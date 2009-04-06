Star Tracks: Monday, April 6, 2009
SUPER SIX-PACK
A buff Ashton Kutcher gives everyone something to Twitter about – showing off his fit figure (check out those abs!) while continuing to shoot Five Killers with Katherine Heigl (not pictured) in Antibes, France on Saturday.
SHOW & TELL
Though it was a parents' night out, Nicole Kidman still managed to bring along 9-month-old daughter Sunday Rose – on her iPhone! – to Sunday's Academy of Country Music Awards afterparty hosted by Capitol Records Nashville at the MGM Grand Hotel amp Casino in Las Vegas. Earlier, husband Keith Urban (not pictured) scored an ACM award for vocal event of the year for his "Start a Band" duet with Brad Paisley.
See the fashion stars of the ACM Awards in our gallery!
TAKE A STAND
Life's a beach for Gwen Stefani and her little man, 7-month-old son Zuma, who soak up a little sun and sand during a family outing – which included dad Gavin Rossdale and big bro Kingston (not pictured) – to Long Beach, Calif., on Sunday.
CALL OF THE WILD
Jennifer Lopez must've enjoyed the show! The singer-actress is in good spirits Saturday after checking out the Broadway musical The Lion King with husband Marc Anthony (not pictured).
PLAYED OUT
Did she not want to leave the swings? Expectant mom Nicole Richie totes teary 14-month-old daughter Harlow after a playdate Sunday at a Los Angeles park.
ON THE 'LIST'
Tori Spelling hangs close to hubby Dean McDermott at Bravo's second annual A-List Awards celebrating reality television Sunday at L.A.'s Orpheum Theatre. The event, which will air April 15, was hosted by Kathy Griffin (not pictured).
LOOKING (SASHA) FIERCE
Even offstage Beyoncé makes a commanding appearance – in her burgundy suede jacket and matching-colored suspenders – following a lunch date at New York's Pastis with husband Jay-Z (not pictured) on Sunday. The day before, the couple celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary.
TUNE UP
Slated to perform, Miley Cyrus gets in tune during rehearsal for the 44th annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday. The ceremony will broadcast live Sunday on CBS.
STAYING THE COURSE
After her request to adopt a girl named Mercy James was rejected, Madonna continued her stay in Malawi Friday, touring the village of Mugulula on behalf of her Raising Malawi foundation.
WATER BABIES
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen and her quarterback husband Tom Brady get a wet and wild start to their weekend wedding celebration with his 1½-year-old son John in Costa Rica on Friday. The couple were officially married Feb. 26.
PET PROJECT
With her new puppy in her arms, Miley Cyrus – who celebrated her Hannah Montana premiere the night before – heads to Toluca Lake, Calif., eatery Patys Diner Friday for a lunch date with her mom and beau Justin Gaston (not pictured).
AROUND THE WORLD
From one island to another! After spending some time in Oahu, Hawaii, Rihanna jet sets back to her native country, arriving at the Barbados International Airport on Friday.
GOING GREEN
Call it the pluck of the Irish! Zipped up in his Ireland jacket, Matthew McConaughey keeps up the pace of his workout routine with a jog along the beach in Malibu despite chilly conditions on Thursday.
COSTUME DRAMA
Nicolas Cage works his magic on the New York set of The Sorcerer's Apprentice, a new film about a spell that backfires when a broomstick gets a mind of its own.
SUCH GREAT HEIGHTS
A new day, another fashion statement! Lindsay Lohan steps out in yet another unique ensemble – distressed denims paired with sky-high platforms – while out in West Hollywood on Thursday.
FACE TIME
Hamming it up for the cameras, Hugh Grant gives a wide-eyed grin alongside costar Sarah Jessica Parker on the New York City set of their new movie, Did You Hear About the Morgans, on Friday.