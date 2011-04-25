Star Tracks: Monday, April 25, 2011
GUITAR HERO
Robert Pattinson lugs his own baggage across the tarmac Monday as he prepares for take off from St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands, where he spent the weekend shooting honeymoon scenes for Breaking Dawn with kissing costar Kristen Stewart.
TIGHT KNIT
Newlyweds LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian make their public debut as husband and wife in Malibu, Calif., on Saturday – just a day after their surprise wedding ceremony.
FEST FRIENDS
Julia Roberts and Robert De Niro make a joint statement at the premiere of Jesus Henry Christ – executive-produced by the Pretty Woman! – during De Niro's Tribeca Film Festival in New York City on Saturday.
HOLIDAY DRESSING
Dressed in their Sunday best, Camila Alves takes her little man Levi, 2½, and baby girl Vida, 1, to Easter Sunday church service in Santa Monica, Calif.
DUTY CALLS
Keira Knightley plays a supporting role in brother Caleb's wedding on Sunday, serving as a bridesmaid in the Glasgow, Scotland, nuptials.
RAINBOW BRIGHT
Who can light up Times Square with her smile? Lea Michele, that's who! The Gleek-ette shows her stripes while filming with her cast mates in N.Y.C. on Monday.
HOLIDAY HAPPINESS
Reese Witherspoon enjoys a sunny Easter Sunday stroll with her children – Deacon, 7, and Ava, 11 – and new husband Jim Toth after attending church services in Santa Monica.
ARMED & FRIENDLY
Captain America: The First Avenger star Chris Evans proves he's got the right buff as he shows off bulging biceps – and a bright smile – on Saturday on the New York City set of his upcoming film.
PRETTY IN PINK
Britney Spears hangs out with Nicki Minaj following a performance by the rapper at West Hollywood hotspot Hype on Friday. Minaj is featured on a remix of the singer's single "Till the World Ends."
WELL SHADED
Beyoncé steps out of the famed Hotel Costes on Friday in Paris, where the singer – who just released the first single, "Run the World (Girls)," of an upcoming album – is staying and recording (in luxurious digs!) yet another song.
RABBIT FANS
Haylie and Hilary Duff cuddle up to a furry new friend Friday while whipping up some good eats for the homeless at the Los Angeles Mission's annual Good Friday/Easter event.
FAST FOODIES
Parents-to-be Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied make a speedy exit Friday after satisfying their cravings at CittaNuova in East Hampton, N.Y.
GETTING JUICED
Following a girls' night out, fit mom Nicole Richie fuels up for a workout Friday in Studio City, Calif.
MOUSING AROUND
Think they have the fastpass to fun? Matt Damon and wife Luciana pose with Mickey Mouse at Anaheim's Disneyland Resort on Friday.
CARRIED AWAY
What an adorable tote! Julianne Hough – one of PEOPLE's Most Beautiful – gives her King Charles spaniel Lexi a lift Thursday in Miami, Fla.
ROCK STEADIES
Love is in the air for newly engaged Amy Smart, who keeps fiancé Carter Oosterhouse close Friday while showing off her new ring in New York City.
SKIRTING THE ISSUE
Days after a casual outing in Hollywood, Olivia Wilde jets to the East Coast, where she promoted new episodes of House on Friday.