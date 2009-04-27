Star Tracks: Monday, April 27, 2009

By People Staff Updated January 10, 2022 01:38 PM

1 of 15

SPIN CITY

Credit: Tom Meinelt/Splash News Online

Mary-Kate Olsen and artist beau Nate Lowman enjoy the unseasonably warm New York temperatures during a bike ride around the East Village on Saturday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 15

HAWAIIAN TROPICS

Credit: Laurent/Matingas/Bauer-Griffin

After being spotted at ex-girlfriend Samantha Ronson's house early Friday morning, Lindsay Lohan heads to Hawaii for some relaxation in the sun with sister Ali (not pictured) on Sunday.

3 of 15

VENICE FEST

Credit: Bertrand Rindoff-Petroff/AP

Talk about a fairy-tale wedding! A stunning Salma Hayek (in Balenciaga) and husband, French billionaire François-Henri Pinault, are the picture of bliss as they prepare to kick off their Venetian wedding ceremony on Saturday. The celebration brought out an all-star roster of guests, including Penélope Cruz, Javier Bardem and Ed Norton.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 15

NORTHERN EXPOSURE

Credit: DZilla/Bauer-Griffin

Things continue to look up for Tom Brady, wife Gisele Bündchen and Brady''s adorable 20-month-old son John Edward during a sweet family stroll Saturday in Vancouver.

Advertisement

5 of 15

'PROJECT' GLAM

Credit: B. Ach/INF

Just call her the host with the most: She recently threw daughter Suri a princess-themed birthday party, now Katie Holmes proves to be a glamorous host once again at the Independent Filmmaker Project's 30th anniversary dinner Sunday at New York's Cooper Square Hotel.

6 of 15

A 'PITT' STOP

Credit: Macca/Dicko/Splash News Online

With a coffee in hand from favorite spot Dunkin' Donuts, Brad Pitt takes sons Maddox, 7, and Pax, 5, out for the day Saturday in Long Island, N.Y. The Jolie-Pitt family has taken up residence in the suburban community – and have even been spotted grocery shopping recently.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 15

'MARCH' ON

Credit: Splash News Online

Jennifer Lopez greets her fans at the March of Dimes' March for Babies walkathon Saturday in Key Biscayne, Fla. The actress, who recently raved about her 14-month-old twins, acted as the honorary chairperson at the benefit.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 15

'BEAUTIFUL' VOICE

Credit: Kevan Brooks/AdMedia

Christina Aguilera hits all the right notes during her performance at the Evening with Women, a benefit hosted by the L.A. Gay amp Lesbian Center, Friday at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. The pop star treated the crowd to two songs, including a cello and violin-backed version of her hit "Beautiful."

Advertisement

9 of 15

IT'S JUST LUNCH

Credit: Splash News Online

There's a real-life romance brewing: Slumdog Millionaire costars Dev Patel and Freida Pinto share a tender moment while lunching together at an Israeli café on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 15

BABE IN ARMS

Credit: RIV/Fame Pictures

Expectant mom Nicole Richie totes one-year-old daughter Harlow Winter – and her toy giraffe! – on Thursday through Hollywood, where they reportedly made a pit stop at a Starbucks.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 15

DOG WALKER

Credit: Tom Meinelt/Splash News Online

A dressed-down Anne Hathaway lets her chocolate Labrador Esmeralda lead the way during a stroll Friday in New York.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 15

HEY BABY

Credit: Zodiac/Splash News Online

Gwen Stefani keeps a tight hold on son Kingston, 3, who recently joined his dad Gavin Rossdale on tour, while running errands in Beverly Hills on Friday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 15

WAX ON, WAX OFF

Credit: Ramey

While performing Thursday at Madame Tussauds in London, Sonny with a Chance star Demi Lovato meets up with a former fellow Disney star (sort of!), posing with a wax likeness of Britney Spears.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 15

BABY'S DAY OUT

Credit: Limelight Pictures

Meet the new mom! How I Met Your Mother star Alyson Hannigan takes newborn daughter Satyana out for a stroll in Santa Monica Wednesday with her husband Alexis Denisof.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 15

HUG IT OUT

Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty

Hilary Duff feels the love from Stay Cool costar Chevy Chase – literally! – during a Stoli-sponsored afterparty for their film at New York's Tenjune on Thursday. The comedy was screened as part of the Tribeca Film Festival.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By People Staff