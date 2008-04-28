Star Tracks - Monday, April 28, 2008
AMERICAN SWEETHEARTS
Public display of patriotism? Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt put their love of the spotlight on display Sunday in Washington, D.C. The Hills stars were in the nation's capital for the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner.
UP TO SPEED
Matthew Fox revs up for the premiere of his movie Speed Racer Saturday at Los Angeles's Nokia Theater. "I think it taps into the kid in all of us," the Lost star told PEOPLE of the action flick. "And visually, it's just unbelievable."
MOST LIKELY TO SUCCEED
Taylor Swift graduates from prom queen to superstar at the 10th annual Young Hollywood Awards in L.A. on Sunday, where the country music phenom was honored with the "Superstar of Tomorrow" award.
LET'S GO CRAZY
Who was king of Coachella? Why Prince, who heated up the Indio, Calif., festival Saturday night, playing hits like "Cream" and "Purple Rain" for the star-studded crowd.
SUITED UP
The Jonas Brothers – (from left) Kevin, Nick and Joe – get into the black (and white!) tie spirit of the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner Saturday in Washington, D.C. The brothers – who caused a frenzy when they arrived – had their own star-struck moment. "Hopefully by the end of the night, she'll say we have good table manners," said Kevin of sitting next to Martha Stewart.
WHAT'S THE SCOOP?
While Hilary Duff is staying mum about a possible role on the Beverly Hills, 90210 spinoff, she and boyfriend, New York Islander star Mike Comrie, get the scoop on some shopping in New York's Meatpacking District on Sunday.
WINNING SMILES
Ugly Betty's Michael Urie and Becki Newton can't hide their enthusiasm Saturday at the 19th annual GLAAD Media Awards at Hollywood's Kodak Theatre. The reason? Their show took top honors for outstanding comedy series at the ceremony.
ONE HOT MAMA
New mom Halle Berry attends the Jenesse Silver Rose Gala and Auction, empowering women and benefiting children, at the Beverly Hills Hotel on Sunday.
ROCK PARTY
Paris Hilton and Benji Madden keep it cool at a T-Mobile Sidekick Coachella afterparty inside a private airport hangar.
CHACE IN RACE
Former teen heartthrob Jason Priestley puts the pressure on newcomer Chace Crawford as they test-drive the new Mario Kart Wii at Nintendo's block party Friday in New York's Rockefeller Center.
Ashlee & Pete: Capital Idea
Simpson amp Wentz arrive for Saturday's White House Correspondents' Association Dinner in Washington, D.C.
COFFEE CLUTCH
Pink has a vested interest in staying hydrated as she picks up some beverages to go Friday in Malibu.
FINGER LICKIN' GOOD
Rihanna takes her KFC to go Thursday at the Beverly Center mall in Los Angeles. The singer is currently opening for Kanye West on his Glow in the Dark tour.
SCHOOL SUPPLIES
Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens have everything they need as they get to work on High School Musical 3, filming Wednesday in Utah. Disney has confirmed that the entire superstar cast will be back for the third installment.
HEADING OUT
She may be frantic about getting things ready for her baby girl, but Jessica Alba stays calm and collected as she heads out for a day of errands in Beverly Hills on Friday.
MOTHER KNOWS BEST
Jamie Lynn Spears enlists the help of her mom Lynne as the duo stock up on a few more baby goods during a shopping trip in their hometown Kentwood, La., on Thursday.
SET IN STONE
Mario Lopez leaves his mark in wet cement Friday during an appearance at the Planet Hollywood in New York's Times Square, where he promoted his new book, Knockout Fitness, and his new starring role in Broadway's A Chorus Line.
RIGHT ON TARGET
Minnie Driver lends her star power to the Fashion Targets Breast Cancer campaign at Brown Thomas department store in Dublin on Friday. The mom-to-be unveiled a special Diane von Furstenberg tote bag, which benefits younger women with breast cancer.