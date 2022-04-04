Anthony Anderson & Tracee Ellis Ross Talk Black-ish, Plus Steven Tyler, Jessie J and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

By People Staff April 04, 2022 06:00 AM

Back to Black(-ish)

Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic

Black-ish stars Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis Ross pose in Hollywood on April 3 ahead of a PaleyFest LA panel about the final season of their show.

Rock On

Credit: Joe Scarnici/Getty

Jessie J and Steven Tyler hit the stage on April 3 during Tyler's 4th annual Grammy Awards viewing party benefitting Janie's Fund presented by Live Nation and Cincoro Tequila at the Hollywood Palladium.

In Living Color

Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, recipient of GLAAD's Stephen F. Kolzak Award, and presenter Andrew Garfield hang backstage at the 33rd Annual GLAAD Media Awards hosted by Ketel One Vodka at The Beverly Hilton on April 2.

Pretty in Pink

Credit: Backgrid

Rihanna gets all dressed up on April 3 for dinner out at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica. 

City Slicker

Credit: The Image Direct

Julianne Hough almost blends in with the crowd while out in N.Y.C. on April 2.

Pattern Maker

Credit: Splash News Online

Sofia Vergara gets a little wild (check out that jumpsuit!) while arriving to America's Got Talent auditions in Los Angeles on April 2.

Hand in Hand

Credit: Backgrid

Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber stay connected on April 3 after visiting the Malibu farmers market together with their pup.

On a High

Credit: Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times/Getty

Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist Flea performs the national anthem before the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets basketball game at Crypto.com Arena in L.A. on April 3. 

Bold and Beautiful

Credit: Arturo Holmes/Getty

Rosario Dawson stands out in bold patterns at the inaugural Fifteen Percent Pledge Benefit Gala to empower Black-owned businesses in N.Y.C. on April 2.

Always on Time

Credit: Aaron St Clair/Shutterstock

Ashanti and Ja Rule reunite 21 years later to perform at the Dreamville Festival in Raleigh, North Carolina, on April 2.

Can't Stop, Won't Stop

Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty

Saweetie strikes a pose on the red carpet for the Recording Academy's Black Music Collective in Las Vegas on April 2.

Good Friends

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

John Legend honors Joni Mitchell at MusiCares' Person of the Year Gala at the MGM Grand Marquee Ballroom in Las Vegas on April 1.

Orange You Glad

Credit: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Model Winnie Harlow stands out as she steps out wearing all orange in Los Angeles on April 1.

Cannes Hardly Wait

Credit: Arnold Jerocki/WireImage

Sydney Sweeney blows a kiss on the pink carpet for the 5th Canneseries Festival in Cannes, France, on April 1.

April Fools

Credit: Todd Owyoung/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Hugh Jackman and guest host Jimmy Kimmel play Box of Lies on The Tonight Show in N.Y.C. on April 1.

Tight-Knit Trio

Credit: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Christopher Meloni, Mariska Hargitay and Ryan Buggle hang out on the set of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit on April 1 in N.Y.C.

Shoulder On

Credit: The Image Direct

Sofia Vergara looks chic as she makes her way to an America's Got Talent taping in L.A. on April 1. 

At the Red-y

Credit: ExclusiveAccess/Shutterstock

Cardi B goes all out on March 31 on the set of the music video for "Shake It" in The Bronx, New York.

Going Retro

Credit: John Eddy/INSTARimages.com

Tom Holland gets into character while filming The Crowded Room in N.Y.C. on March 31.  

Leather Weather

Credit: ALI HAIDER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Christina Aguilera hits all the right notes while performing at the closing ceremony of EXPO 2020 in Dubai. 

Meet Cute

Credit: Balkis Press/ABACA/INSTARimages.com

David Beckham and Malala Yousafzai join forces on April 1 at the Doha Forum 20th Edition in Qatar. 

Miami Mamas

Credit: Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock

Serena Williams, Amber Ridinger, Chelsea Hirschhorn, Chrissy Teigen and Jeannie Mai come together on March 31 for a FridaMom panel on the realities of pregnancy, childbirth and postpartum in Miami Beach. 

Wheely Fun Day

Credit: Backgrid

James Wilkie Broderick joins dad Matthew for a bike ride around N.Y.C. on March 31. 

Scout's Honor

Credit: Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Scout Willis takes a walk with her dog in Los Angeles on March 31.

No Sweat

Credit: Unique Nicole/Getty

Rita Ora has a blast on March 30 at the Mami Wata Surf Store launch party in Venice Beach, California. 

Cool Crew

Credit: Presley Ann/Getty

Barbie Ferreira and Kiernan Shipka pull out their brightest ensembles at the UGG FEEL HOUSE x REMI WOLF celebration at Sunset at the West Hollywood Edition on March 31.

Double Take

Credit: Jason Mendez/Getty

Aaron Tveit shows off his caricature for the famed walls of Sardi's in N.Y.C. on March 31. 

Three of a Kind

Credit: Dave Benett/WireImage

Daniel Radcliffe, Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum head to London on March 31 to premiere The Lost City. 

Going Green

Credit: The Image Direct

Jenna Dewan gets a green juice to-go on March 30 in Vancouver, Canada. 

