopping in L.A. on Thursday. 

Social Distance Date

Patrick Schwarzenegger and girlfriend Abby Champion grab a drink and go for a walk together in L.A. on Thursday. 

Furry Friend

Olivia Wilde steps out in athleisure to walk her dog on Thursday in L.A. 

Street Stylin'

Another day, another workout for Reese Witherspoon, who goes for a walk in L.A. on Thursday.

Coffee Klatch

Lucy Hale and her dog take a break on Thursday after grabbing coffee in Los Angeles. 

Scratch & Sniff

Hugh Jackman and his French bulldog go for a stroll in New York City on Wednesday.

Staying Sanitary

A smiling Emmy Rossum practices good hand hygiene while walking her dog in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Calm, Cool & Collected

Pierce Brosnan meditates on a beach in Hawaii on Wednesday.

Red Hot

Kate Bosworth steps out in red leggings and matching sunglasses for a walk with husband Michael Polish and their dog on Wednesday in Los Angeles.

Fresh Faced

Sara Sampaio goes for a makeup-free grocery run at celebrity-loved organic grocer Erewhon in L.A. on Wednesday.

New Beau?

Irina Shayk takes a late-night walk with art dealer and rumored new love interest Vito Schnabel in New York City on Wednesday.

Green Screen

Lily Collins and boyfriend Charlie McDowell soak up some sunshine on a leafy street while walking their dog in L.A. on Wednesday.

Kiss for His Miss

Another day, another romantic stroll for Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas, who walk dogs in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Run Along

Ryan Phillippe goes for a solo jog in Santa Monica, California, on Wednesday.

Dog Days

Lucy Hale and her pup keep it moving on Wednesday in West Hollywood.

Positive Vibes

Reese Witherspoon beams like a bright ray of sunshine while on a bike ride in L.A. on Tuesday.

