Star Tracks: Monday, April 4, 2011
SUPER FREAK
An unrecognizable Kate Walsh shows off her disco moves at a 42 Below Vodka-sponsored bash in celebration of her new unisex fragrance, Boyfriend, in L.A. on Saturday.
PEOPLE MOVER
After spending family time with her brood, Angelina Jolie departs L.A. on Sunday for a goodwill mission, reportedly to the Middle East.
BIENVENIDOS, BABY!
Mama-to-be Kate Hudson and her boys – son Ryder, 7, and beau Matt Bellamy – check out local goods while touring the Recoleta neighborhood in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Saturday.
SUNDAY DINNER
Miley Cyrus skips country's big night at the ACM Awards for a family meal – with dad Billy Ray, mom Tish and sisters Noah and Brandi – at the Cheesecake Factory in Sherman Oaks, Calif., on Sunday.
WINNER'S CIRCLE
The Band Perry (from left, siblings Neil, Kimberly and Reid) happily show off their new hardware – for new vocal group of the year – at the Academy of Country Music Awardson Sunday at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.
IS THREE A CROWD?
Room for one more? Ellen Pompeo and hubby Chris Ivery engage in a courtside cuddle Sunday as Jeremy Piven looks on during a Lakers-Nuggets home game.
WHITE OUT
Justin Bieber makes a commanding – and color-coordinated – display on stage at the O2 World Arena in Berlin, during the second stop on the teen star's My World tour Saturday night.
GREEN SCENE
She got soaked! Heidi Klum is a model guest – and a good sport – at Saturday's Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards in L.A., where the supermodel presented Selena Gomez with best TV actress, and then got slimed!
MAKING A POINT
Justin Timberlake focuses on what really matters – his fans! – while accepting the Big Help Award at Saturday's Kids' Choice Awards in L.A.
SHE'S WIRED!
Willow Smith is flying high on the crowd's energy, making one dramatic (and high-flying) entrance at Saturday's Kids' Choice Awards, while performing her hit, "Whip My Hair."
SPOUSAL SUPPORT
It's almost ACM time! The guys of Rascal Flatts – Joe Don Rooney and Jay DeMarcus – get some love from their wives, Tiffany Fallon (far left) and Allison Alderson (far right), at PEOPLE Country's "Nashville in Vegas" bash at the Bank Nightclub on Saturday. The Academy of Country Music Awards airs on Sunday at 8 p.m.
MAMA'S BOY
Christina Aguilera is happy to play hands-on mom, picking up 3-year-old son Max from his Santa Monica, Calif., preschool on Friday.
SNEAKING IT IN
LATTE HOTTAY
Joe Jonas embraces the single life and flaunts his buff arms while leaving an L.A. Starbucks in a bicep-baring tank on Friday.
TUNING UP
Practice makes perfect! Country superstar Miranda Lambert takes her place behind the mic to rehearse for Sunday's Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas on Friday.
COVER GIRL
Mama-to-be Pink – who recently said her pregnancy makes her clumsy – takes cover while strolling the beach in Malibu, Calif., with hubby Carey Hart (not pictured) Thursday.
SOLO ACT
He may not be touring with Britney Spears but Enrique Iglesias still commands the stage during his own performance Thursday at Palais Nikaia in Nice, France.
HAVING HER CAKE
...And eating it too! Selena Gomez celebrates Radio Disney's 15th birthday on Friday by having a sweet treat with hosts Ernie D and Jake Whetter in Burbank, Calif.