Such Stars

Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty

The men of the Red Hot Chili Peppers — Anthony Kiedis, Flea, John Frusciante and Chad Smith — get their star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on March 31. 

Shorts Story

Credit: Backgrid

Alia Shawkat shows off her stellar street style on a grocery run in L.A. on March 31.

Big Deal

Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Tony Hawk gets excited at the premiere of Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Fall Off at The Bungalow in Santa Monica on March 30.

Drink Up

Credit: Michael Simon/StarTraks

Jamie Chung treats herself to a refreshment on March 30 as Cupshe celebrates its Los Angeles pop-up shop.

Spring Fling

Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Katie Holmes, Rosario Dawson and Emma Roberts bring the style to the Kate Spade New York Fall 2022 collection presentation in N.Y.C. on March 31.

Glam Gal

Credit: Patricia Schlein/Star Max/GC Images

Elle Fanning is head-to-toe gorgeous on March 30 while out in N.Y.C.

Super Stars

Credit: Christian Thompson/Disneyland Resort

Halle Berry hits her best superhero pose while meeting Doctor Strange at Disneyland in Anaheim, California, on March 30.

'Home' Work

Credit: Katie Kauss/Getty

Joanna Teplin, Reese Witherspoon and Clea Shearer of Get Organized with the Home Edit celebrate the second season of their Netflix hit at a March 30 party, sponsored in part by Baileys, at Soho House Nashville. 

In Bloom

Credit: InstarImages.com

Chris Pine looks ready for spring on March 30 while arriving to the Los Angeles studios of Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Family Matters

Credit: David Livingston/FilmMagic

Also at the Tony Hawk premiere: Patton Oswalt with wife Meredith Salenger and daughter Alice.

In the Dog House

Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Nigo, Pharrell Williams and Pusha T attend as Spotify celebrates NIGO & Friends for the album release I Know NIGO on March 30 in Beverly Hills. 

Cool Comfort

Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Ayesha Curry attends a celebration of Cuyana's new Stretch Collection at Little City Farm in Los Angeles on March 29.

Pizza Party

Credit: Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online

Gigi Hadid takes a break from filming a Maybelline commercial to eat a slice of pizza while on set in N.Y.C. on March 30.

'Tale' as Old as Time

Credit: The Image Direct

Elisabeth Moss shoots a scene with costar O-T Fagbenle on the set of The Handmaid's Tale in Toronto on March 29.

Back in the Saddle

Credit: Diggzy/Shutterstock

Iggy Azalea takes horseback riding lessons in Malibu the morning of March 29.

City Stroll

Credit: Elder Ordonez/Splash News Online

Bradley Cooper leaves his office and hits the streets of N.Y.C. on March 30.

Oh, Baby!

Amy Adams has a bundle of joy on the England set of the Enchanted sequel Disenchanted on March 29.

Supporting Ukraine

Credit: Joe Maher/Getty

Camila Cabello dresses in an all-blue ensemble while performing during a Concert for Ukraine in Birmingham, England, on March 29. 

Playing Dress-Up

Credit: Todd Owyoung/NBC/Getty

Jared Leto rocks a costume on March 29 in N.Y.C. while playing 'Let Us Play With Your Look' on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. 

Isn't She Marvelous?

Credit: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Rachel Brosnahan films The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel in head-to-toe red in N.Y.C. on March 29.  

Back in Black

Credit: MEGA

Mley Cyrus dons an all black outfit while shopping for groceries in L.A. on March 29. 

Showing Support

Credit: Joe Maher/Getty

Ed Sheeran performs during a Concert for Ukraine at Resorts World Arena on March 29 in Birmingham, England.

Girl's Night Out

Credit: Backgrid

Lori Harvey looks chic as she leaves Craig's in West Hollywood on March 30.  

Getting into Character

Credit: Backgrid

Machine Gun Kelly is unrecognizable in a wig and beige suit while filming a skit for Jimmy Kimmel in L.A. on March 29. 

Bumpin' Along

Credit: Backgrid

Shay Mitchell bares her growing baby bump while leaving dinner in L.A. on March 29. 

Sign Here

Credit: Nicky J Sims/Getty

Mads Mikkelsen attends the Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore world premiere in London on March 29.  

Feeling 'Fantastic'

Credit: Tim P. Whitby/Getty

Jude Law and Eddie Redmayne pose at the Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore world premiere at The Royal Festival Hall in London on March 29.

Important History

Credit: MEGA

Regina King, dressed as Shirley Chisholm, the first African American woman in Congress, shoots scenes for her upcoming film Shirley on March 28.

Sweet Stroll

Credit: The Image Direct

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez go on a walk through L.A. on March 28.

Celebrating Entrepreneurship

Credit: Chris Lammert

Julianne Hough arrives at the University of Texas at Austin for the inaugural Dream to Venture event, an initiative with Kendra Scott where the designer announced a $13 million donation to expand the school's entrepreneurship offerings for women, on March 28.

On a Roll

Credit: Backgrid

Zachary Levi zips around on an electric one-wheel while filming scenes for Harold and the Purple Crayon in Atlanta on March 28.

Over the 'Moon'

Credit: Todd Owyoung/NBC/Getty

Lana Condor stops by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to chat about being newly engaged and working on Moonshot in N.Y.C. on March 28.

Sharing the Spotlight