01 of 80 What the Cluck BG026/Bauer-Griffin/GC Howie Mandel greets an interesting admirer outside of America's Got Talent in Pasadena, California, on April 1.

02 of 80 Blonde Moment BG026/Bauer-Griffin/GC Also at America's Got Talent, Heidi Klum waves to the cameras on April 1.

03 of 80 Think Pink thecelebrityfinder/Bauer-Griffin/GC And AGT costar Sofia Vergara has her own stylish stop in Pasadena, California, on April 1.

04 of 80 Super Saturday Leon Bennett/FilmMagic Jack Black, Seth Rogen and Charlie Day of The Super Mario Bros. Movie have some fun at the film's L.A. premiere on April 1.

05 of 80 Vegas Nights Ethan Miller/Getty Flea and Anthony Kiedis of Red Hot Chili Peppers rock out at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on April 1.

06 of 80 Show of Support Unique Nicole/Getty Jaden Smith, Chlöe Bailey and Willow Smith get together for Bailey's In Pieces album release party in L.A. on March 30.

07 of 80 Super Smiles Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Chris Pratt brings a touch of Nintendo to Today on March 31 with a visit to Rockefeller Center in N.Y.C. to promote The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

08 of 80 Award Worthy Paul Morigi/Getty for National Women's History Museum Ashley Graham goes glam for the National Women's History Museum's Women Making History Awards at The Schuyler at the Hamilton Hotel in Washington, D.C., on March 31.

09 of 80 Fest Friends Monica Schipper/FilmMagic Pedro Pascal and Jon Favreau get together at the PaleyFest presentation for The Mandalorian at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on March 31.

10 of 80 Playful Guest Jason Mendez/Getty Images Chris Pratt plays around while visiting Sway in the Morning at SiriusXM studios on March 31 in New York City.

11 of 80 For the Kids Will Sterling Mary J. Blige is pictured during a reading and book signing at The Lit Bar in The Bronx, New York, on March 30.

12 of 80 Purple Power James D. Morgan/Getty Kylie Minogue performs during the Qantas 100th Gala Dinner at Hangar 96 at Sydney's International Airport on March 31 in Sydney.

13 of 80 Theater Goers Kristina Bumphrey/Shutterstock Martha Stewart attends the Life of Pi Broadway opening with granddaughter Jude Stewart on March 30 in N.Y.C.

14 of 80 Rad Director Christopher Polk/Getty Kristen Stewart has a little fun while at the boygenius The Film premiere at El Rey Theatre on March 30 in Los Angeles.

15 of 80 Say Cheese Christopher Polk/Getty Julien Baker, Lucy Dacus and Phoebe Bridgers of boygenius hang out at the premiere of The Film at El Rey Theatre on March 30 in Los Angeles.

16 of 80 Hottie on the Field Bob Levey/Getty Megan Thee Stallion throws out the first pitch as the Houston Astros play the Chicago White Sox on Opening Day at Minute Maid Park in Houston on March 30.

17 of 80 Pretty in Pink Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online Brooke Shields is decked out in all pink outside Good Morning America in New York City on March 31.

18 of 80 Glad to Be Here Randy Shropshire/Getty Jennifer Coolidge is all smiles while speaking onstage during the GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills on March 30.

19 of 80 Standing Strong Steve Granitz/FilmMagic Gabrielle Union and Zaya Wade slay on the red carpet at the 34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in Los Angeles on March 30.

20 of 80 Fashionable Flair Michael Kovac/Getty Also attending the GLAAD Media Awards on March 30, A League of Their Own star Geena Davis and real-life inspiration Maybelle Blair pose for cameras while rocking chic all-black ensembles.

21 of 80 Winners' Circle Frazer Harrison/Getty Jeremy Pope and Fletcher pose with their trophies at the GLAAD Media Awards on March 30.

22 of 80 Beef, No Beef Charley Gallay/Getty Lee Sung Jin, Ali Wong and Steven Yeun attend the Los Angeles premiere of BEEF at Netflix's Tudum Theater on March 30.

23 of 80 Power Couple Jamie McCarthy/Getty Husband-wife duo Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick attend the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations Space Oddity screening and Q&A on March 30 in New York City.

24 of 80 Soaking in the Sun Media-Mode/Splash News Online Rita Ora bathes in the sun while at the beach in Sydney, Australia, on March 31.

25 of 80 Ladies' Night Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Lily Allen and Freema Agyeman share a laugh at a special screening for Dreamland at Picturehouse Central in London on March 30.

26 of 80 Eye Spy Andrew Werner Billy Porter rocks a cut-out top paired with a golden makeup look while celebrating his OUT magazine cover and new single "Baby Was a Dancer" at Somewhere Nowhere in N.Y.C.

27 of 80 Cheers! Courtesy A dapper Jesse Williams celebrates the launch of The Macallan James Bond 60th anniversary release at the John Sowden House in Los Angeles.

