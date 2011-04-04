Star Tracks: Monday, April 4, 2011

By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 01:05 PM

SUPER FREAK

Credit: Casey Rodgers/AP

An unrecognizable Kate Walsh shows off her disco moves at a 42 Below Vodka-sponsored bash in celebration of her new unisex fragrance, Boyfriend, in L.A. on Saturday.

PEOPLE MOVER

Credit: X17

After spending family time with her brood, Angelina Jolie departs L.A. on Sunday for a goodwill mission, reportedly to the Middle East.

BIENVENIDOS, BABY!

Credit: Ramey

Mama-to-be Kate Hudson and her boys – son Ryder, 7, and beau Matt Bellamy – check out local goods while touring the Recoleta neighborhood in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Saturday.

SUNDAY DINNER

Credit: Rob Rosen/Splash News Online

Miley Cyrus skips country's big night at the ACM Awards for a family meal – with dad Billy Ray, mom Tish and sisters Noah and Brandi – at the Cheesecake Factory in Sherman Oaks, Calif., on Sunday.

WINNER'S CIRCLE

Credit: Jason Merritt/Getty

The Band Perry (from left, siblings Neil, Kimberly and Reid) happily show off their new hardware – for new vocal group of the year – at the Academy of Country Music Awardson Sunday at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Download free songs from The Band Perry and other ACM Awards newbies right here!

IS THREE A CROWD?

Credit: London Ent/Splash News Online

Room for one more? Ellen Pompeo and hubby Chris Ivery engage in a courtside cuddle Sunday as Jeremy Piven looks on during a Lakers-Nuggets home game.

WHITE OUT

Credit: Joerg Carstensen/DPA/Abaca

Justin Bieber makes a commanding – and color-coordinated – display on stage at the O2 World Arena in Berlin, during the second stop on the teen star's My World tour Saturday night.

GREEN SCENE

Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

She got soaked! Heidi Klum is a model guest – and a good sport – at Saturday's Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards in L.A., where the supermodel presented Selena Gomez with best TV actress, and then got slimed!

MAKING A POINT

Credit: Kevork Djansezian/Getty

Justin Timberlake focuses on what really matters – his fans! – while accepting the Big Help Award at Saturday's Kids' Choice Awards in L.A.

SHE'S WIRED!

Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Willow Smith is flying high on the crowd's energy, making one dramatic (and high-flying) entrance at Saturday's Kids' Choice Awards, while performing her hit, "Whip My Hair."

SPOUSAL SUPPORT

Credit: Angela Weiss/Getty

It's almost ACM time! The guys of Rascal Flatts – Joe Don Rooney and Jay DeMarcus – get some love from their wives, Tiffany Fallon (far left) and Allison Alderson (far right), at PEOPLE Country's "Nashville in Vegas" bash at the Bank Nightclub on Saturday. The Academy of Country Music Awards airs on Sunday at 8 p.m.

MAMA'S BOY

Credit: GSI Media

Christina Aguilera is happy to play hands-on mom, picking up 3-year-old son Max from his Santa Monica, Calif., preschool on Friday.

SNEAKING IT IN

Credit: GSI Media

She does work out! Though she has said she was born with the to model, Gisele Bündchen fits in a gym visit Friday in Studio City, Calif.

LATTE HOTTAY

Credit: Michael Wright/WENN

Joe Jonas embraces the single life and flaunts his buff arms while leaving an L.A. Starbucks in a bicep-baring tank on Friday.

TUNING UP

Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

Practice makes perfect! Country superstar Miranda Lambert takes her place behind the mic to rehearse for Sunday's Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas on Friday.

COVER GIRL

Credit: X17

Mama-to-be Pink – who recently said her pregnancy makes her clumsy – takes cover while strolling the beach in Malibu, Calif., with hubby Carey Hart (not pictured) Thursday.

SOLO ACT

Credit: Eliot Press/Bauer-Griffin

He may not be touring with Britney Spears but Enrique Iglesias still commands the stage during his own performance Thursday at Palais Nikaia in Nice, France.

HAVING HER CAKE

Credit: Rick Rowell/Disney Channel

...And eating it too! Selena Gomez celebrates Radio Disney's 15th birthday on Friday by having a sweet treat with hosts Ernie D and Jake Whetter in Burbank, Calif.

