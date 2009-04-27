Star Tracks: Monday, April 27, 2009
SPIN CITY
Mary-Kate Olsen and artist beau Nate Lowman enjoy the unseasonably warm New York temperatures during a bike ride around the East Village on Saturday.
HAWAIIAN TROPICS
After being spotted at ex-girlfriend Samantha Ronson's house early Friday morning, Lindsay Lohan heads to Hawaii for some relaxation in the sun with sister Ali (not pictured) on Sunday.
VENICE FEST
Talk about a fairy-tale wedding! A stunning Salma Hayek (in Balenciaga) and husband, French billionaire François-Henri Pinault, are the picture of bliss as they prepare to kick off their Venetian wedding ceremony on Saturday. The celebration brought out an all-star roster of guests, including Penélope Cruz, Javier Bardem and Ed Norton.
NORTHERN EXPOSURE
Things continue to look up for Tom Brady, wife Gisele Bündchen and Brady''s adorable 20-month-old son John Edward during a sweet family stroll Saturday in Vancouver.
'PROJECT' GLAM
Just call her the host with the most: She recently threw daughter Suri a princess-themed birthday party, now Katie Holmes proves to be a glamorous host once again at the Independent Filmmaker Project's 30th anniversary dinner Sunday at New York's Cooper Square Hotel.
A 'PITT' STOP
With a coffee in hand from favorite spot Dunkin' Donuts, Brad Pitt takes sons Maddox, 7, and Pax, 5, out for the day Saturday in Long Island, N.Y. The Jolie-Pitt family has taken up residence in the suburban community – and have even been spotted grocery shopping recently.
'MARCH' ON
Jennifer Lopez greets her fans at the March of Dimes' March for Babies walkathon Saturday in Key Biscayne, Fla. The actress, who recently raved about her 14-month-old twins, acted as the honorary chairperson at the benefit.
'BEAUTIFUL' VOICE
Christina Aguilera hits all the right notes during her performance at the Evening with Women, a benefit hosted by the L.A. Gay amp Lesbian Center, Friday at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. The pop star treated the crowd to two songs, including a cello and violin-backed version of her hit "Beautiful."
IT'S JUST LUNCH
There's a real-life romance brewing: Slumdog Millionaire costars Dev Patel and Freida Pinto share a tender moment while lunching together at an Israeli café on Wednesday.
BABE IN ARMS
Expectant mom Nicole Richie totes one-year-old daughter Harlow Winter – and her toy giraffe! – on Thursday through Hollywood, where they reportedly made a pit stop at a Starbucks.
DOG WALKER
A dressed-down Anne Hathaway lets her chocolate Labrador Esmeralda lead the way during a stroll Friday in New York.
HEY BABY
Gwen Stefani keeps a tight hold on son Kingston, 3, who recently joined his dad Gavin Rossdale on tour, while running errands in Beverly Hills on Friday.
WAX ON, WAX OFF
While performing Thursday at Madame Tussauds in London, Sonny with a Chance star Demi Lovato meets up with a former fellow Disney star (sort of!), posing with a wax likeness of Britney Spears.
BABY'S DAY OUT
Meet the new mom! How I Met Your Mother star Alyson Hannigan takes newborn daughter Satyana out for a stroll in Santa Monica Wednesday with her husband Alexis Denisof.
HUG IT OUT
Hilary Duff feels the love from Stay Cool costar Chevy Chase – literally! – during a Stoli-sponsored afterparty for their film at New York's Tenjune on Thursday. The comedy was screened as part of the Tribeca Film Festival.