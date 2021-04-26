Regé-Jean Page Films Something New in London, Plus Rachel Brosnahan, Alan Kim and More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
Commercial Success
Bridgerton's departed duke, Regé-Jean Page, films an Audi commercial in London over the weekend.
Pretty in Pink
Rachel Brosnahan gets animated on Friday night on the New York City set of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.
Over Easy
Minari star Alan Kim kicks back during the Oscars telecast at Union Station in Los Angeles on Sunday night.
Winners' Circle
Backstage at the Oscars on Sunday, three of the four acting winners — Youn Yuh-jung, Daniel Kaluuya and Frances McDormand — pose for photographers.
Party People
New parents Garrett Hedlund and Emma Roberts and Evan Ross get together at Spring Place’s Oscars party honoring Andra Day and the cast of The United States vs. Billie Holiday in Beverly Hills on Sunday night.
Shine On
Also there, the belle of the ball, Andra Day, with model Winnie Harlow.
Sparkle Motion
Dua Lipa leans on Sir Elton John on Sunday night during the 29th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party in L.A.
Guitar Hero
Grace Potter gets down during a performance at the Old School Square Pavilion in Delray Beach, Florida, on Saturday.
Make Your Mark
Keanu Reeves takes five on the Berlin set of The Matrix 4 on Saturday.
Fit to Print
Kesha attends the EON Mist Sanitizer Pre-Oscars Lounge presented by GBK Brand Bar at La Peer Hotel in Los Angeles on Saturday.
Night Out
Kylie Jenner stepped out in an ab-baring ensemble for an outing in Beverly Hills, California.
Color-Coordinated
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner were spotted leaving Craig's after dinner in West Hollywood, California.
Blue Is Her Color
Rihanna looked chic while leaving a late-night dinner with her loved ones at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California.
Queen
Lil' Kim performed at the 16th Annual Florida AIDS Walk & Music Festival at Fort Lauderdale Beach Park.
Stylish Judges
America's Got Talent's Heidi Klum and Sofía Vergara were spotted filming a commercial in Pasadena, California.
Big Debut
Justin Theroux stepped out for AppleTV's special drive-in screening of his new drama series The Mosquito Coast in New York.
Leather Lady
Hailey Bieber looked stylish in an all-black leather outfit while enjoying dinner with friends at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California.
Set Life
Tamera Mowry-Housley stopped by the set of Hallmark Channel's Home & Family at Universal Studios Hollywood in Universal City, California.
Big Apple
Kendall Jenner was spotted arriving at JFK Airport in New York.
A-list Acting
Helen Mirren shoots a scene for her upcoming film White Bird: A Wonder Story in Prague in April.
Oscars Fun
Eugene Levy hangs out at the EON Mist Sanitizer Pre-Oscars Lounge, presented by GBK Brand Bar, at La Peer Hotel on Friday in L.A.
Cameras Rolling
Nora Lum and Bowen Yang film Nora From Queens on Thursday in N.Y.C.
Full Speed Ahead
Tom Cruise films with Esai Morales on top of a train for Mission: Impossible 7 on Friday in North Yorkshire.
Ready to Work
John Cena is spotted in costume on the set of HBO's The Peacemaker on Thursday in Vancouver.
Miami Fashion
Pharrell Williams attends Tina Brehon's Naturally Connected x Girl from Huntersville collection fashion show on Thursday in Miami.
Fire Starters
Anthony Anderson gets fired up at the EON Mist Sanitizer Pre-Oscars Lounge presented by GBK Brand Bar at La Peer Hotel in L.A. on Thursday.
Sending a Message
Olivia Munn — who has been outspoken on recent attacks against the Asian community — sports an 'Everybody vs. Racism' bag while out in Los Angeles on Thursday.
Forward Thinking
Days after the death of his mother, Mark Wahlberg gets to work on the Los Angeles set of Stu on Thursday.
Walk On
Jessica Alba keeps it moving while leaving an office in L.A. on Thursday.
Friends First
Jaden Smith and Jordyn Woods leave dinner at Catch L.A. in West Hollywood on Thursday night.
Dark Night
Harvey Guillen gets into character on Thursday on the Toronto set of What We Do In The Shadows season 3.
Shoulder On
Director Emerald Fennell gets all dressed up at home for Thursday night's Film Independent Spirit Awards.
To the Point
Danny Trejo visits Hallmark Channel's Home & Family at Universal Studios Hollywood on Thursday.
Comfy Casual
Kaia Gerber wears khakis and a blue coat while out in West Hollywood on Thursday.
Bumpin' Along
Gabrielle Union is spotted wearing a fake baby bump while filming the remake of Cheaper by the Dozen on Wednesday in L.A.
Dinner Date
Kylie Jenner stuns in a yellow dress and white boots as she arrives at Nobu for dinner in West Hollywood on Thursday.
Retail Therapy
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner stop by Kith Los Angeles for a quick shop on Wednesday in L.A.
Style Star
Regina King shows off her street style in a tan jumpsuit and gingham face mask as she heads to dinner with friends at Craig’s in West Hollywood on Wednesday.
Exercise Routine
Channing Tatum works up a sweat doing lunges on Wednesday in Santa Monica.
Work Perks
Keanu Reeves is seen on Thursday in Berlin, where he’s filming the fourth installment of the John Wick franchise.
Happy Host
Host Melissa Villaseñor strikes a pose at the 2021 Film Independent Spirit Awards at Post 43 in L.A. on Wednesday.
Afternoon Stroll
Ryan Reynolds soaks up some sunshine while walking around N.Y.C.’s Tribeca neighborhood on Wednesday.
Swing Time
Miles Teller carries his clubs as he heads to the golf course on Tuesday in L.A.
Off the Clock
Eddie Redmayne enjoys a cup of coffee during his day off from filming The Good Nurse on Wednesday in N.Y.C.
Paw-fect Pair
Justin Theroux takes his pup Kuma out for a walk to enjoy the spring weather on Wednesday in N.Y.C.
Brooklyn Buzz
Keke Palmer grabs some coffee in Brooklyn, New York, on Wednesday while wearing her fokk sugar sweatshirt by siggi's yogurt.
Malibu Nights
Joel Kinnaman and fiancé Kelly Gale take their rescue dog Zoe for a walk after dinner at Taverna Tony's in Malibu on Wednesday.
Fast Thinking
James Marsden and Tika Sumpter film an action scene for Sonic the Hedgehog 2 in British Columbia, Canada, on Tuesday.
Man Behind the Mask
Tom Cruise waves as he heads to the set of Mission: Impossible 7 in Pickering, England, on Wednesday.
Green Machine
Jennifer Lawrence gets all dressed up for a day of errands in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.
Suit Yourself
Mariska Hargitay braces herself against a wind gust on the set of Law & Order: SVU on Tuesday in New York City.
On the Run
Chris Pratt keeps it moving on Tuesday on the Los Angeles set of his new project, The Terminal List.
Pink Lady
Gigi Hadid brightens the day in New York City on Tuesday.
Legs for Days
Aubrey plaza does double dog duty in Los Angeles on Tuesday.
Room to Grow
Christal Young and Carson Kressley goof off on the red carpet as Rebelle celebrates the 50th anniversary of 420 and the legalization of marijuana at Ten Hope in New York City on Tuesday.
Suited Up
Madonna sports a blue three-piece suit while out after dinner at Craig's in West Hollywood on Tuesday.
City Stroll
Emily Ratajkowski takes her dog out for a walk through N.Y.C. on Tuesday.