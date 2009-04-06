Star Tracks: Monday, April 6, 2009

Though it was a parents' night out, Nicole Kidman still managed to bring along 9-month-old daughter Sunday Rose – on her iPhone! – to Sunday's Academy of Country Music Awards afterparty hosted by Capitol Records Nashville at the MGM Grand Hotel amp Casino in Las Vegas. Earlier, husband Keith Urban (not pictured) scored an ACM award for vocal event of the year for his "Start a Band" duet with Brad Paisley.

