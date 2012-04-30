Star Tracks: Monday, April 30, 2012

The Avengers star looks like an MVP in N.Y.C. Plus: Emma & Andrew, Eva Longoria, Megan Fox & Brian Austin Green and more
By People Staff Updated January 21, 2022 06:32 PM

WHAT A CATCH!

Avengers and Thor star Chris Hemsworth puts down his mighty hammer for a game of football with friends in New York's Tribeca neighborhood on Sunday.

WHOLE-SOME COUPLE

Emma Stone and beau Andrew Garfield obviously have a healthy relationship, holding hands as they go shopping for groceries at a New York City Whole Foods on Sunday.

LADIES IN RED

Eva Longoria and Felicity Huffman make one final red-hot appearance together as Wisteria Lane neighbors at the series finale party of Desperate Housewives in Hollywood on Sunday.

See Eva's intimate farewell photos from the set here!

LIPS DON'T LIE

With wife Amy Poehler looking on, funnyman Will Arnett puckers up to a kissable Maya Rudolph as the trio arrive at New York's Hammerstein Ballroom Saturday night for the 2012 Comedy Awards.

GAME TIME

Megan Fox shows her team spirit alongside hubby Brian Austin Green Sunday night at L.A.'s Staples Center, where the couple watched the hometown Lakers defeat the Denver Nuggets 103-88.

CURBSIDE APPEAL

After renewing their vows in Paris, a beaming – and blinged out! – Mariah Carey makes a diva-worthy arrival to Austria's Innsbruck Airport with hubby Nick Cannon on Sunday.

BLACK MAGIC

Trading in her sweats for an asymmetrical evening gown, mom-to-be Reese Witherspoon cleans up nice for Saturday's White House Correspondents' Dinner in Washington, D.C.

THREE's COMPANY

His speech a success, Jimmy Kimmel kicks back with two lovely ladies – Sofia Vergara and Kate Hudson – Saturday at the Bloomberg amp Vanity Fair post-event cocktail reception.

WORKING GIRL

Happy 31st birthday to Jessica Alba! She celebrated her big day by heading into work at The Honest Company on Saturday in Santa Monica, where she was surprised by daughters Honor and Haven and coworkers with cake.

Brotherly Love

New dad Tony Romo – son Hawkins was born April 9 in Texas – enjoys a night out with brother-in-law Chace Crawford at the Google amp Hollywood Reporter party celebrating The White House Correspondents' weekend Friday in Washington, D.C.

FUR REAL

Purple haze! Lady Gaga makes an unusual debut as she arrives in Hong Kong Saturday, posing for photographers in a furry dress with white accessories. The singer kicked off her world tour Friday in Seoul.

PRETTY POSE

After leading the CMT Music Awards nominations, Carrie Underwood gets hip for a Friday visit to the Sirius XM studio in New York City.

HAMMER TIME

Someone's ready to wreak havoc! A playful Justin Bieber shows off his Innovation Award – which honored the singer for his exceptional rise to success via YouTube – during the third annual Tribeca Disruptive Innovation Awards ceremony in New York on Friday.

KID & PLAY

And baby makes three! Emma Stone finds herself in mommy mode during an outing with a curly-haired tot and beau Andrew Garfield Friday in New York City.

WHEEL LOVE

Roll with it! Jane Krakowski takes a stroll around New York's Tribeca neighborhood with son Bennett, who turned 1 earlier this month.

LEADER OF THE PACK

Lamar Odom leads the way for the diminutive Kardashian women, Kim and Khloé while leaving their hotel in downtown New York Friday.

A GOOD SIGN

Former Friends star Matt LeBlanc makes an upbeat arrival Friday to London's BBC Radio 1 studios, where he promoted his comedy series Episodes.

FIGHT CLUB

The Voice's Cee Lo Green brings his fighting form to Las Vegas's Caesars Palace Friday, where he unveiled finalists and performers for the 2012 Billboard Music Awards, airing May 20 on ABC.

By People Staff