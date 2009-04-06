Star Tracks: Monday, April 6, 2009

By People Staff Updated January 10, 2022 01:39 PM

1 of 16

SUPER SIX-PACK

Credit: Eliot Press/ Bauer-Griffin

A buff Ashton Kutcher gives everyone something to Twitter about – showing off his fit figure (check out those abs!) while continuing to shoot Five Killers with Katherine Heigl (not pictured) in Antibes, France on Saturday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 16

SHOW & TELL

Credit: Rick Diamond/WireImage

Though it was a parents' night out, Nicole Kidman still managed to bring along 9-month-old daughter Sunday Rose – on her iPhone! – to Sunday's Academy of Country Music Awards afterparty hosted by Capitol Records Nashville at the MGM Grand Hotel amp Casino in Las Vegas. Earlier, husband Keith Urban (not pictured) scored an ACM award for vocal event of the year for his "Start a Band" duet with Brad Paisley.

See the fashion stars of the ACM Awards in our gallery!

3 of 16

TAKE A STAND

Credit: Hot Shots Worldwide/Splash News Online

Life's a beach for Gwen Stefani and her little man, 7-month-old son Zuma, who soak up a little sun and sand during a family outing – which included dad Gavin Rossdale and big bro Kingston (not pictured) – to Long Beach, Calif., on Sunday.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 16

CALL OF THE WILD

Credit: Humberto Carreno/Startraks

Jennifer Lopez must've enjoyed the show! The singer-actress is in good spirits Saturday after checking out the Broadway musical The Lion King with husband Marc Anthony (not pictured).

Advertisement

5 of 16

PLAYED OUT

Credit: Ramey

Did she not want to leave the swings? Expectant mom Nicole Richie totes teary 14-month-old daughter Harlow after a playdate Sunday at a Los Angeles park.

6 of 16

ON THE 'LIST'

Credit: Jordan Strauss/WireImage

Tori Spelling hangs close to hubby Dean McDermott at Bravo's second annual A-List Awards celebrating reality television Sunday at L.A.'s Orpheum Theatre. The event, which will air April 15, was hosted by Kathy Griffin (not pictured).

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 16

LOOKING (SASHA) FIERCE

Credit: Tom Meinelt/Splash News Online

Even offstage Beyoncé makes a commanding appearance – in her burgundy suede jacket and matching-colored suspenders – following a lunch date at New York's Pastis with husband Jay-Z (not pictured) on Sunday. The day before, the couple celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 16

TUNE UP

Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

Slated to perform, Miley Cyrus gets in tune during rehearsal for the 44th annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday. The ceremony will broadcast live Sunday on CBS.

Advertisement

9 of 16

STAYING THE COURSE

Credit: Michelly Rall/Getty

After her request to adopt a girl named Mercy James was rejected, Madonna continued her stay in Malawi Friday, touring the village of Mugulula on behalf of her Raising Malawi foundation.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 16

WATER BABIES

Credit: INF

Supermodel Gisele Bündchen and her quarterback husband Tom Brady get a wet and wild start to their weekend wedding celebration with his 1½-year-old son John in Costa Rica on Friday. The couple were officially married Feb. 26.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 16

PET PROJECT

Credit: Matingas/Bauer-Griffin

With her new puppy in her arms, Miley Cyrus – who celebrated her Hannah Montana premiere the night before – heads to Toluca Lake, Calif., eatery Patys Diner Friday for a lunch date with her mom and beau Justin Gaston (not pictured).

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 16

AROUND THE WORLD

Credit: Islandpaps/Splash News Online

From one island to another! After spending some time in Oahu, Hawaii, Rihanna jet sets back to her native country, arriving at the Barbados International Airport on Friday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 16

GOING GREEN

Credit: INF

Call it the pluck of the Irish! Zipped up in his Ireland jacket, Matthew McConaughey keeps up the pace of his workout routine with a jog along the beach in Malibu despite chilly conditions on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 16

COSTUME DRAMA

Credit: Splash News Online

Nicolas Cage works his magic on the New York set of The Sorcerer's Apprentice, a new film about a spell that backfires when a broomstick gets a mind of its own.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 16

SUCH GREAT HEIGHTS

Credit: ODuran/Fame Pictures

A new day, another fashion statement! Lindsay Lohan steps out in yet another unique ensemble – distressed denims paired with sky-high platforms – while out in West Hollywood on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 16

FACE TIME

Credit: Splash News Online

Hamming it up for the cameras, Hugh Grant gives a wide-eyed grin alongside costar Sarah Jessica Parker on the New York City set of their new movie, Did You Hear About the Morgans, on Friday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By People Staff