28 of 80 Taking the Stage Denise Truscello/WireImage Rick Springfield throws up a peace sign from the stage of his residency at the Strat Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas on March 25.

29 of 80 Sweet Support Gregory Pace/Shutterstock Mariska Hargitay poses with her friend, Brooke Shields, at the premiere of her documentary Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields in New York City on March 29.

30 of 80 Shimmer and Shine Cindy Ord/Getty Rocking a lush black coat, Selena Gomez poses at the launch of Rare Beauty's Soft Pinch Tinted Lip Oil Collection in N.Y.C. on March 29.

31 of 80 In Character Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Dressed as the iconic villain, Joaquin Phoenix is seen on the set of Joker: Folie a Deux in New York City on March 29.

32 of 80 All Smiles Maggie Friedman/Getty Kelsea Ballerini beams from the stage of the CMT Hot 20 Countdown Live in Austin on March 29.

33 of 80 Disney Roots Courtesy Ashley Tisdale poses with Minnie Mouse at the revamped Mickey's Toontown at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California, on March 23.

34 of 80 Business Casual Felipe Ramales/Splash News Online Drew Barrymore leaves the studio of her eponymous talk show on March 29 wearing a brown pantsuit and flashing a smile in New York City.

35 of 80 Strike a Pose Stefanie Keenan/Getty The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel's Rachel Brosnahan attends a celebration of the Audi Activesphere Concept Vehicle at Goya Studios in L.A. on March 29.

36 of 80 Bumping Along Presley Ann/Getty Mama-to-be Rumer Willis cradles her growing baby bump at dinner hosted by the jewelry brand, Mejuri, and Sophia Bush to celebrate the Year of Action Committee at Olivetta in West Hollywood on March 29.

37 of 80 Cold Shoulder Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock Ashley Park stuns in a purple off-the-shoulder ensemble as she arrives at a dinner for Korean beauty brand, Sulwhasoo, to celebrate the launch of its partnership with the Metropolitan Museum of Art in N.Y.C. on March 29.

38 of 80 Power Pair Marion Curtis/StarPix Costars Heather Graham and Jesse Metcalfe attend a special screening of their film On a Wing and a Prayer at the Sheen Center in New York City on March 29.

39 of 80 Highlight of the Day Gotham/GC Images Melissa McCarthy rocks a highlighter-green costume while on location for her upcoming film Bernard and the Genie on March 28 in New York City.

40 of 80 Bright & Early The Image Direct Similarly dressed is America's Got Talent judge Howie Mandel, who arrives to work in Pasadena, California, on March 29.

41 of 80 Blue Hues Splash news Online Brian Cox matches the Succession banner while at a photo call for the TV show in Madrid on March 29.

42 of 80 Staying Hydrated GC Images A fresh-faced, smiley Ashley Greene has a post-workout glow while out and about in Los Angeles on March 29.

43 of 80 Warm Welcome Renee Dominguez/Getty Singer Kane Brown receives an epic welcome while attending the CMT Hot 20 Countdown: Live In Austin at Stubb's Bar-B-Q in Texas on March 29.

44 of 80 Sister, Sister Donato Sardella/Getty Sisters Dakota and Elle Fanning attend The Hollywood Reporter and Jimmy Choo Power Stylists Dinner at The Terrace on March 28 in West Hollywood.

45 of 80 Glittering in Gold Michael Buckner/Getty Jodie Turner-Smith stuns in a gold ensemble at the L.A. premiere of Murder Mystery 2 on March 28.

46 of 80 Star Power Frazer Harrison/Getty Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler attend the Los Angeles premiere of Murder Mystery 2 at Regency Village Theatre on March 28.

47 of 80 Hoult the Cage Dia Dipasupil/Getty Nicolas Cage and Nicholas Hoult get together at the premiere of their new film Renfield at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City on March 28.

48 of 80 Million Dollar Smile MEGA A super smiley Heidi Klum waves to photographers while arriving at the America's Got Talent Show in Pasadena, California, on March 28.

49 of 80 All Red Everything Slaven Vlasic/Getty Toni Collette strikes a pose while at the SiriusXM Studios in New York City on March 28.

50 of 80 Party Buddies Castmates Anjana Vasan and Paul Mescal attend the press night afterparty for A Streetcar Named Desire at Century Club in London on March 28.

51 of 80 Dad's Day Out Sandy Huffaker/Legoland Robin Thicke has a ball with his four kids while on a visit to Legoland California Resort in Carlsbad on March 25.

52 of 80 Abs Out Michael Simon/Shutterstock Jenna Dewan shows off her famous abs in a denim-on-denim outfit as she hops in her waiting car while in New York City on March 28.

53 of 80 Dinner for a Cause Courtesy Actress Jen Lilley hangs with Christmas Is Not Cancelled grand prize winner Janet Chlapek, plus fellow holiday movie favorites Paul Greene, Andrew Walker and Lacey Chabert. The fundraiser provided nearly 26,000 toys for children in need last Christmas — and the campaign had a giving impact of more than $731,000.

