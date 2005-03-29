Star Tracks - Monday, April 4, 2005
HOMECOMING QUEEN
A radiant Nicole Kidman greets her fans at the Sydney premiere of her political thriller The Interpreter on Monday. The film, which costars fellow Oscar winner Sean Penn, opens in the States on April 22.
GIVING THANKS
Beyoncé belts out a song for the troops at the Rockin' The Corps concert at Camp Pendleton Marine Corps Base in San Diego. Over 40,000 Marines and their families attended the free event, assembled by producer Quincy Jones for soldiers who have served in Iraq. Other stars paying tribute included Mary J. Blige and Sharon Stone.
GREEN SCENE
Host Ben Stiller and Johnny Depp get gooey at the 18th Annual Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards in Westwood, Calif., on Saturday. The Finding Neverland actor was this year's slime recipient, which he called "a great honor."
FAMILY PORTRAIT
Favorite animated movie voice winner (for Shark Tale) Will Smith makes the Kids' Choice Awards scene with his brood – wife Jada Pinkett Smith, 3-year old daughter Willow and son Jaden, 6. Son Trey, 12 (left), was at the event to work: He chatted up celebs on the red carpet as a special cub reporter for entertainment show Access Hollywood.
ANNIVERSARY PARTY
Justin Timberlake holds court with young autograph-seekers at the Kids' Choice Awards. The event holds a special place in the singer's heart: It's where he met girlfriend Cameron Diaz two years ago.
FATHER'S DAY
Ryan Phillippe does daddy duty with 5-year old daughter Ava during a shopping trip to the upscale Brentwood section of Los Angeles on Sunday. The actor will return to the big screen in the drama Crash, which opens in limited release on May 6.
WATER BABE
A buff Matthew McConaughey goes with the flow Thursday in Miami. It's a deserved break for the Sahara star, who's been busy promoting the film, opening Friday.
CROCODILE TEARS
Don't worry about Lindsay Lohan – the actress's muddy meltdown on Thursday was just for the cameras on the New York City set of her film Just My Luck.
BETTER FIT
A day after Madonna's papal debacle – she got in costume with hubby Guy Ritchie as a nun and pope for a London Purim party – the singer (with her makeup man) plays dress up on Good Friday in something more fitting: a glamorous gown for a music video shoot in London.
CITY TAIL
Mary-Kate Olsen picks up her new chocolate Lab, Luca, from the New York Dog Spa amp Hotel recently, where pups can go for grooming, training or just an everyday massage.
DIDDY DOES DISNEY
Sean "P. Diddy" Combs and girlfriend Kim Porter take son Christian for a 7th birthday spin at the Indy Speedway attraction at Walt Disney World on Friday. Besides fueling their need for speed, the trio also hobnobbed with Mickey Mouse and his pals at a special luncheon.
ALL WET
Actor Jerry O'Connell, whose brother Charlie is the new Bachelor, shows off the good family genes on a Santa Monica beach Wednesday after a day of surfing.
PHONE HOME
Liv Tyler stays connected – maybe checking on 4-month-old son Milo? – during a stroll through New York City's Village. The actress has been on hiatus from film work for several months so that she can spend more time with her boy (whose dad is rocker husband Royston Langdon).
SAY AAH!
Desperate Housewives star Marcia Cross pampers herself with a mani-pedi at a Santa Monica nail salon on Wednesday.