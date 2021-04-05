Jennifer Garner Plays Beach Games in Santa Barbara, Plus Jamie Chung, Miley Cyrus and More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
Beach Games
Jennifer Garner plays a round of frisbee with a friend on the beach on Sunday in Santa Barbara.
Lady in Red
Jamie Chung is beaming in her strapless red gown and "Stop Asian Hate" clutch ahead of the 27th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in N.Y.C.
Music Magic
Miley Cyrus hits the stage to perform a tribute to frontline heroes during the 2021 NCAA Final Four at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Spring Vibes
Selma Blair and boyfriend Ron Carlson wear spring pastels and denim on their coffee run on Saturday in L.A.
Holiday Getaway
Robert Downey Jr. checks out of his midtown N.Y.C. hotel to head to the airport for Easter weekend on Friday.
Family Fun Day
Rob Lowe enjoys a beach day with his son Matthew in Santa Barbara on Saturday.
Spotted on Set
Phoebe Dynevor films scenes for The Colour Room at the Black Country Museum in Birmingham in late March.
Retail Therapy
Lil Nas X hits up Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills on Sunday to go shipping with friends.
Ab Fab
Lindsey Vonn showcased her fit abs when she stepped out in Los Angeles wearing a knit bralette and matching jacket.
Work Dress
Lucy Boynton was spotted filming ITV's The Ipcress File in Liverpool, England.
Back in Time
Freida Pinto was spotted on the set of Mr Malcolm's List in Dublin, Ireland.
Live from New York
Daniel Kaluuya made his hosting debut on Saturday Night Live in New York City.
Music City
Emmylou Harris was all smiles as she performed at City Winery in Nashville.
What's Next
Drake was spotted out and about in Los Angeles.
Engaged Duo
Bella Thorne and her fiancé Benjamin Mascolo had a night out together in Hollywood.
His Best Friend
Justin Theroux and his beloved dog Kuma were busy on the set of his photoshoot in New York City.
Ice to Meet You
Diane Keaton was spotted enjoying an ice cream cone in Los Angeles.
Neapolitan Top
Alessandra Ambrosio was seen wearing a pink, white and brown sweater in Los Angeles.
Puppy Parents
Sarah Silverman and boyfriend Rory Albanese are all smiles while walking their dog in L.A. on Thursday.
On the Green
Pierce Brosnan enjoys a round of golf in Hawaii on Thursday.
Laid Back Look
Megan Fox looks gorgeous as she steps out in a cropped top, sweater and jeans while out in L.A. on Thursday.
Ready for the Weekend
Rumer Willis leaves her pilates class in a long sleeve and leggings on Friday in West Hollywood.
Wave Rider
Joel Kinnaman catches a big wave while out at Venice Beach.
Director's View
Denzel Washington is seen directing his upcoming film A Journal for Jordan at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington D.C. on Thursday.
Couture Costume
Lady Gaga is back on set filming House of Gucci on Friday in Rome.
Pretty in Pink
Olivia Culpo stuns in pink Valentino as she heads to the Rubell Museum on Thursday in Miami.
Spring Vibes
Salma Hayek strolls through Rome in a flowy floral-print gown on Friday.
Getting Things Done
Joshua Jackson dresses causally as he runs errands on Thursday in N.Y.C.
Downtown Darling
Natasha Lyonne is spotted in N.Y.C.'s Soho neighborhood on Thursday.
On the Move
Kaia Gerber steps out on Thursday in L.A. wearing all black and white tube socks.
Girl Squad
Emma Seligman, Rachel Sennott, Molly Gordon and Dianna Agron attend the premiere of Shiva Baby, sponsored by Heineken and Utopia Films, at JW Marriott Los Angeles L.A. LIVE on Thursday.
Good Boy
Rachel Brosnahan takes a break from filming to pet an enormous dog passing The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel set on Thursday in downtown N.Y.C.
Puppy Patrol
Jon Hamm wears a vest, shorts and flip flops while out walking his dog in L.A. on Wednesday.