54 of 80 Dynamic Duo Sergione Infuso/Corbis/Getty Georgia South and Amy Love of Nova Twins perform at Santeria Toscana 31 in Milan, Italy, on March 28.

55 of 80 Christmas Comes Early Jose Perez/Splash News Online While filming her upcoming flick Bernard and the Genie in N.Y.C. on March 28, Melissa McCarthy leaves us wondering: big chair or little Melissa?

56 of 80 Pumped Up Katy Perry dresses up in pink and black for an appearance on The View in New York City on March 28.

57 of 80 Date Night Marion Curtis/Starpix Sandra Lee and her boyfriend, Ben Youcef, spend their evening at Cipriani 42nd Street, where she accepted a Muse Award for New York Women in Film & Television on March 28.

58 of 80 Braving the Weather The Image Direct Nick Offerman does his TV show's name justice as he blocks out rain to film season 4 of The Umbrella Academy on March 27 in Toronto.

59 of 80 That's All She Tote! Splash News Online In a zebra-striped ensemble colored by red flowers, Sofia Vergara arrives at America's Got Talent in Los Angeles on March 28.

60 of 80 Love in the Air Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Jennifer Lopez joins Ben Affleck at the L.A. premiere of his Amazon Studios flick AIR on March 27. The suited-up actor stars as Nike co-founder Phil Knight in the new biopic.

61 of 80 Family Fun Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Luciana Barroso and Matt Damon sandwich their daughters — Stella, 12, Gia, 14, and Isabella, 16 — at the premiere of AIR on March 27.

62 of 80 Leaving a Mark Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock Victoria Justice gets her first tattoo at the Calamigos Guest Ranch in Malibu during a retreat hosted by shopping subscription service CURATEUR on March 27.

63 of 80 Good as Gold BFA Jay Pharaoh and Jeremy Jordan share a smile at a special New York City screening of their film Spinning Gold on March 27.

64 of 80 Studio Strutting MEGA Looking chic in an unbuttoned beige shirt, Chris Pine glows outside of Jimmy Kimmel Live! in L.A. on March 27.

65 of 80 Guitar Star Paras Griffin/Getty John Mayer strums and sings at State Farm Arena on March 27 during the Atlanta stop of his solo acoustic tour.

66 of 80 Morning Down Under Splash News Online Heading out for a coffee run in Sydney, Australia, on March 28, Rita Ora is joined by her husband, Taika Waititi, and her dad, Besnik.

67 of 80 Behind the Scenes Dave Benett/Getty Hilary Duff and her son Luca Cruz Comrie, 11, pay a visit to the West End production of Back to the Future: The Musical, posing backstage with the show's stars Will Haswell and Cory English on March 27 at London's Adelphi Theatre.

68 of 80 Sweater Weather Gotham/GC Images Enjoying the breezy beginnings of spring, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas take a stroll through N.Y.C.'s West Village neighborhood on March 27.

69 of 80 Suited Up Taylor Hill/WireImage A Thousand and One star Lena Waithe pairs a beanie with her black-tie apparel for the film's N.Y.C. premiere on March 27.

70 of 80 Hold on Tight Backgrid Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell share an adorable laugh on the set of their upcoming film in Australia on March 27.

71 of 80 Looking Sharp Splash News Online Dressed to the nines, Antonio Banderas attends the 2023 Talia awards in Madrid on March 27.

72 of 80 Hand in Hand Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online Jameela Jamil and boyfriend James Blake take a stroll in New York City's SoHo neighborhood on March 27.

73 of 80 Good to Glow Courtesy Kat Graham celebrates the launch of SkinCeuticals A.G.E. Interrupter Advanced at SkinCeuticals SkinLabTM Miami.

74 of 80 Break a Sweat Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online Kelly Bensimon heads out for a jog in New York City dressed in a Bugs Bunny sweatshirt on March 27.

75 of 80 Leading Man Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic A dapper Chris Pine poses at the premiere of Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves at Regency Village Theatre in L.A. on March 26.

76 of 80 Model Behavior Backgrid Dressed in a lime green semi-sheer gown, Florence Pugh strikes a pose while shooting a commercial for Valentino in Rome on March 26.

77 of 80 Keeping the Beat Seth Browarnik/startraks Idris Elba and Diplo take the DJ booth at E11even in Miami Beach on March 23.

78 of 80 The Celebration Continues Dave Benett/Getty Anya Taylor-Joy joins the posse of A-listers gathering in London on March 26 to celebrate Michelle Yeoh's Oscar win with a party hosted by the Everything Everywhere All at Once actress' manager, David Unger.

79 of 80 Stylish Duo Dave Benett/Getty Michelle Yeoh's Wicked costar, Cynthia Erivo, was also in attendance to celebrate her win alongside Deborah Ababio.