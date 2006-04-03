Star Tracks - Monday, April 3, 2006
POP STAR
Want a hint about the sex of Angelina's baby? Don't look to the pink and blue balloons carried by her son Maddox, 4, on his way to a Parisian toy store with Mom on Friday.
FIRST CHOICE
Lindsay Lohan arrives at the 2006 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles on Saturday, where the Herbie: Fully Loaded star was picked favorite movie actress by 25 million kids who voted online or via text message.
REIGNING CHAMP
Justin Timberlake proudly displays the coveted Kids' Choice Burp Off award on Saturday. Timberlake, who previously won Best Burp in 2003, handily beat current title-holder Hugh Jackman in a showdown dubbed "Burping with the Stars."
UNDER WRAPS
Mandy Moore bundles up on location in New York City to shoot a scene for her new romantic comedy, Dedication, which costars Billy Crudup.
MIRA IMAGE
Mira Sorvino gives a lift to 17-month-old daughter Mattea during a shopping trip in Beverly Hills on Friday. The Academy Award winning actress is expecting baby number two with husband Chris Backus this summer.
WEST END GIRL
On New York City's Upper West Side on Wednesday, Drew Barrymore shows how to stay warm in shorts while filming the movie Music and Lyrics By. The romantic comedy costars Hugh Grant.
VICTORY LAP
Usher flashes his digits after a stop at the novelty and beauty-supply store Ricky's in New York City on Wednesday.
TO THE POINT
Tim McGraw spots something he likes during a performance on the Today show in New York City's Rockefeller Plaza on Friday.
EASY RYDER
Kate Hudson and Chris Robinson are parents on the move with son Ryder Russell, 2, in New York City's Meatpacking District on Friday.
HOT DOG!
Mischa Barton goes barefoot in the parking lot during a trip to a Malibu mall Wednesday with her two boys – beau Cisco Adler and pup Charlie.
CASUAL COMFORT
Jennifer Garner goes with the flow while shopping Thursday in Los Angeles. The actress is "still recuperating" but "happier than she's ever been" since giving birth to daughter Violet four months ago, her Alias dad Victor Garber tells PEOPLE.
DATE NIGHT
Nic Cage and wife Alice Kim leave 5-month-old son Kal-El at home in favor of an adults-only night out Thursday at Sushi Roku in Los Angeles.
IT'S A RAP
With Brandy and Will Smith, rapper T.I. Harris (left) suits up for the Los Angeles premiere of his film debut ATL on Thursday.